The Rudd-Turnbull axis strikes again

“Today, approximately 3.5 million premises across Australia can access the NBN Home Ultrafast wholesale speed tier with wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, on demand.”
Oh, really? I’d like to sign up then.
I can’t? No fucking surprise, because it took you bastards twelve fucking years just to wire up suburban Sydney.
I do at least have 80M down and 40M up now, though, which is a hell of an improvement from the 14/2 I had a year ago.
These are the people who saved us from Tony Abbott. What a pair of clowns they
were are.
NBN at Villa Megan is utter rubbish. Less than half the speeds we had with cable and constant dropouts. Like 6 times in a 30 minute period.
Once my contract expires I’m switching to mobile broadband. The NBN is flaming unusable. Another great Rudd disaster.
Is Ace an Ozzie?
Rudd & Turnbull need striking with axes. FIFY.
We’re getting approximately 25/5 (fibre to the premises) but that’s what we pay for. I could get a shitload more if I went wireless, which is the stupidity of the NBN.
Which was predicted.
Doubling down on stupidity.
Still, as Maladroit invented the internet we might be forgiven for trusting him.
I can theoretically get up to 1000mbps, but why bother?
Even on 100mbps and five people videoconferencing, gaming and streaming all at once isn’t taxed.
Don’t the voters get a kick in the groin for voting for these clowns?
Also TA gifted the NBN to Maocolm.
No. The post was by AoS blogger Pixy Misa.
It’s very irritating when a blogger – in this case, Pixy Misa – doesn’t link to what’s being quoted. I didn’t grasp the timeframe or the relevance of Turnbull and Rudd.
Anyway, here is today’s NBN announcement.
It’s important because the blogged excerpt actually has two footnotes which are hilarious.
He forgot the shed load of moola it cost.
Thanks CL. In fact I know he’s not an Ozzie because he’s armed to the teeth. Did check but couldn’t see the attribution.
The turd was Howard’s parting shot
I remember exactly that being predicted a decade ago. It was true.
Lets remember the “Building the Education Revolution” with the laptop held up as the exercise book of the future or whatever and then the iPad was released just a couple of years later. If anything, the education system is even worse now. There was also the 2020 Summit which was less productive than the real 2020 was.
Most people would lose their job and reputation for far less.
UK private provider City Fibre is charging through fibre network installation like a Boris bus on steroids.
Trenched the cables along the street pavements and made junctions at every household entrance at a speed that would have the council layabouts heads spinning. (They’d still be putting down cones and arguing over who holds the Stop/Go signs)
Then we got a deal through Vodafone for connection to our premises that was cheaper than our existing broadband as well as way better.
They made a date, but then called us when they had a cancellation and offered to come early.
Got the cables laid under the front fence and the front garden, drilled through the wall, sealed, connected and running inside the house and effed of, all within 1.5hrs.
Why can’t Australia do this kind of thing?
I just use optus 4g wireless. I get between 100 and 200 Mbps.
Way quicker and cheaper than nbn and not even 5g.
Two incopetent little men trying to find someone to blame for their lack of ability , ,happens a lot “,it wasnt my fault he made me do it ” .
Not just any laptop – one you would see during roadside pick-up and KRudd grinning like the moron he is.
I’m paying for 50/20 Mbps with a 25/5 speed tier floor.
This time of night I rarely get better than 4/18. At the moment the Telstra speed test indicates 2.9 Mbps down/ 17.7 Mbps up.
Rudd and Turnbull are still trying to save us all from something which isn’t happening. It’d be funny except for the damage they are doing to the country.