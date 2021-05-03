Charming.

Speaking to a crowd of union members and their supporters at a Labour Day rally, Steven Miles — who hasn’t been shy about criticising the federal government on policy issues — seemingly called Scott Morrison a c***, which he quickly replaced with the word “contrast”.

“Albo’s [federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese] here with us at Labour Day … while Scott Morrison’s charging 5,000 bucks a head to have dinner with him,” he said.

“What a c** — contrast.

“Don’t we need … contrast. It’s contrast.”