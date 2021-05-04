For good of the nation, Emilia and Tina must return to work

The ABC asks two typical Aussie battler families about their ‘childcare’ needs…
For Alex and Emilia Bachem the idea that childcare isn’t seen as a cost of working, or that at least prohibits people from being able to return to full-time work, is strange.
When the couple had their first child, Leo, two years ago, they made a decision few families make: Alex would be a full-time stay-at-home dad.
Emilia, a fashion buyer, took the first 10 months off (some of that leave paid by the government and the rest unpaid).
Then, Alex, marketing manager at Loreal, took 14 weeks paid leave from his employer.
“I realised that this was my biggest priority in life, you know, being there for him and having that time with him,” Alex says…
This is why Tina Samardzija wants to see a change to policies that takes pressure off both parents and give incentives to women to return to work.
Tina and her partner Blake Sabo both took time off work when their kids, Ivan (5) and Mila (2) were born.
Tina, who works in the Victorian public service and as a local government councillor, took the first six months after giving birth off, through a combination of paid government leave and work leave.
Blake, who works in the federal public service, had to dip into his annual leave and long service leave to manage.
Without subsidies, Emilia’s fashion buying and Tina’s public servicing could end. Then what?
Does the suffering never end??
Having been made permanently redundant (65) by the covid madness, my heart f$%&ng bleeds for these “people”.
“B” Ark?
parallel universe.
These are the people that will be given dispensation to travel under Covid rules.
CL, you missed this pearler..
why have an elected government?
I’m guessing all the Anglo battlers can no longer afford to live in Melbourne.
Why, the world will be a much darker and more miserable place. Children will be sobbing their little hearts out, joy and laughter will disappear, never to return. Chaos will ensue.
These people should be entered in the Oxford Dictionary under the heading “parasites”.
#MeAnaw Bruce, aged 62 and career over.
We should be thankful our being sacked is making way for all the wimminses to be handed all the best jobs.
Inclusion and Diversity and Resilience. Right on.
Another sad legacy of the ‘Have their cake and eat it too’ generation, having raised their families in a time when a single income could provide a good middle class lifestyle and pay off a house in ten years, boomer women flooded the job market and destroyed that opportunity for all subsequent generations (while voting to hand out Australian passports like confetti).
“Blake, who works in the federal public service, had to dip into his annual leave and long service leave to manage.”
As an APS employee, ‘Blake’ is also almost certainly entitled to 20 days ‘personal leave’ each year. This is cumulative. Intended for unforeseen emergencies, this leave has, in many agencies, morphed into a full entitlement.
It’s a reasonable working assumption that ‘Blake’ has already had a lot of taxpayer-funded time off before having to ‘dip into’ his other entitlements.
Much the same, I imagine, for ‘Tina’.
Well these ‘typical’ families were chosen by the ABC so their employment circumstances would parallel the average ABC staff profile – EXCEPT, these were both male and female partnerships so surprising that one of the families was not same sex or trans, or some other gender alphabet combination.