Speaking to a crowd of union members and their supporters at a Labour Day rally, Steven Miles — who hasn’t been shy about criticising the federal government on policy issues — seemingly called Scott Morrison a c***, which he quickly replaced with the word “contrast”.
“Albo’s [federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese] here with us at Labour Day … while Scott Morrison’s charging 5,000 bucks a head to have dinner with him,” he said.
“What a c** — contrast.
“Don’t we need … contrast. It’s contrast.”
Yes. Well. This goes well beyond, “It’s not what you said, it’s how you said it”.
Update: Uncensored version.
**UNCENSORED VERSION**
Here's the unbleeped version of the above video. pic.twitter.com/2bnsDW43at
Seems like a nice guy.
He’s a country member
Look at that dysgenic face.
A uni unionist
Every time I see and hear this guy he puts me in mind of Ralph Wigham, the half-wit kid in the Simpsons.
There was no fund raiser today, according to Morrison’s office.
Ahahahaha. He’s a politics.
Left love a good lie.
Miles definitely said the word. He’s a disgrace.
I once went to a Labour Day, said I was in the shoppies and drank for free all day. Got on the wrong side of some stuck-up union functionary by making a semen joke. Good times.
Yes Davey Boy I remember.
Miles is a fucking disgrace, thinks lame stunts like that or tearing up an invoice from NSW for quarantine services is a substitute for governing.
Fucking pathetic.
He’s got a rather effeminate accent/voice.
Morrison should laugh comments from a nobody off. It’s that simple.
Normally I’d agree but the left have to made accountable….imagine if a Liberal deputy premier said similar about Albanese.
I would say he planned to stumble on the word, and practised it beforehand.
Different vowels in the two words, you wouldn’t make that mistake easily. Also the little prayer gesture with the hands and smirk. All practised for the crowd.
What an odd demeanour too.
Only the Left faction can remove this twat.
And they won’t.
btw, on the link the Twitterati loved it.
Yep.
Inside knowledge?
The truly funny thing, of course, is that none in that audience are ‘workers’. They are white collar clerks/teachers/public servants etc.
They hate orange collar workers.
If a conservative politician had used the “C” word he would be hounded and abused by the left, and every feminist would have come out of the woodwork in outrage.
I hate to think of the condemnation and vilification hurled at, say, Tony Abbott had he used such a word (which he wouldn’t).
A left wing pollie does so and all we hear are crickets.
And he is not fond of cvnts.
A contemptuous reference to female genitalia would be taken as being emblematic of misogyny.
Interesting double act – Pluckaduck is the playground princess who puts on a nice act for the teachers and Miles is her bitchy enforcer (who can quickly change gears and go all blushy and “golly gosh” and “did I say that?” tongue-tied when the mark is over-stepped).
Who was Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles actually calling a c***?
The subject of the preceding sentence was “Albo”.
Steven appears to be saying that Albo is a c*** for not paying $5000 to dine with the PM rather than attend the Labour Day rally.
Fair criticism, I suggest.
It would take a first-rate professional actor/comedian – which he ain’t – to have delivered it that smoothly if it had been deliberate.
It may have been a Freudian slip; imho it wasn’t consciously intended.
Miles claims he stuttered.
I’ve never heard the c*nt stutter previously.
The union bosses seem to like the aggressive, misogynist, angry language ….I wonder …does it fit their mentality ??
Miles is a fucking child. Everything I’ve seen of him has been unbecoming of a deputy premier.
I bet his mum is proud of him. What a maroon.
Ban so called Politicians and their staff from all Australian Parliaments.
All Politician and their ‘staffers’ should be in their paid electoral offices and ZOOM meet in Parliaments.
Deviates need to be kept under observation.
Definitely uses most of the swear word and then pretends “contrast” was what he intended to say.
The second letter spoken is “u” not “o”.
It’s deliberate, scripted, and practiced.
Typical far left attack dog behaviour.
Absolutely no doubt!
But only if a conservative used the word.
But is he wrong?
From his reaction afterwards, looks rehearsed to me.
Playing to the crowd.
Jimmy does it on South Park. The kid with the stutter. Is that where he lifted it from?
Here is the South Park original.
It works with “continuing” because the “o” is pronounced as a schwa. It doesn’t work with contrast as outlined above by OSC.
We need baseline data:
Anybody got a link to video of any of the many times Dr. Miles will have stuttered in public on other words?
This can’t be the first & only time he’s stuttered when public speaking. Surely.
The most kickable face in Australia – even by The Filth’s vile sewer standards he is a standout terd.