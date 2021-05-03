It isn’t your money. It belongs to Scott and Josh

The government has refused to ­release Treasury documents that spell out the assumed costs and benefits of border closures, lockdowns and other COVID-19 ­restrictions, a decision prominent economists have slammed as ­“outrageous”.

The federal government has classed 38 different estimates of the costs of various restrictions, ­including borders closures, school closures and Victoria’s series of extra lockdowns as “cabinet documents”, which excludes them from public access under Freedom of Information laws, The Australian has learned.

Economist Saul Eslake said it was “outrageous that the government won’t share with the public any of the basis for the decisions it has made”.

UNSW professor Peter Swan said the decision was “absolutely outrageous”.

“The fact that not a single word can be revealed on the impact of Victorian COVID-19 restrictions on the Victorian and Australian economy even now, long after they have cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars and forced thousands of Australian small businesses to close, indicates the damning nature of the contents of these documents,” he said.

“It would seem highly likely that the government has ignored advice from Treasury and elsewhere that lockdown is almost entirely unproductive and in­effective, as well as being economically crippling.”