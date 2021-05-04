The Rudd-Turnbull axis strikes again

“Today, approximately 3.5 million premises across Australia can access the NBN Home Ultrafast wholesale speed tier with wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, on demand.”

Oh, really? I’d like to sign up then.

I can’t? No fucking surprise, because it took you bastards twelve fucking years just to wire up suburban Sydney.

I do at least have 80M down and 40M up now, though, which is a hell of an improvement from the 14/2 I had a year ago.