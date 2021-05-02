Romney is a Republican the same way Turnbull is a Liberal

Posted on May 2, 2021 by Steve Kates

11 Responses to Romney is a Republican the same way Turnbull is a Liberal

  1. mh says:
    May 2, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    Heartwarming.

  2. H B Bear says:
    May 2, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Bring back the stocks. It will be good for tomato sales.

  3. candy says:
    May 2, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Romney loves the Democrats. Never heard him criticise them, only criticised Trump and MAGA.

    Cruel to dogs, as well.

  4. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 2, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Romney, like Malturd, is a slimy, opportunistic, backstabbing disgrace.

  5. Neil says:
    May 2, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    Other than border control i don’t think there is much difference between the Coalition and Labor.

    Morrison is outspending Whitlam and they are doing nothing to get the budget back into surplus because they do not believe in it

  6. Rex Anger says:
    May 2, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    Spack off Grigory

  7. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 2, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    Cheney is being nuked by Republican voters. Amazing how RINOs who defy the will of the 85%+ of Republicans who supported Trump are now getting asteroids land on top of them.

    GOP Congressman Predicts Liz Cheney Will Be Gone by End of Month (1 May)

    Then Murkowski in Alaska is being primaried so heavily that Joe Manchin (D-Lol) has endorsed her. And the qwerties are very very unhappy with her challenger, who looks like an especially hot Bond babe.

    Lisa Murkowski’s GOP primary challenger is an anti-LGBTQ zealot opposed to medicine & vampires (LGBTQ Nation, 27 Apr)

    They really really really don’t like her. 😀

  8. Xenophon says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    I see George Bush has said the Trump influence is going to make the GOP extinct. Seems like the Republicans are headed for a watershed.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    George Bush has said the Trump influence is going to make the GOP extinct.

    Excellent. The Republican base can all vote for the Patriot Party.

    Donald Trump’s ‘Patriot Party’ plans to destroy Republicans (25 Jan)

    W really has been showing his spots lately, and they aren’t very pretty.

  10. miltonf says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    Filth like the Bushes and Romney have fully outed themselves as globalist traitors. Just like our Lieborals. Good that we know.

  11. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    HBBear , you are going to waste tomatoes ? No mate , pumpkins .bloody great pumpkins , they hurt more and we can still eat them after the punisment .
    The wests universities produce more than their share of idiots ,defund them , cut the idiocy rate to manageable levels .

