“One small step for a man” vs. one great heap for a Chinaman

An account linked to the Central Commission for Political and Legal Affairs posted a photo on the microblogging platform Weibo comparing the Chinese Long March-5B carrier rocket to photos of cremation pyres burning at night in India under the watch of people in hazmat suits.
A caption on the post said, “China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire,” which went along with a hashtag pointing to India’s rising number of COVID-19 cases.
According to CNN, several other Chinese government accounts run by the police and local courts shared the post and photos.
In 1969, the Chinese were burning bourgeois furniture in public squares. It was an eventful year:
Presumably after running out of books to burn.
Not making a lot of friends are they. I’d certainly rather us develop a closer relationship to India than the murderous regime of the CCP.
This is how you manage to have all the countries surrounding you considering an alliance. Keep it up CCP and you will wake up to discover that when you make your military play everyone will be fighting you or working to contain you. Something I’ve noticed about fascist governments is just how self-distructive they are.
Rat ruckers.
I don’t think Indians would be volunteering to live in the fascist shithole on the other side of their northern border, which gave the world Kung Flu.
How the worm turns.
The Chinese aren’t stupid. 10 years ago, or even 5 years ago they wouldn’t have behaved so undiplomatically fearing investments and partnerships would be damaged. So what’s changed?
They no longer fear that because they have enough national and regional governments in their pockets, not to mention giant corporations with 100’s of Billions tied up in ChyyNa.
The Buy-Up and Tie-Up is done. Now for some provocations.
In 1969, the Chinese were burning bourgeois furniture in public squares. It was an eventful year…
I remember it well, but we’re not in 1969 anymore, C.L.
However, I do hope the Chicoms continue with these winning efforts to befriend their neighbours.
I see some of our neighbours are taking our lead… with possibly a little more forceful language.
.. and nice to see the Philipino foreign minister isn’t backing down from his statement telling China to f’ off out of the South China Sea
https://twitter.com/teddyboylocsin/status/1389061943411941377
I love this guy.
(regarding Saint Greta)
https://twitter.com/teddyboylocsin/status/1389374678280536064
Keep it up CCP and you will wake up to discover that when you make your military play everyone will be fighting you or working to contain you.
And that is why the west must continue to demonstrate to the CCP that any military action against Taiwan (in particular) carries hugely disproportionate consequences. The CCP have noted the hardening in world attitude to their behaviour and they don’t like it. Having said that, the world can expect ongoing ‘limit testing’ by the CCP.
But all is forgiven. Because it didn’t come from a Murdoch publication.
Say what you will about India and it’s corruption but you can’t accuse them of bullying and threatening neighboring countries, enslaving entire ethnic groups and plotting to take over the world.
The people aren’t but somehow they just happen to have the stupidest form of government known to man that has deprived citizens and eventually failed every time?
A good point actually. One of the saddest examples of the operation of the Law of Unintended Consequences.
Gee, all that money & sucking up to “influencers” in the West & now they are blowing it with outbreaks of hubris.
Keep it up China & even your “friends” will take your money & run.
When they land on the moon I suppose one enterprisig astronaut will open a takeaway and anoter a $2,shop . They will not howeer be any danger to local wildlife by eating them ,
there isnt any . No problem with the co2 there either. But no universities to monopolise ,they will have to build their own . Wonder what they will call it ?
Given their history of industrial espionage and IP theft the Chinese government’s boasting rings a little hollow.
Is it the same rocket that is expected to land somewhere populated soon when the launch stage re-enters? Peking would be an apt site.
Who said it was an accidental release of the communist virus? I don’t believe it.
It’s about time our lefties put the blame squarely on their comrades the CCP
I see that the Chinese rocket is likely to crash back to earth uncontrolled and in excess of the 10tonne agreed international limit on space junk. Indians would be justified in tossing any junk over the border.