For good of the nation, Emilia and Tina must return to work

For Alex and Emilia Bachem the idea that childcare isn’t seen as a cost of working, or that at least prohibits people from being able to return to full-time work, is strange.

When the couple had their first child, Leo, two years ago, they made a decision few families make: Alex would be a full-time stay-at-home dad.

Emilia, a fashion buyer, took the first 10 months off (some of that leave paid by the government and the rest unpaid).

Then, Alex, marketing manager at Loreal, took 14 weeks paid leave from his employer.

“I realised that this was my biggest priority in life, you know, being there for him and having that time with him,” Alex says…

This is why Tina Samardzija wants to see a change to policies that takes pressure off both parents and give incentives to women to return to work.

Tina and her partner Blake Sabo both took time off work when their kids, Ivan (5) and Mila (2) were born.

Tina, who works in the Victorian public service and as a local government councillor, took the first six months after giving birth off, through a combination of paid government leave and work leave.

Blake, who works in the federal public service, had to dip into his annual leave and long service leave to manage.