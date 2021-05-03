It isn’t your money. It belongs to Scott and Josh

The government has refused to ­release Treasury documents that spell out the assumed costs and benefits of border closures, lockdowns and other COVID-19 ­restrictions, a decision prominent economists have slammed as ­“outrageous”.

The federal government has classed 38 different estimates of the costs of various restrictions, ­including borders closures, school closures and Victoria’s series of extra lockdowns as “cabinet documents”, which excludes them from public access under Freedom of Information laws, The Australian has learned.

Economist Saul Eslake said it was “outrageous that the government won’t share with the public any of the basis for the decisions it has made”.

UNSW professor Peter Swan said the decision was “absolutely outrageous”.

“The fact that not a single word can be revealed on the impact of Victorian COVID-19 restrictions on the Victorian and Australian economy even now, long after they have cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars and forced thousands of Australian small businesses to close, indicates the damning nature of the contents of these documents,” he said.

It would seem highly likely that the government has ignored advice from Treasury and elsewhere that lockdown is almost entirely unproductive and in­effective, as well as being economically crippling.”

8 Responses to It isn’t your money. It belongs to Scott and Josh

  1. Baa Humbug says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:35 pm

    A Federal Liberal government protecting State Labor governments of Victoria, QLD and WA?
    Are these people stupid? (redundant).

    My guess is they are worried if the info got out, there’d be a panic in the economy. An economy rests on confidence after all.

  2. FlyingPigs says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:53 pm

    We do not have leaders but mere moronic followers who blow which ever way the world winds blow.

    https://poets.org/poem/sea-fever

  3. FlyingPigs says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:57 pm

    And “economist” Saul Eslake can shove it up his dribbling left nostril
    https://www.saul-eslake.com/

  4. egg_ says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:59 pm

    What a c…

  5. FlyingPigs says:
    May 3, 2021 at 11:00 pm

    Release “The National Cabinet Papers”.

    What are ALL Australian Governments hiding?

  6. Squirrel says:
    May 3, 2021 at 11:38 pm

    Where are the whistle-blowers when we really need them……?

  7. BrettW says:
    May 3, 2021 at 11:41 pm

    Angus Creighton was very good on the economic costs from the start. Premiers of VIC and Qld certainly did not consider economic impacts of lockdowns.

  8. C.L. says:
    May 3, 2021 at 11:48 pm

    He certainly has been, Brett.
    Once upon a time, journalists were given awards for unpopular, imperturbable commitment to the truth with a mob at their heels.

    Now the journalistic establishment is that mob.

