“An overwhelming 87 percent” thankful to Joe Biden

  1. stevem says:
    May 4, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    A far more sensible way to put it would be that 80% believe Biden has done noting to unify the country.

  2. Shy Ted says:
    May 4, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    Bobmaths.

  3. H B Bear says:
    May 4, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    Slow Fake News day.

  4. calli says:
    May 4, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    Unless my arithmetic stinks, that’s around 19% of Americans.

    Most. Popular. President. Ever!

  5. Tel says:
    May 4, 2021 at 5:43 pm

    The 77% who think things are getting worse also give Biden credit.

  6. Fair Shake says:
    May 4, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    You can do anything with statistics, 53% of people know that.

  7. Professor FredLenin says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Well over 3 per cent approve having a child molester in the Shite House .

  8. Leo G says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:13 pm

    That is 87% of 23% of 513 people who give Ipsos credit for accurate polling also give Biden credit for unifying the country in the 100 days since he took office.

  9. Lee says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    There is spin, then there is pure unadulterated bullshit …

  10. Mak Siccar says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    Go Rita! Mock and humiliate the [email protected] and keep them ‘honest’, not that they will care.

  11. Damon says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    For exactly what should he be given credit? Chaos at the border (well, yes); irresponsible spending? Aye. Can’t think of anything else he’s actually done, but 2 out of 2 ain’t bad.

  12. Roger says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:24 pm

    This is either the biggest case of voter’s remorse in American history or Biden didn’t actually win the election.

  13. 132andBush says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    Hang on a sec, calli.

    I’ll just run that through the Wangometer…
    (crunch, crunch, crunch)
    …103.% agree the Bidency has more unified the country.

  14. Ozman says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    Come in spinner!

  15. Rex Anger says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:37 pm

    @ Tel-
    I think the little darlings will take any win they can get… 🙂

  16. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    The last poll data some Cat put up had about a 4:1 weighting of Dems over GOP respondents. Laughable. It’s surprising that even that many righties responded, since pretty much every Trump supporter will by now know that the Stazi has taken control of apparatus, including polling companies. Anonymous? Pull the other one it has bells on.

