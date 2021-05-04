Though a tad late to Australia’s rule of law crisis, he’s still right

Posted on May 4, 2021 by currencylad

16 Responses to Though a tad late to Australia’s rule of law crisis, he’s still right

  1. Gorilla Dance Party says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    He’s right but he only care because now it is keeping brown people out.

    Those would be the only “Australians” living there.

  2. Shy Ted says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    Keep going Geoff. Lockdowns, border closures, national cabinet, harmful health advice. All constitutional? How’s London?

  3. Crossie says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:48 pm

    Geoffrey Robertson has not said anything worth listening to since one of his early Hypotheticals. Even then at the end of the program you had the feeling he pulled a fast one and his premise had shifty leak basis.

  4. billie says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    didn’t realise he was still alive

  5. Crossie says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    In fact Robertson’s only claim to fame in recent times was his divorce from Kathy Lette. Therefore he had to say something to let us know he still lives.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:52 pm

    Things like constitutions were important until the elites got challenged, by the Chinese virus and irate ordinary people led by Trump. Then that all went out the window. Lefty judges decided to skedaddle from the defense of the law, and the elites went all fascist. And here we are.

  7. Crossie says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:53 pm

    Correction: shaky legal basis, not leak basis. On the other hand, maybe it was a brain leak.

  8. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    Has Lord Pomparse Robertson spoken out against the dictatorial lockdowns in the UK?

    I note that the grifters in the Australian Human Rights Commission have broken their silence and spoken up against the “India” travel ban. This same organisation has said nothing and I mean nothing for over fourteen months about the numerous human rights violations many Australians have endured, particularly Victorians.

  9. Crossie says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:56 pm

    It’s really funny how all world constitutions are now living documents that choose whom to represent and if you notice it means you are racist.

  10. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:56 pm

    Correct…plus Pomparse Robertson has been spruiking for a convicted murder, a scumbag Australian man by the name of Jock Palfreeman.

  11. MatrixTransform says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    fucking lawyers are right on par with journalists
    being the shit on my shoe

    talked into it
    talked out of it
    legislated
    powers of what-ever
    liars
    politicians
    punishment
    fines for not using the correct covid bullshit app
    polis just doing their job

    it’s all big biz now innit?
    hot hotels
    testing
    vaccinating
    legislating
    there’s an app for that
    and reporting

    … is this the most deadliest virus evah, or not?

  12. Crossie says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    Correct…plus Pomparse Robertson has been spruiking for a convicted murder, a scumbag Australian man by the name of Jock Palfreeman.

    Cassie, I forgot about that spoiled brat caught in Bulgaria where daddy didn’t have influence.

  13. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 4, 2021 at 9:05 pm

    “Cassie, I forgot about that spoiled brat caught in Bulgaria where daddy didn’t have influence.”

    Oh yes…the spoiled brat who knifed a man to death in a Bulgarian street…it wasn’t the first time the spoiled brat had attacked someone either.

    But…but…Lord Pomparse is on his case…along with a few other celebrities because they’ve decided that spoiled brat is the victim here…of course…not the dead Bulgarian man.

    Palfreeman is a sociopath…but he sprouts leftist politics so the likes of Lord Pomparse rush to his defence.

  14. Pedro the Loafer says:
    May 4, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    Robertson is a pompous flog who thinks Australians are boorish colonials.

    Fuck off.

  15. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 4, 2021 at 9:16 pm

    Correct.

  16. Albatross says:
    May 4, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    Fuck this guy. All they do is advocate for the interests of others. All of these “liberty” shills do since the ACLU got taken over. For example:

    Liberty Victoria recognises that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an extraordinary public health crisis. The scale and severity of this crisis has required a response that necessarily limits the human rights and liberties of all Victorians. Sensibly, the focus of the response has been focused on saving lives.

    https://libertyvictoria.org.au/content/inquiry-victorian-government%E2%80%99s-response-covid-19-pandemic

    https://www.afr.com/rear-window/how-julian-burnside-learnt-to-stop-worrying-and-love-cctv-20200908-p55tiq

    My question, however, is can we find a Based TrueCon ™ Troon who supports more Indians flying in to Australia? Because I would definitely support it then.

