Breeding ignorance

There are lots of ways to assess a civilisation, but there is no denying that the one we live in here in Australia is the most successful so far as economic prosperity and personal freedom are concerned. We in the West have also done quite a bit to uncover the nature of scientific truth (e.g. how do we know that our bodies are made up of trillions of cells? btw what’s a cell and how do we know?) which has led to Western medicines being the standard across the world. We have also had our disasters, such as the incubation of Marxist/Socialist thought which continues to ruin many nations, and remains a predator even within our own societies, threatening to plunge us into some new form of feudal serfdom. Speaking of which, just what is “feudal serfdom”? Not sure we are up to teaching it any longer. Not sure anyone any longer knows much about history. Many of the same people who now teach our children about Nazis also think Donald Trump was a Nazi. How do we deal with such fools in such strategic places in our society?
There is an idiocy about that suggests that Western Civilisation was built on plunder and the subjugation of others. I don’t see it that way, but some do. Nevertheless, at the present moment, our way of life seems about as good as it gets across the planet. Global migration are efforts to enter our societies, not to leave them. Which brings me to How the West was airbrushed from history by Nick Cater in today’s Oz. He begins:
The proposed revisions to the national curriculum do less than we might have hoped to banish the scourge of woolly thinking from the classroom.
Spare a thought for the teachers who are expected to navigate their way through this murky document to work out what they should be teaching. Or, indeed, whether they should be teaching at all, since the verb “to teach” hardly appears in the draft curriculum.
Numeracy is not so much to be taught as absorbed by giving students “opportunities to build and refine a robust knowledge and understanding of mathematical concepts”. Children should not be instructed to read but rather encouraged “to engage with, analyse, interpret, evaluate and create spoken, print, visual and multimodal texts”.
The muddled approach to literacy is matched by a downgrading of the English language itself. The first thing foundation students are expected to learn is that “English is one of many languages spoken in Australia” and should be taught alongside the “oral narrative” traditions of Australia’s First Nations peoples and Asian texts.
This pained effort to be inclusive means the curriculum hesitates to prioritise anything at all. Among the dozens of things about language children are supposed to absorb by the end of Year 3, for example, are the power relationships reflected in camera angles in advertisements and film segments. They must understand the phoneme–grapheme relationships that apply to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander language words. The requirement to write using “joined-up letters of consistent size” is number 33 on the list.
The March Through the Institutions has been a march of folly. A “teacher” who has never read Shakespeare or any of our classic literature, who knows nothing of our history or the stages through which we progressed, who understands little of our philosophical origins in our Biblical traditions, is about as ignorant as it is possible to be. We pass on idiotic nonsense about equity and equality without the slightest notion of how loaves of bread reliably end up in our bakeries every morning (along with iPhones and central heating). We teach our students about plastic in the ocean, while never explaining how plastic is made (I once asked each of my classes one year, around 300 students, where plastic came from and not one knew!).
I hope somewhere in this teaching mess the 3R’s are still around.
The 3 ‘R’s?
Reduce
Re-use
Recycle
At least they can grow plants from kindergarten, and pick up rubbish off beaches.
The future’s so bright, they gotta wear shades.
If our idiot PM pushed for a voucher system for education and allowing private ‘charter?’ schools to be setup then I reckon lots of parents would look for an alternative to the state or catholic systems. Catholic schools used to be an alternative to the education establishment but no longer, now they’re just players in the same system with much the same values and teachings. So how do we get a voucher/charter system? Is there another way?
We need to fire the idiots generating this shit and re-issue the 3R’s text books and teaching guides from the 1950’s. Based on my personal experience, these books were still in use in the mid 1970’s.
Teaching of the 3R’s required no new material for 25 years, then…..
But who are the actual bureaucrats behind this rubbish? Can we have some names who is generating and signing off these idiotic plans?
They have an incentive to, since if they didn’t someone might notice that, on standard definitions, the teachers are actual fascists.
Forcing the Dems to steal the election has had the benefit (if you could call it that) of removing the mask from the US Left. Even some of the lefties in the US are becoming disturbed by the fascism of the woke Biden regime.
Yes the old fashioned learning was a pretty good system. Even the much maligned system of learning by rote had a lot going for it. Now 74 years later I still know what 9 8s are, or 12 12s. No thinking, the knowledge is there. The kids now well into their 30s & 40s are still amazed that when I am supposed to be going senile, I can still give them the answer to a mathematical problem from my head, quicker than they can get the calculator on their phone out & running.
Not so sure that the catholic system is not better. Don’t know about the 3 Rs, but they do have real discipline, & instill some self discipline in most of the kids. As a kid who’s only contact with catholic schools was playing sport against them, I think they would be my first choice today.
We ache over the breakdown of OUR society. Our “leaders” don’t do anything about it. The “education system” is the worst part of our destruction. It’s not as if we don’t know it’s happening so why the hell is nothing being done about it??? We know who write the curricula so why the hell aren’t they sacked??? There is no one to vote for. Can’t see why today’s politicians don’t want to get their teeth into the unnecessary problems holding back Australia from education to infrastructure to industrial relations and that’s just for starters.
Everyday Australians aren’t ready protesters but watching America being ruled by Marxists plus China’s audacity should scare us all to go out and protest.
Perhaps one of the more interesting aspects of the ‘modern condition’ is the internet. With the promise to empower every individual in the world and decentralize knowledge, it has done the opposite. This distributed network with all its nodes has centralised power and propaganda in a way that the national socialist could only dream of. It is certainly a web or a net, but not in the way it is described.
Choice of school is critical. I haven’t looked at these proposals in detail but am wondering if they do what similar reforms and rejigs did decades ago. In English e.g. there was a choice – Macbeth or Sally Morgan’s My Place, Thomas Hardy or a collection of multi-culti poems and stories from ESL speakers. Teachers decided what to give their students. High road or low. Same with Maths.
Check the gritty details.
Steve, I think you are wrong about children not knowing about loaves of bread. They are reliably taught from Bruce Pascoe’s Dark Emu that aboriginals invented baking.
“Reference to “Indigenous” and “Aboriginal” people are now out because these are seen as “imposed terms”; replaced by “Australian First Nations Peoples”.
Who were the leaders of “Australian First Nations Peoples” when Captain Phillip raised the flag at Sydney Cove in 1788?
Bruce Pascoe should visit Azerbajayan, and compare its cultural prehistory with that of the aborigines.
We’ve known how to do that effectively for over 100 years, rickw.
Sit in rows, discipline, some rote learning, frequent mini tests. Encourage reading. Preferably something they are interested in.
Only for the quality of teaching, religious education, and discipline.
The national curriculum applies to all schools.
So if Western civilisation is airbrushed from the curriculum, no school is safe from leftist indoctrination.
But who are the actual bureaucrats behind this rubbish? Can we have some names who is generating and signing off these idiotic plans?
The march through our educational institutions was a long one – but the Left has certainly achieved ascendancy by the look of it.
Seemingly a lifetime ago (it was!) I was on the NSW Syllabus Committee for Ancient History. We were fighting a determined push by reps of Teachers Federation to have Aboriginal Studies introduced into the senior curriculum. My position was that Ab Studies was Anthropology (that was currently where it was taught at tertiary level) – not “history” in the way it was then(properly) perceived.
That was in the mid 1990s, as I recall. Well, they have well & truly won a quarter of a century later – when, I suppose – us old stalwarts have faded into obscurity.
It is intellectual obscurantism of the highest order. These people are carefully dismantling the tenets of our civilisation.
BTW those reps from the Teachers Federation who were attempting to restructure the curriculum were among the most unpleasant people I have ever encountered. Manners and respect were not in their armoury. They were full on attack dogs.
In the same vein, during my teaching career in adult education I found Teachers Fed doctrinaires (not all, but many) were by and large resentful of the promotion of colleagues and seemed to lack the fulfilment that the job brought to those who loved their work.
Racism.
Rape culture.
Reparations.
The 3 aahs.
The reassurance that this drivel was prepared in consultation with ‘curriculum experts’ should be enough to warn you.
The response to declining levels of numeracy: de-emphasize times tables. FMD.
This “murky proposal sounds like teaching by osmosis. Not much structure more “self discovery”.
Bring back streaming with classes according to ability like we do with sporting activities where teams are graded. Makes it easier for teachers and kids always know where they are in the pecking order anyway. No need to reinvent the wheel just to keep people in jobs with the curriculum, and stop trying to incorporate trendy indigenous matters into fields like mathematics, English and science. Phonics was on the nose which left many students behind. It’s now back but should never have gone away. Tried and true wins every time.
The “3 R’s” should in fact be the ” 3 Rs” – there being 3 of them rather than a singular R.
There is no possessive apostrophe required.
If our education system was ever to return to concentrating on the basic then grammar would be one of those things worth covering.
Australia is indeed lucky to have been bequeathed Western civilisation by the British, and it is to their credit they haven’t fucked it up. Yet. Since Federation or whatever, what has Australia contributed to western civilization? Well, allegedly fridges and penicillin, Skippy the Bush Kangaroo and Rolf Harris. Maybe Neighbours and Men at Work.
What does Australia export to the world? Some live sheep, wine, wheat, beef….. But overwhelming coal, iron ore, copper, uranium. That’s it, and a good thing too. Where would Australia be without coal and iron ore?
Where are the world leading Australian architects, fashion houses, car manufacturers, submarine builders? I must have missed it all.
When the mines are banned and flying ist verboten, how will Australia earn a living? Or bring in taxes?
Sorry, I was forgetting Cate Blanchet and Our Nicole. Carry on, as you were.
