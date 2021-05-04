“An overwhelming 87 percent” thankful to Joe Biden

So, 77% don’t think it has become more united. What a totally normal way to frame poll results, @ABCNetwork https://t.co/pJBqHzoHUl
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 2, 2021
So, 77% don’t think it has become more united. What a totally normal way to frame poll results, @ABCNetwork https://t.co/pJBqHzoHUl
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 2, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Once upon a time, government budgets were balanced, our money was sound, the streets were safe, and taxes imposed by all levels of government took less than 10% of our income.
A far more sensible way to put it would be that 80% believe Biden has done noting to unify the country.
Bobmaths.
Slow Fake News day.
Unless my arithmetic stinks, that’s around 19% of Americans.
Most. Popular. President. Ever!
The 77% who think things are getting worse also give Biden credit.
You can do anything with statistics, 53% of people know that.
Well over 3 per cent approve having a child molester in the Shite House .
That is 87% of 23% of 513 people who give Ipsos credit for accurate polling also give Biden credit for unifying the country in the 100 days since he took office.
There is spin, then there is pure unadulterated bullshit …
Go Rita! Mock and humiliate the [email protected] and keep them ‘honest’, not that they will care.
For exactly what should he be given credit? Chaos at the border (well, yes); irresponsible spending? Aye. Can’t think of anything else he’s actually done, but 2 out of 2 ain’t bad.
This is either the biggest case of voter’s remorse in American history or Biden didn’t actually win the election.
calli says:
May 4, 2021 at 5:28 pm
Unless my arithmetic stinks, that’s around 19% of Americans.
Most. Popular. President. Ever!
Hang on a sec, calli.
I’ll just run that through the Wangometer…
(crunch, crunch, crunch)
…103.% agree the Bidency has more unified the country.
Come in spinner!
@ Tel-
The 77% who think things are getting worse also give Biden credit.
I think the little darlings will take any win they can get… 🙂
The last poll data some Cat put up had about a 4:1 weighting of Dems over GOP respondents. Laughable. It’s surprising that even that many righties responded, since pretty much every Trump supporter will by now know that the Stazi has taken control of apparatus, including polling companies. Anonymous? Pull the other one it has bells on.