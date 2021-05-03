What a c … contrast

Posted on May 3, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

Charming.

Speaking to a crowd of union members and their supporters at a Labour Day rally, Steven Miles — who hasn’t been shy about criticising the federal government on policy issues — seemingly called Scott Morrison a c***, which he quickly replaced with the word “contrast”.

“Albo’s [federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese] here with us at Labour Day … while Scott Morrison’s charging 5,000 bucks a head to have dinner with him,” he said.

“What a c** — contrast.

“Don’t we need … contrast. It’s contrast.”

Yes. Well. This goes well beyond, “It’s not what you said, it’s how you said it”.

Update: Uncensored version.

  1. Albatross says:
    May 3, 2021 at 7:54 pm

    Seems like a nice guy.

  2. Davey Boy says:
    May 3, 2021 at 7:58 pm

    He’s a country member

  3. Albatross says:
    May 3, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    Look at that dysgenic face.

  4. miltonf says:
    May 3, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    A uni unionist

  5. Miksa says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:00 pm

    Every time I see and hear this guy he puts me in mind of Ralph Wigham, the half-wit kid in the Simpsons.

  6. C.L. says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    There was no fund raiser today, according to Morrison’s office.

    Every time I see and hear this guy he puts me in mind of Ralph Wigham, the half-wit kid in the Simpsons.

    Ahahahaha. He’s a politics.

  7. Albatross says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    C.L. says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:06 pm
    There was no fund raiser today, according to Morrison’s office.

    Left love a good lie.

  8. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    Miles definitely said the word. He’s a disgrace.

  9. Albatross says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:13 pm

    I once went to a Labour Day, said I was in the shoppies and drank for free all day. Got on the wrong side of some stuck-up union functionary by making a semen joke. Good times.

  10. Jo says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    Yes Davey Boy I remember.

  11. tgs says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    Miles is a fucking disgrace, thinks lame stunts like that or tearing up an invoice from NSW for quarantine services is a substitute for governing.

    Fucking pathetic.

  12. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:19 pm

    He’s got a rather effeminate accent/voice.

  13. Texas Jack says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    Morrison should laugh comments from a nobody off. It’s that simple.

  14. LBLoveday says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    “Miles definitely said the word. He’s a disgrace.”.

    He’s also a lying c***.

  15. LBLoveday says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:33 pm

    “Miles definitely said the word. He’s a disgrace.”
    .
    He’s also a lying c.

  16. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    “Texas Jack says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:25 pm
    Morrison should laugh comments from a nobody off. It’s that simple.”

    Normally I’d agree but the left have to made accountable….imagine if a Liberal deputy premier said similar about Albanese.

  17. candy says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    I would say he planned to stumble on the word, and practised it beforehand.

    Different vowels in the two words, you wouldn’t make that mistake easily. Also the little prayer gesture with the hands and smirk. All practised for the crowd.

    What an odd demeanour too.

  18. mh says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    Only the Left faction can remove this twat.
    And they won’t.
    btw, on the link the Twitterati loved it.

  19. C.L. says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:50 pm

    I would say he planned to stumble on the word, and practised it beforehand.

    Yep.

  20. egg_ says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    Inside knowledge?

  21. C.L. says:
    May 3, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    The truly funny thing, of course, is that none in that audience are ‘workers’. They are white collar clerks/teachers/public servants etc.

    They hate orange collar workers.

  22. Lee says:
    May 3, 2021 at 9:05 pm

    If a conservative politician had used the “C” word he would be hounded and abused by the left, and every feminist would have come out of the woodwork in outrage.
    I hate to think of the condemnation and vilification hurled at, say, Tony Abbott had he used such a word (which he wouldn’t).
    A left wing pollie does so and all we hear are crickets.

  23. mh says:
    May 3, 2021 at 9:08 pm

    He’s got a rather effeminate accent/voice.

    And he is not fond of cvnts.

  24. Mother Lode says:
    May 3, 2021 at 9:14 pm

    If a conservative politician had used the “C” word he would be hounded and abused by the left

    A contemptuous reference to female genitalia would be taken as being emblematic of misogyny.

  25. Squirrel says:
    May 3, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    Interesting double act – Pluckaduck is the playground princess who puts on a nice act for the teachers and Miles is her bitchy enforcer (who can quickly change gears and go all blushy and “golly gosh” and “did I say that?” tongue-tied when the mark is over-stepped).

  26. Leo G says:
    May 3, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    Who was Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles actually calling a c***?
    The subject of the preceding sentence was “Albo”.
    Steven appears to be saying that Albo is a c*** for not paying $5000 to dine with the PM rather than attend the Labour Day rally.
    Fair criticism, I suggest.

  27. vlad says:
    May 3, 2021 at 9:54 pm

    It would take a first-rate professional actor/comedian – which he ain’t – to have delivered it that smoothly if it had been deliberate.

    It may have been a Freudian slip; imho it wasn’t consciously intended.

  28. Amused says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Miles claims he stuttered.

    I’ve never heard the c*nt stutter previously.

  29. Gerry says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    The union bosses seem to like the aggressive, misogynist, angry language ….I wonder …does it fit their mentality ??

  30. TBH says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    Miles is a fucking child. Everything I’ve seen of him has been unbecoming of a deputy premier.

  31. Dan4eva says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:26 pm

    I bet his mum is proud of him. What a maroon.

  32. FlyingPigs says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:31 pm

    Ban so called Politicians and their staff from all Australian Parliaments.

    All Politician and their ‘staffers’ should be in their paid electoral offices and ZOOM meet in Parliaments.

    Deviates need to be kept under observation.

  33. Old School Conservative says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:45 pm

    Definitely uses most of the swear word and then pretends “contrast” was what he intended to say.
    The second letter spoken is “u” not “o”.
    It’s deliberate, scripted, and practiced.
    Typical far left attack dog behaviour.

  34. Lee says:
    May 3, 2021 at 10:48 pm

    A contemptuous reference to female genitalia would be taken as being emblematic of misogyny.

    Absolutely no doubt!
    But only if a conservative used the word.

  35. Turtle says:
    May 3, 2021 at 11:04 pm

    But is he wrong?

  36. Ben says:
    May 3, 2021 at 11:05 pm

    From his reaction afterwards, looks rehearsed to me.

    Playing to the crowd.

  37. Turtle says:
    May 3, 2021 at 11:06 pm

    Jimmy does it on South Park. The kid with the stutter. Is that where he lifted it from?

  39. Turtle says:
    May 3, 2021 at 11:11 pm

    It works with “continuing” because the “o” is pronounced as a schwa. It doesn’t work with contrast as outlined above by OSC.

  40. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:13 am

    We need baseline data:
    Anybody got a link to video of any of the many times Dr. Miles will have stuttered in public on other words?

    This can’t be the first & only time he’s stuttered when public speaking. Surely.

  41. Iain Russell says:
    May 4, 2021 at 1:53 am

    The most kickable face in Australia – even by The Filth’s vile sewer standards he is a standout terd.

