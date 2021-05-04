“One small step for a man” vs. one great heap for a Chinaman

An account linked to the Central Commission for Political and Legal Affairs posted a photo on the microblogging platform Weibo comparing the Chinese Long March-5B carrier rocket to photos of cremation pyres burning at night in India under the watch of people in hazmat suits. An account linked to the Central Commission for Political and Legal Affairs posted a photo on the microblogging platform Weibo comparing the Chinese Long March-5B carrier rocket to photos of cremation pyres burning at night in India under the watch of people in hazmat suits.

A caption on the post said, “China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire,” which went along with a hashtag pointing to India’s rising number of COVID-19 cases.

According to CNN, several other Chinese government accounts run by the police and local courts shared the post and photos.