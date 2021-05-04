Right now one of my greatest concerns is that people aren’t rolling up to be vaccinated. We have capacity and more vaccines than demand. And that’s because in NSW we are living in a period of normal; because the reality is there is no virus and there is complacency.”
– John Barilaro wants people to be vaccinated against something he says doesn’t exist
The fascist nanny state is here to protect you, why bother risking death from an experimental vaccine?
Zippy: those sentiments in the US via Trump etc led that country – judged pre-COVID to have the best global preparedness for such a risk – to have more deaths per head than Mali (rated 147th) and 300 times’ the death rate of China. As India has demonstrated, this virus isn’t going away.
John Barilaro declaring he ‘misspoke/was taken out of context’ in 3…2…
This would be considered ineptitude for a state government: Their citizens are not frightened enough.
Only compared to the insanity prevalent elsewhere.
It also annoys me that people have largely cancelled their appointments to get the AstraZeneca vaccine and are waiting for other brands, due to a literal one-in-a-million chance of blood clots. It doesn’t make any sense to wait to get vaccinated. The messaging on this from the Feds has been spreading the complacency.
If the same people who are cancelling their AZ 1b appointments now start complaining about wait times for the Pfizer vax, they can shut their pieholes.
But, but… there’s a Global Plandemic!
Couf! Couf!
m0nty says:
May 4, 2021 at 9:42 am
The high risk comorbidity Couf jabee speaks!
Miracles never cease.
The most amazing thing about all this is that people have just blindly accepted that these concoctions actually work. People are refusing them because they are dangerous (which is fair enough) but it must be also understood they are completely useless.
Mali will have to upgrade their “died with COVID” stats.
Why wasn’t Florida up in arms, being the high risk nursing home capital of the USA?
How many jabs do you have to get?
I’m getting mine on Thursday.
They will quickly have to create some fear and panic and fake facts and news and sheeple will rush out to get the vaccine. I know, lift the India ban and tell everyone they can come home immediately.
monty bemoans the lack of interest in the AZ vax “due to a literal one-in-a-million chance of blood clots.”
monty: You may have heard that all Takata auto airbags have been recalled…..
“Vehicles made by 19 different automakers have been recalled to replace frontal airbags on the driver’s side or passenger’s side, or both in what NHTSA has called “the largest and most complex safety recall in history.”…..
“Worldwide, NHTSA reports that there have been at least 27 deaths.”
As this appears to be less than 1-in-a-million, and over many years (not a few weeks) of many individual trips, you recommend no-one worry about the airbag danger, eh?
I’m so old I remember the Great Covid Vaccine Shortage. Of April 2021.
It was horrible. The hospitals were full and vulnerable were dropping dead all over the place.
“It doesn’t make any sense to wait to get vaccinated.”
If that is your opinion, then get it.
I disagree, based on several things, but mostly:
* all previous attempts to create a vaccine for a corona virus have stopped at the animal trial stage, due to complications (like blood clots etc) and what happens when the animal was exposed to the actual virus (worse result than control group), and these ones have not been through the standard testing regime, let alone long term human trials which would show any effects like neuro-degenerative and autoimmune issues
* the risk from the vaccine (in the short term) is of the same order as the disease itself – and the risk of exposure is 100% for the vaccine and less than 100% for the actual disease
* the vaccine does not prevent infection, does not prevent transmission and is not 100% effective, meaning it is the equivalent of stopping your course of antibiotics when you start to feel well – you are selecting for variants that the vaccine is ineffective against! Nor does it prevent you “killing Granny”, or even lessening the chances of that, as you are actually more likely to be asymptomatic.
FYI:
India death rate per 1,000 people:
2000: 8.804
2005: 8.147
2010: 7.589
2015: 7.253
2020: 7.309
2021: 7.344
So despite CV, still better than 20, 15, and 10 years ago, and mildly above last years.
But India is bad, right?
Right.
due to a literal one-in-a-million chance of blood clots.
That may (or may not) hold true for the general population, but if you get fatal blood clots, then it is 100% of you.
You are 100% dead, not 0.0001% dead
Stats coming out of India should be taken with a pinch of Kean’s curry powder, but I saw something yesterday which pointed out that India’s covid death rate was less than either the UK or the US at their peaks.