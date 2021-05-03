The Born Identity

I am a woman of color… I am a cisgender millennial… I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder… I am intersectional.”
– A new recruitment ad for the CIA introduces America to its latest spy and makes a pitch for more of her kind.
He that would make his own liberty secure, must guard even his enemy from opposition; for if he violates this duty he establishes a precedent that will reach himself.
America is gone and the west is now officially a joke.
Putin is right to laugh. We need to cry.
Funny how she says this is not a box ticking exercise, and yet most of it is about all her “attributes” and ticking every box she can think of.
Not that I think this is the lady’s actual words. Just written by a Democrat with a book on left/radical left terminology and putting as much as possible into 60 seconds, so that it becomes not about the CIA but about radical left philosophy.
Putin is right to laugh.
He’s laughing because this is the terminus ad quem of the KGB’s subversion of the West.
Once set in motion the plan was wildly successful, even after the Soviet collapse. It just rolled on under its own momentum.
lunacy is the new little black dress
And I had thought that historically, spies were not supposed to stick out from the pack or draw attention to themselves. Ordinariness was meant to be an asset.
Absolutely ridiculous.
And people wonder why we call it clown world. Freaks, degenerates, stupid people and their stupid causes and their stupid politics and worse of all traitors running our institutions. The hangover from this drug and ideologically fuelled party will take generations to recover from. Yes, I do believe the west will recover but a lot of damage will be done and a lot of our history and heritage lost or altered along the way.
Intersectional types will find offence after offence after offence…
Under the New World Order, the following will be the majority of the population –
Plus this anxious majority will be spying on one another so spy identity protection doesn’t count.
The small minority will be ordinary everyday normals but they won’t be entertained for very long.
Do you expect me to talk, Goldfinger?
No Ms Ann Xietty Order, I expect you to cry!
I’m trying to picture an anxious spy. Shaken, not stirred?
All I wanted was sharks with frikkin lasers on their heads.
Surely this is a joke? The CIA wouldn’t have pictures of their operatives sent around. And as for having an anxiety disorder – how does that work if you’re a spy? Candy is right – the fact that this woman ticks off all of the minority groups to which she is a member seems pretty straight forward box ticking.
Masterpieces!
Oh no, sir.
What she is actually saying in this ad is that factors which may have been a bar to her employment and advancement in the CIA in the past are irrelevant now because her skills, attributes and education as an individual, rather than assumptions about her membership of a group, have been fully recognised and are valued.
I thought it waa fairly positive affirmation of individual responsibility and achievement.
Frankly, I’d rather have someone like this in our own intelligence community than, as so often in the recent past at least, some old ex-ADF mate down on his luck.
Indeed we may laugh. But what if they are really looking for black women who can infiltrate black communities and assist in bringing unvetted and otherwise illegal Hispanics and African immigrants across the Southern Border.
To keep the fear momentum going, many who are crossing the southern border are publicized to have tested positive for COVID-19–as have the much less publicized positive tests of kiwi fruit, paw paw, goat, sheep and coca cola. But this doesn’t matter. COVID-19 is not a genuine disease until it is injected into people; whereupon they become infected by CRISPR mRNA and GMOs. Some time later they begin feeling ill–that is if they are not already paralyzed or have died from the fake vaccine.
We may laugh at what appears insane, but we are being played. The Cabal running this scam believe most people are idiots. None more so than the sycophants masquerading as caring politicians and medical officers, such as Greg Hunt, and Nick Coatsworth, who claims that wearing a mask is good for you. You would think Coatsworth would know a mask will not stop a virus particle that is 100,000 smaller than a human cell from being breathed in or exhaled.
Sycophants think they are going to be a part of the elite. Unless they have the right blood, they are on the outer. Stalin killed those who grovelled at his feet and thought they had nothing to fear. These people are no different. When ex-KGB Putin laughs, he does so because he knows the majority of corrupt sycophantic western politicians are circus clowns trying to get the bulk of the population to take them seriously. Unlike doctors they are trusted by the general populace less than used car salesmen; the reason doctors are being used as donkeys to deliver the disease vector.
Meanwhile, wholesome social values are being undermined. The goats accept it. They will eat anything. They will be only too willing to go from eating grass (-fed meat) to eating cockroaches and bugs for food, because they believe they are saving the planet from animal flatulence.
They so love their jargon. They think it makes them sound clever, and if the unwary ventures into this verbal labyrinth they hope to finish them off like the Minotaur.
Thing with a labyrinth though is that for all the progress you make you only lose yourself further inside. You can never get outside its limits. You are trapped. That is what it is to normal people.
To progressives coming from in the inside it is all blind passages, being turned around, confusing intersections, and dead ends. Everything is more intersectionality, power structures, oppression etc. They cannot get out into the light. They never get back into the real world.
Des Frankly, I’d rather have someone like this in our own intelligence community than, as so often in the recent past at least, some old ex-ADF mate down on his luck.
so many defence civilian positions are filled by good old friends who are readily available or live locally (to military bases), are easy to deal with and know the system
it’s common to come across an “SME”, Subject Matter Expert, who has bugger all clue about their own job/subject matter and relies on contractors to do it for them
yes, it creates employment and spreads the money around, but that same SME is the one who attends meetings where important decisions and policy directions are made, not the person actually doing the job
(When RPDE was operating in Canberra, it got to the point that they employed old mates for studies and other contractor work, who couldn’t do the job, didn’t know the Subject Matter and then delivered poor material – but were “competitively priced” and hence, competent people stopped bidding for work)
What she is actually saying in this ad is that factors which may have been a bar to her employment and advancement in the CIA in the past are irrelevant now
I don’t know, Des…having a generalised anxiety disorder* does not seem to me to be an optimal attribute in a spy.
* “People with GAD, however, feel anxious and worried most of the time, not just in specific stressful situations, and these worries are intense, persistent and interfere with their normal lives. Their worries relate to several aspect of everyday life, including work, health, family and/or financial issues, rather than just one issue. Even minor things such as household chores or being late for an appointment can become the focus of anxiety, leading to uncontrollable worries and a feeling that something terrible will happen.”
Courtesy Beyond Blue.
The CIA shouldn’t even have a public recruitment or advertising program.
Right.
I’ll set my bears with chainsaws on them.
Watched a bit of that for the first time last night. Chuckle. Will catch up on the rest soonish.
Proves my theory that a sturdy brollie can be a deadly weapon.
Triggered, actually.
Use the mixer gun and add some lime soda water, Nick Nack.
Watched a bit of that for the first time last night. Chuckle. Will catch up on the rest soonish.
Second one not quite as good
The Spy Who Loved Ze.
Q: So, the latest spy equipment. In this umbrella tip we have secreted a razor blade.
Spy: So I can cut myself if I feel triggered?
Apart from being a “woman of color” and a Millenial, the other descriptors match Philby, MacLean, Burgess, Blunt, and likely quite a few more over the years.
On a side note, Tucker Carlson’s old man was career CIA.
Tucker got knocked back when he applied.
That’s the cover story, anyway.
Meanwhile…
Sky News: ASIO is set to receive more funding in the next budget in order to deal with terror threats.
Seems those cells of National Socialist subversives have thus far proven elusive.
Roger, the threat of nationalists has grown. Apparently according to what I saw last week on the news an imminent terrorist threat from nationalists is likely within the next year. A family member quipped “what? a Afghani nationalist?” But according to the head clown at ASIO the garage Nazis have moved to the bedroom. Let’s hope they don’t get under the bed or we’re all fucked.
‘The CIA shouldn’t even have a public recruitment or advertising program.’
Here’s how the CIA reportedly used to recruit, back in the fifties:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/2006/03/21/lewis-lapham-lights-up-span-classbankheadthe-longtime-two-time-harpers-editor-is-retiring-but-not-quittingspan/ebaa4967-bfcf-404a-b876-ac432bf71576/
The interviewee in this 2006 article is one Lewis H Lapham, the then retiring editor of Harpers Magazine, interviewed for the CIA in 1957: Some extracts:
“He continues his story about the CIA interview, marveling at the questions he was asked.
“The first question was: If you were standing at the 13th tee at the National Golf Links in Southampton, which club would you use?…
“The second question was: You’re coming in on the final tack at the Hay Harbor on Fishers Island in the late afternoon — what tack do you take?
“The third question was: They mentioned the name of a girl who was known on the Ivy League circuit for being a ravenous nymphomaniac. And the question was: Does she wear a slip?”
Lapham is or was a ‘progressive’ so he has or had – dunno if he is still with us – an agenda. Still, his account is not implausible. ASIO used to use the same basic approach to recruitment, albeit a bit more down market: socio-political reliability rather than talent.
CL,
Help me out here because I’m trying to understand. It’s okay to make fun and mock the CIA’s lunatic bloke in a dress, but if we mock our own lunatic bloke in a frock then we are nasty horrible people who are just big meanies. I suppose that if this intersectional woman of color was defending Australian servicemen then he/she/it would be all right.
Am I getting close here?
Roger, the threat of nationalists has grown.
We’ve had neo-Nazi nutters blowing up Asian retaurants in the past so I wouldn’t entirely discount that particular threat, but I believe even the ASIO chief said it pales incomparison with Sunni terrorism. “The Grampians is not a caliphate” were his words, which suggests he’s a spy with a sense of humour.
Still, they’ve played their hand well, talking up the threat for 12 months or more and now being rewarded with a budget increase. Let’s hope they use it to plug the gaps that let that creep Man Monis’s plans go undetected.
“Let’s hope they use it to plug the gaps that let that creep Man Monis’s plans go undetected.”
Remember the elderly couple murdered in their home last year by a Muesli terrorist? He was known to ASIO.
wtf is a ‘cisgender millenial’?
I can see why ASIO is so apprehensive.
These white supremacists have managed to elude detection so long. They are masterminds!
I knew a guy who used to love watching international movies and who told me of a movie where the government was sending agents out to spy on and root out the resistance. A frightening cat and mouse game where agents would identify and follow suspicious characters all the while keeping an eye over their own shoulder so as not to be themselves caught up.
On and on it went, all over the city with countless figures emerging from then sinking back into shadows.
Until at some point it dawns on them that they are all government agents and there is no resistance.
I think it means a person whose ‘identified gender’ matches their genitals, the opposite being ‘trans’. I had only heard it used in chemistry (chiral isomers) and history (Cisalpine and Transalpine Gaul). I do not believe ‘cisgendered’ had any meaning until concocted by activists.
Creating the word means they can present the two conditions as equal – cisgender and transgender. And if you strip away everything else except for gender (whatever that really is) and sets of genitals then it looks like there are four equally valid combinations: Male/Male, Female/Female, Female/Male, Male/Female. The first two are ‘cis’, the second two ‘trans’.
But there is more. Humans are not merely permutations of positive statements. If they were then the human race would consist of every possible combination of every possible characteristic set in equal proportion. Half of seeing people would be colour blind, 20% of us would be red-headed and 20% natural blond(e) etc. If you note that some people had webbed toes then you would expect 50% of people to have webbed toes.
But we don’t. Because that is not how things work.
Simple fact is the overwhelming majority of people look down their pants and are content with what they see.
What these people would do is note that while some dogs have four legs and others (sadly) three that we will not have reached canine justice until half of dogs have three legs. They need support. Four-legged dogs have been keeping them down, and any four-legged dogs reaching puberty feeling a bit funny should be encouraged to have a leg lopped off.
And, just so you know. The people who say this – they are our betters.
I think it means a person whose ‘identified gender’ matches their genitals
It’s a reduction of the biological, statistical and psychological norm to merely one option among many.
cultural marxist roadkill
Well, there is always the old hiding in plain sight trick:
They seek him here, they seek him there;
Those frenchies seek him everywhere.
Is he in heaven, or is he in hell?
That demmed elusive Pimpernel.
They seek him near, they seek him far;
Under sun and under star.
They close the gates, they ring the bell;
To try and catch The Pimpernel.
They try so hard, but they try in vain;
For he eludes them yet again. No matter where they try so well;
They cannot catch The Pimpernel.
Over land and over sea;
They cannot reach him, oh no, not he.
And no one knows where he hides his bower;
The man with the name of the scarlet flower.
He rescues men from the guillotine;
With it’s evil blade, sharp and clean.
The women sing and shout his name;
While the evil search for who to blame.
They say he hails from English shores;
And walks about behind closed doors.
Yet no one sees him, for his disguise,
Keeps him safe from prying eyes.
They seek him here, they seek him there;
Those frenchies seek him everywhere.
Is he in heaven or is he in hell?
That elusive Scarlet Pimpernel.
C.L.
You win the webs for writing the greatest thread headers – “Born Identity” indeed.
ROFLOL
English translation: My only worth is as an organ donor. Harvest away.
“Intersectional”
This word is thrown about so much that it’s meaning should be apparent just through context alone.
It still isn’t.
“lunacy is the new little black dress”
In most of these cases, I think big black dress (or mu-mu) is more likely.
These days generalized anxiety is quite ordinary … hardly a disorder IMHO there’s a lot to be anxious about. I would say anyone cool and calm about what happened in 2020 and what is continuing to happen is a weirdo.