The government has refused to release Treasury documents that spell out the assumed costs and benefits of border closures, lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions, a decision prominent economists have slammed as “outrageous”.
The federal government has classed 38 different estimates of the costs of various restrictions, including borders closures, school closures and Victoria’s series of extra lockdowns as “cabinet documents”, which excludes them from public access under Freedom of Information laws, The Australian has learned.
Economist Saul Eslake said it was “outrageous that the government won’t share with the public any of the basis for the decisions it has made”.
UNSW professor Peter Swan said the decision was “absolutely outrageous”.
“The fact that not a single word can be revealed on the impact of Victorian COVID-19 restrictions on the Victorian and Australian economy even now, long after they have cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars and forced thousands of Australian small businesses to close, indicates the damning nature of the contents of these documents,” he said.
“It would seem highly likely that the government has ignored advice from Treasury and elsewhere that lockdown is almost entirely unproductive and ineffective, as well as being economically crippling.”
Liberty Quote
“Free competition enforced by law” is a grotesque contradiction in terms.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- C.L. on It isn’t your money. It belongs to Scott and Josh
- mh on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- rich on What is particularly obvious is how inane modern economic theory is
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- BrettW on It isn’t your money. It belongs to Scott and Josh
- mh on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Squirrel on It isn’t your money. It belongs to Scott and Josh
- Squirrel on What is particularly obvious is how inane modern economic theory is
- Beertruk on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- JC on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Baa Humbug on The Born Identity
- FlyingPigs on What is particularly obvious is how inane modern economic theory is
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- The Barking Toad on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Turtle on What a c … contrast
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Turtle on What a c … contrast
- mh on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- What is particularly obvious is how inane modern economic theory is
- It isn’t your money. It belongs to Scott and Josh
- What a c … contrast
- Mates’ Gates
- Becoming?
- The Born Identity
- Breeding ignorance
- Public Safety
- An infinite supply of idiots
- Romney is a Republican the same way Turnbull is a Liberal
- Fortunate Bum
- A Complete Clutterbuck
- Deep thinking arson investigator Stan Grant doesn’t notice that Biden supporters lit the match, blames “pro-Trump insurgents”
- “War crimes” farce: McGregor is going after ignorant clerks
- The Second American Revolution
- Brittany demands sweeping changes
- What is Greg Hunt thinking?
- He figures the Navajo and Sioux don’t vote Democrat anyway
- Vikki Campion guest post. Cancel Culture the real rat
- Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Alan Moran’s Climate News and Paddy McGuinness remembered
- “The jury agreed, and Eckersley walked away from court…”
- Music Maestro: April 30, 2021
- Why not both?
- Scott Morrison political philosopher
- ‘Rationalist’ Terrorism
- ‘Beer summit’ idea ruled out
- Absolute proof they know how repulsive Kerry is
- He may be the worst mass manslaughterer in US history
- He’s right. Al Sharpton is right. That hurt.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
A Federal Liberal government protecting State Labor governments of Victoria, QLD and WA?
Are these people stupid? (redundant).
My guess is they are worried if the info got out, there’d be a panic in the economy. An economy rests on confidence after all.
We do not have leaders but mere moronic followers who blow which ever way the world winds blow.
https://poets.org/poem/sea-fever
And “economist” Saul Eslake can shove it up his dribbling left nostril
https://www.saul-eslake.com/
What a c…
Release “The National Cabinet Papers”.
What are ALL Australian Governments hiding?
Where are the whistle-blowers when we really need them……?
Angus Creighton was very good on the economic costs from the start. Premiers of VIC and Qld certainly did not consider economic impacts of lockdowns.
He certainly has been, Brett.
Once upon a time, journalists were given awards for unpopular, imperturbable commitment to the truth with a mob at their heels.
Now the journalistic establishment is that mob.