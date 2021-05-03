Liberty Quote
It is a dangerous myth that the people and the government are the same. The government is a set of interests that the people must tirelessly watch to make sure it does not destroy their liberties for its own political advantage.— David Kemp
Becoming?
Becoming?
It is the archetypical Hegelian dialectical triad: ‘Becoming’ is the synthesis of ‘Being’ and ‘Nothing’.
And she does spend a lot of her time being nothing.
Does she mean there may be resistance from at least some Kiwi voters against moving to full-on communism?
fence sitting is an international pastime
more difficult as China becomes more aggressive and combative
gosh, what a surprise!
Ardern, the appeaser in Chief. Just run up the white flag.
Human rights is too hard for the left wing to bother with anymore
What, has she just opened her eyes?
Well there isn’t so much difference government-wise.
Human rights is too hard for the left wing to bother with anymore
One could argue that realpolitik is the only option for an inconsequential nation like New Zealand.
Only I thought they were better than that.
They can’t do human rights because humans are individuals with different tastes, ambitions, fears etc. That is why we say human rights should be about freedom – the freedom to find what works for you.
But freedom of others does not deliver power. Trying to fashion a weapon out of the bewilderingly varied is not practical for a smart person, much less a lefty.
So they create categories to put people into, as if they are homogenous. And once you persuade people to see themselves in these categories it is off to the races. Get categories a and b to side against c. Next day get a and c to side against b. Then b and c against d, etc.
Kick them out of Five Eyes and the Rugby World Cup.
5 Eyes they’ll never miss.
But cut them out of the Rugby Tests and all the citis will burn…
NZ foreign minister has face tatts? No ragrats!!!
She’s not quick.
Bwaaa….
The greatest benefit of being a NZ citizen is visa free entry to/ permanent residence in Australia. When Jacinda pisses Australia off she is mindful of that privilege because it’s the irresistible lever of last resort for Morrison.
Any NZ Prime Minister who loses that privilege for Kiwis is electorally an ex-parrot.
Everything now happening in China – the human rights abuses, the Big Brother fascism of central government control over citizens’ lives via social media monopolies – is a direct result of the totalitarian ideology that socialist dregs like Adern have believed in and sworn by since they were wannabe revolutionaries at university – only now it’s approaching the stage where the communist Chinese empire must crush the free West or collapse.
Dregs like Adern and Daniel Andrews – neither of whom has ever had a real job in the real economy – must either change their lifelong political beliefs or perish while their democracies remain democratic as voters post-Kung Flu will tip them out.
Their lifelong activism has begun to bear the fascist fruit it was designed to produce.
Jacinda Aderrrrrrrr Aderrrrrrrrrrrrr derrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.
..
Everyone who was part of the 40 years of offshoring to china and all the decisions taken to get us here must resign and retire from further public comment before we can move ahead and look to solve the massive cock up they have left us with.
To all of them I say: Just go.
Everyone who was part of the 40 years of offshoring to china and all the decisions taken to get us here must resign and retire from further public comment before we can move ahead and look to solve the massive cock up they have left us with.
Henry Kissinger for starters.
I was going to buy something online last week, and just before I pulled the trigger I noticed there was a 2-3 week delay because they ship out of china to “keep costs down”. oh. hang on. quick peek on aliexpress and the local $200 item discounted down to $150 is …. $20 plus a couple bucks for shipping on ali. Same bloody photos.
It’s going to take few nukes to disentangle the west form this den of snakes.
New Zealand has a defence policy: it’s called Australia.
Meanwhile, Gans has pulled up the left huperoffspring rights advocates and Greens for claiming the evil fascist-racist genocidal ecocidal India travel ban is unprecedented and racist to boot. He points out that Secular Saint Jacinderella has had the same policy for weeks without condemnation from the left.
Ardern has finally suspected that China doesn’t use John Lennon’s “Imagine” as their guide for foreign policy.
The temporizing and dog-whistling by NZ on Five Eyes vs. China and the piffle in Ardern’s speech today are just a futile attempt at delaying the inevitable.
Australia tried ever so hard to be nice to the CCP, and for so long was a good little puppy which never barked or bit back regardless of the provocation because we just loved the doggy treats tossed in our direction – and then the breaking point was reached. The same will happen, eventually, for NZ.
More broadly, the self-interested posturing by NZ on this issue is a reminder that we should be very grateful that they chose not to join the Australian Federation (and are most unlikely ever to try to use the constitutional loophole which could still let them in).
“5 Eyes they’ll never miss.”
or be missed I’d suggest, their contribution would be miniscule
More broadly, the self-interested posturing by NZ on this issue is a reminder that we should be very grateful that they chose not to join the Australian Federation
Alexander Downer got one thing right recently.
Commenting on NZ’s recently increasing its trade ties with China whilst we are under sanctions, he said, “They used to be our best mates. Not anymore.”
@billie:
“fence sitting is an international pastime”
Lots of fun when the top strand is barbed!
Maybe they like it that way?