Post schlock ergo propter schlock

Posted on May 4, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in COVID-19. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Post schlock ergo propter schlock

  1. min says:
    May 4, 2021 at 5:35 pm

    Vaccinations are being done all over the place in the States not just medical centres etc. so I wonder if the proper checking is being done ,. For instance doctor son gave me a leftover dose from his clinic as the patient who came in for it had a temperature . Also here you are supposed to be checked out for history here if you are not a regular patient . What could be happening just like flu vax people come ion already infected .

  2. Adrian says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    When you consider the millions vaccinated in the USA, those numbers are outside what was expected.

  3. Primer says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:26 pm

    “They just throw numbers at us, not the fact that even the diagnosed cases are low, given India’s massive population.
    …..you guys have no idea how improbable/impossible it is that these figures are in any way accurate. India simply can’t track this type of thing that well. So what they’re doing is puling numbers from air. And because they are a net-recipient of international charity, it’s in their best interests to exaggerate the numbers of infected/dead.
    Again, if you fall for this stuff twice? Shame on you.” Instapundit.

    Smoke meet mirrors.

  4. Fat Tony says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:32 pm

    Adrian says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:19 pm
    When you consider the millions vaccinated in the USA, those numbers are outside what was expected.

    Expected by whom? And for how long??

  5. Professor FredLenin says:
    May 4, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    If India has mass infection and deaths ,what would the true figures for Africa and South America be ? The media rarely mentionsthese countries ,they dont even say much about Indonesia ,our next door neighbour . They are to busy telling us what an honest and inherently decent man the geriatric child molesting corrupt liar biden is. Senator fromDelaware is like a Tasmanian senator , theclose family and afew mates from the pub vote for you and you are in ,meaningless title .

  6. Shy Ted says:
    May 4, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    Would those be the rapid Covid tests?

  7. rickw says:
    May 4, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    What’s the definition of “vaccination” again?

  8. Squirrel says:
    May 4, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    “Breakthrough infections”, particularly of the kind which end very unhappily, are a major reason why it is deluded to think that a nation which has been frightened witless, and locked down repeatedly over a handful of positive test results, will be winding the clock back to 2019 if the supposed nirvana of “herd immunity” is reached.

  9. m0nty says:
    May 4, 2021 at 9:20 pm

    When you consider the millions vaccinated in the USA, those numbers are outside what was expected.

    132 dead, 145 million vaccinations. Literally one in a million.

    As opposed to the death rate among those infected sans vax, which at 1.8% is well over a thousand times more deadly.

    Nice one, Lad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.