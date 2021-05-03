What is particularly obvious is how inane modern economic theory is

I only look at Ross Gittins to find out just how far off the beam economists are, and once again he does not disappoint: Now we’re trying Plan C to end wage stagnation:
It’s a tacit acceptance of an obvious point many economists (and I) have been making for ages, but the government and its advisers haven’t been prepared to acknowledge: since consumer spending accounts for well over half of gross domestic product, and growth in wages is the chief source of growth in household incomes, without real growth in wages economic recovery simply isn’t sustainable.
The key to rising real wages is rising value added per employed person (ie higher productivity). That many economists (including Ross) think buying things will create value only shows to go you what a primitive subject economic theory remains. Come and see the billion dollar station they are building at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne to see why real wages are going nowhere. If you build what no one is going to buy – a government speciality – you will not only fail to create growth you will diminish it.
Why isn’t that obvious? And it won’t matter a bit whether every single worker on every single project spends all of their income to the last dollar.
Plan Z would be repealing every single Parliamentary Law and Regulation in every Australian Parliament so we could start again.
It’s bad enough when this crap is spouted by people who are too young to have lived through what it took to get inflation under control in this country – but there is no excuse for those who are well and truly old enough to remember all of that.
Happily, though, we need not worry about making our services sector even more expensive and uncompetitive, because Straya is going to capture all the high-skill, high-wage, high-tech manufacturing jobs (shhh! no other countries could possibly think of such a genius idea) and that will pay our way in the world.
The govt already has a vote on lysenkoism and all the toadies sing from the same hymn sheet