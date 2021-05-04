“One small step for a man” vs. one great heap for a Chinaman

Posted on May 4, 2021 by currencylad
                    China mocks India in social media posts, prompting backlash.

An account linked to the Central Commission for Political and Legal Affairs posted a photo on the microblogging platform Weibo comparing the Chinese Long March-5B carrier rocket to photos of cremation pyres burning at night in India under the watch of people in hazmat suits.

A caption on the post said, “China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire,” which went along with a hashtag pointing to India’s rising number of COVID-19 cases.

According to CNN, several other Chinese government accounts run by the police and local courts shared the post and photos.

 
In 1969, the Chinese were burning bourgeois furniture in public squares. It was an eventful year:

20 Responses to “One small step for a man” vs. one great heap for a Chinaman

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    May 4, 2021 at 11:56 am

    In 1969, the Chinese were burning bourgeois furniture in public squares.

    Presumably after running out of books to burn.

  2. TBH says:
    May 4, 2021 at 11:59 am

    Not making a lot of friends are they. I’d certainly rather us develop a closer relationship to India than the murderous regime of the CCP.

  3. Scott Osmond says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    This is how you manage to have all the countries surrounding you considering an alliance. Keep it up CCP and you will wake up to discover that when you make your military play everyone will be fighting you or working to contain you. Something I’ve noticed about fascist governments is just how self-distructive they are.

  4. tombell says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    But look where America’s gone since 1969. Sure the Reagan years had some highlights but his (and Maggie’s) greatest policy triumphs – bringing down the Wall and the USSR – ironically sowed the seeds for the West’s subsequent cult of self loathing and adoption of quasi Marxist economic and social policies.

  5. Lysander says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    Rat ruckers.

  6. Tom says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:27 pm

    I don’t think Indians would be volunteering to live in the fascist shithole on the other side of their northern border, which gave the world Kung Flu.

  7. egg_ says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    In 1969, the Chinese were burning bourgeois furniture in public squares. It was an eventful year

    How the worm turns.

  8. Baa Humbug says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    The Chinese aren’t stupid. 10 years ago, or even 5 years ago they wouldn’t have behaved so undiplomatically fearing investments and partnerships would be damaged. So what’s changed?
    They no longer fear that because they have enough national and regional governments in their pockets, not to mention giant corporations with 100’s of Billions tied up in ChyyNa.

    The Buy-Up and Tie-Up is done. Now for some provocations.

  9. Roger says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    In 1969, the Chinese were burning bourgeois furniture in public squares. It was an eventful year…

    I remember it well, but we’re not in 1969 anymore, C.L.

    However, I do hope the Chicoms continue with these winning efforts to befriend their neighbours.

  10. duncanm says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    I see some of our neighbours are taking our lead… with possibly a little more forceful language.

    .. and nice to see the Philipino foreign minister isn’t backing down from his statement telling China to f’ off out of the South China Sea
    https://twitter.com/teddyboylocsin/status/1389061943411941377

    .. But I get things done. my point across crystal. They can feel the sincerity in the scurrility. Usual suave diplomatic speak gets nothing done; it’s real aim is to find a post-retirement job in a multilateral talk shop for the diplomat when put out to pasture

    I love this guy.

    (regarding Saint Greta)

    Wait a minute, has she won the Nobel Prize yet? Up to my neck correcting mistakes, trying to make right what’s wrong in my limited understanding wherever and whatever wrong’s been done, I couldn’t keep track of this wonderful girl. If yes, give her another one.

    https://twitter.com/teddyboylocsin/status/1389374678280536064

  11. Speedbox says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Scott Osmond says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Keep it up CCP and you will wake up to discover that when you make your military play everyone will be fighting you or working to contain you.

    And that is why the west must continue to demonstrate to the CCP that any military action against Taiwan (in particular) carries hugely disproportionate consequences. The CCP have noted the hardening in world attitude to their behaviour and they don’t like it. Having said that, the world can expect ongoing ‘limit testing’ by the CCP.

  12. Rohan says:
    May 4, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    But all is forgiven. Because it didn’t come from a Murdoch publication.

  13. Chris M says:
    May 4, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    Say what you will about India and it’s corruption but you can’t accuse them of bullying and threatening neighboring countries, enslaving entire ethnic groups and plotting to take over the world.

    The Chinese aren’t stupid.

    The people aren’t but somehow they just happen to have the stupidest form of government known to man that has deprived citizens and eventually failed every time?

  14. Just Interested says:
    May 4, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    But look where America’s gone since 1969. Sure the Reagan years had some highlights but his (and Maggie’s) greatest policy triumphs – bringing down the Wall and the USSR – ironically sowed the seeds for the West’s subsequent cult of self loathing and adoption of quasi Marxist economic and social policies.

    A good point actually. One of the saddest examples of the operation of the Law of Unintended Consequences.

  15. Vicki says:
    May 4, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    Gee, all that money & sucking up to “influencers” in the West & now they are blowing it with outbreaks of hubris.

    Keep it up China & even your “friends” will take your money & run.

  16. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 4, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    When they land on the moon I suppose one enterprisig astronaut will open a takeaway and anoter a $2,shop . They will not howeer be any danger to local wildlife by eating them ,
    there isnt any . No problem with the co2 there either. But no universities to monopolise ,they will have to build their own . Wonder what they will call it ?

  17. Mother Lode says:
    May 4, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    Given their history of industrial espionage and IP theft the Chinese government’s boasting rings a little hollow.

  18. Frank says:
    May 4, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    Is it the same rocket that is expected to land somewhere populated soon when the launch stage re-enters? Peking would be an apt site.

  19. Paul says:
    May 4, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    Who said it was an accidental release of the communist virus? I don’t believe it.
    It’s about time our lefties put the blame squarely on their comrades the CCP

  20. Xenophon says:
    May 4, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    I see that the Chinese rocket is likely to crash back to earth uncontrolled and in excess of the 10tonne agreed international limit on space junk. Indians would be justified in tossing any junk over the border.

