Though a tad late to Australia’s rule of law crisis, he’s still right
This entry was posted in Rule of law. Bookmark the permalink.
He’s right but he only care because now it is keeping brown people out.
Those would be the only “Australians” living there.
Keep going Geoff. Lockdowns, border closures, national cabinet, harmful health advice. All constitutional? How’s London?
Geoffrey Robertson has not said anything worth listening to since one of his early Hypotheticals. Even then at the end of the program you had the feeling he pulled a fast one and his premise had shifty leak basis.
didn’t realise he was still alive
In fact Robertson’s only claim to fame in recent times was his divorce from Kathy Lette. Therefore he had to say something to let us know he still lives.
Things like constitutions were important until the elites got challenged, by the Chinese virus and irate ordinary people led by Trump. Then that all went out the window. Lefty judges decided to skedaddle from the defense of the law, and the elites went all fascist. And here we are.
Correction: shaky legal basis, not leak basis. On the other hand, maybe it was a brain leak.
Has Lord Pomparse Robertson spoken out against the dictatorial lockdowns in the UK?
I note that the grifters in the Australian Human Rights Commission have broken their silence and spoken up against the “India” travel ban. This same organisation has said nothing and I mean nothing for over fourteen months about the numerous human rights violations many Australians have endured, particularly Victorians.
It’s really funny how all world constitutions are now living documents that choose whom to represent and if you notice it means you are racist.
“Crossie says:
May 4, 2021 at 8:51 pm
In fact Robertson’s only claim to fame in recent times was his divorce from Kathy Lette. Therefore he had to say something to let us know he still lives.”
Correct…plus Pomparse Robertson has been spruiking for a convicted murder, a scumbag Australian man by the name of Jock Palfreeman.
fucking lawyers are right on par with journalists
being the shit on my shoe
talked into it
talked out of it
legislated
powers of what-ever
liars
politicians
punishment
fines for not using the correct covid bullshit app
polis just doing their job
it’s all big biz now innit?
hot hotels
testing
vaccinating
legislating
there’s an app for that
and reporting
… is this the most deadliest virus evah, or not?
Cassie, I forgot about that spoiled brat caught in Bulgaria where daddy didn’t have influence.
“Cassie, I forgot about that spoiled brat caught in Bulgaria where daddy didn’t have influence.”
Oh yes…the spoiled brat who knifed a man to death in a Bulgarian street…it wasn’t the first time the spoiled brat had attacked someone either.
But…but…Lord Pomparse is on his case…along with a few other celebrities because they’ve decided that spoiled brat is the victim here…of course…not the dead Bulgarian man.
Palfreeman is a sociopath…but he sprouts leftist politics so the likes of Lord Pomparse rush to his defence.
Robertson is a pompous flog who thinks Australians are boorish colonials.
Fuck off.
“Pedro the Loafer says:
May 4, 2021 at 9:15 pm
Robertson is a pompous flog who thinks Australians are boorish colonials.
Fuck off.”
Correct.
Fuck this guy. All they do is advocate for the interests of others. All of these “liberty” shills do since the ACLU got taken over. For example:
https://libertyvictoria.org.au/content/inquiry-victorian-government%E2%80%99s-response-covid-19-pandemic
https://www.afr.com/rear-window/how-julian-burnside-learnt-to-stop-worrying-and-love-cctv-20200908-p55tiq
My question, however, is can we find a Based TrueCon ™ Troon who supports more Indians flying in to Australia? Because I would definitely support it then.