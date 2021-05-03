Mates’ Gates

HIS ban only applies to mugs in steerage: “Professor Kelly also laid out a number of exemptions to the travel ban, including for diplomats and their families…” As captain of RMS Carpathia, Dr Kelly would have steamed through the icy carnage in 1912 – entering “safety first” in the log.
Chief Medical Officer feared Australians could die overseas but still requested India travel ban https://t.co/I76ikTiTDQ
— ABC News (@abcnews) May 3, 2021
Diplomatic immunity. Why could they just not make every Australian a diplomat, problem solved.
“Professor Kelly also laid out a number of exemptions to the travel ban, including for diplomats and their families…”
Presumably because they would also have been granted exemptions to enable them to home quarantine (along with Bollywood stars and cricketers, I suppose) rather than go to Howard Springs. Given that the stated rationale for the decision was to preserve the integrity of our quarantine system in light of high rates of infection among those entering from India I suppose it is technically justifiable. But still not a good look. Just what you might expect under the new feudalism, which is shaping up to be the same as the old feudalism.
Presumably because they would also have been granted exemptions to enable them to home quarantine
Or would have been accomodated in a third country while quarantining.
If only we had journalists who asked these questions.
Morrison accepted his advice.
All it would take is for the states to provide more quarantine spaces.
Instead the Labor states have been hand-balling it, and the costs associated with it, to NSW.
Why are the Australians who have been vaccinated and still wear a mask or two afraid of people returning from India?
Perhaps we need to be afraid of vaccinated people carrying the Wuh flu.
Yes an extremely bad look. Everyone should be treated exactly the same. No special treatment for our lords and masters.
Which reminds me, just how do you tug the forelock? Can you get lessons?
Again raises the question: who is actually running the country?
All it would take is for the states to provide more quarantine spaces.
Instead the Labor states have been hand-balling it, and the costs associated with it, to NSW.
The PM should have realised that the Labor states would politicise this.* In response, he’s belatedly moved to shift physical quarantine to Commonwealth facilities. Therein lies the problem. They only have limited capacity and can’t accomodate all those wanting to return immediately.
*Pace several of our resident and vociferous constitutional scholars here, the constitution doesn’t make quarantine exclusively a Commonwealth matter, but empowers it to make laws concerning it. Thus Morrison was within his rights to delegate quarantine details to the states, but politically naive to do so.
Currency me lad, repeat after me
For all but the already crook,
There is no pandemic.
There is no danger.
It’s not about safety, it’s about control.
No, they’re just centrelink citizens. I know many Aussies overseas who can’t come back and yet you’re advocating to bring in masses from disease ridden countries. I would be more sympathetic if they hold only and only Australian citizenship but I bet most hold dual or more citizenship. Stop all dual citizenship, if you want to become an Australian rescind any other citizenship and have only one and one loyalty.