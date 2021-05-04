Wait. There was a first wave?

Posted on May 4, 2021 by currencylad

Morrison: India ban “put in place to ensure that we do not get a third wave here in Australia…”

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Fake News. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Wait. There was a first wave?

  1. Infidel Tiger says:
    May 4, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Covid is eventually coming to Australia whether we like it or not.

    The madness of zero Covid is comparable to zero net emissions.

  2. Roger says:
    May 4, 2021 at 10:01 am

    I sense a backflip is coming up.

  3. Richard says:
    May 4, 2021 at 10:10 am

    For mine, this man now ties with Turnbull and Rudd for the worst Prime Ministers this country has ever has.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.