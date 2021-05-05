Liberty Quote
The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.— Edmund Burke
-
Recent Comments
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Fair Shake on Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000
- yarpos on Victoria setting new lows in energy policy
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- jo on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Rex Anger on Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Rex Anger on Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Ed Case on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Speedbox on Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Fair Shake on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Professor Fred Lenin on Monster Joe’s Duck & Toe
- m0nty on Post schlock ergo propter schlock
- Frank on Mad Snitch
- Ed Case on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- kaysee on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Roger on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000
- calli on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000
- The Barking Toad on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- calli on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Caveman on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- m0nty on Post schlock ergo propter schlock
-
Recent Posts
- Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000
- Victoria setting new lows in energy policy
- Monster Joe’s Duck & Toe
- UGG mug plays the Oi Oi Oi card
- Donald Trump’s new media platform
- Mad Snitch
- Though a tad late to Australia’s rule of law crisis, he’s still right
- The Rudd-Turnbull axis strikes again
- Post schlock ergo propter schlock
- “An overwhelming 87 percent” thankful to Joe Biden
- “One small step for a man” vs. one giant heap for commie-kind
- Wait. There was a first wave?
- For good of the nation, Emilia and Tina must return to work
- A Period of Normal
- What is particularly obvious is how inane modern economic theory is
- It isn’t your money. It belongs to Scott and Josh
- What a c … contrast
- Mates’ Gates
- Becoming?
- The Born Identity
- Breeding ignorance
- Public Safety
- An infinite supply of idiots
- Romney is a Republican the same way Turnbull is a Liberal
- Fortunate Bum
- A Complete Clutterbuck
- Deep thinking arson investigator Stan Grant doesn’t notice that Biden supporters lit the match, blames “pro-Trump insurgents”
- “War crimes” farce: McGregor is going after ignorant clerks
- The Second American Revolution
- Brittany demands sweeping changes
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000
This entry was posted in Take Nanny down. Bookmark the permalink.
Indeed. But why did it take six years to arrive at this obvious conclusion?
Because they fast-tracked it.
Interestingly this is true racism – one race attacking another*. So the racial discrimination minister should be on it, demand his leg back.
* All humans are one race irrespective of colour & ethnicity.
Indeed. But why did it take six years to arrive at this obvious conclusion?
Communist Shithole.
I have had cause, from time to time, to dabble with VBA and SQL.
One thing that never comes as a surprise is that you write it and run it, and you either get an error message or the outputs are nonsense. You then go back in, pore over what you wrote and find out what went wrong. The computer simply mindlessly follows the instructions put in and you have to think down to that level.
Bureaucratic rules are like this code, and there are more than enough bureaucrats who will execute their step the same mindless rigidity.
And when errors appear, or absurd results emerge, there is no one interested in correcting it. It is as if the purpose of the computer program was the computer program, not what it is used for.
This guy lost a leg to a shark. He posed no threat to that shark or any other. His possessing the tooth (a souvenir, a memento, even a talisman) was not going to launch a new shark killing industry.
But rule 14, section 2a, subsection xiii, paragraph 3, says people cannot have one.
It is as if the purpose of the computer program was the computer program, not what it is used for.
aka “self licking icecream cone”
A bad precedent. It just encourages others to give up a leg to a shark in order to legally obtain a shark tooth.
Now they have re-gifted the tooth, where will it end? What were they going to do with the tooth? Is there a box somewhere with bits and pieces of ‘protected species’. They had it for six years.
I mean, you can’t just throw the protected bits into the rubbish bin.
So who is protecting the box and there must be thousands of boxes. Think of all the dead possums and the whale bones washed up on beaches. So many questions.
JohnJJJ says: May 5, 2021, at 3:47 pm
Sounds as if you are too young to have seen “Raiders of the Lost Ark” especially the closing scene.
Apparently some species of sharks shed teeth and grow new ones throughout their lives. If it is from a protected species, even owning a discarded tooth found on the ocean floor is an offence punishable by heavy fines.
While it is unlikely to be enforceable in practice, this is the kind of stupid law foisted on us by rabid greenies that makes you wonder if politicians ever read anything before they vote on it. Alternatively, they are so cowed by noisy activists that they will do anything to keep them quiet.
Neither alternative reflects well on our supine political class.
There’s a moral to the story: always collect your surfboard after a shark attack, that way you’ll never have to deal with a govt department to keep your talisman.
Never deal with a govt department by choice, avoid them like the plague, what they don’t know is a very good thing.
Now they have re-gifted the tooth, where will it end? What were they going to do with the tooth? Is there a box somewhere with bits and pieces of ‘protected species’. They had it for six years.
I mean, you can’t just throw the protected bits into the rubbish bin.
So who is protecting the box and there must be thousands of boxes. Think of all the dead possums and the whale bones washed up on beaches. So many questions.
The Megalodon in the stasis tank under the Sydney Aquarium twitches spasmodically from time to time.
With enough money and parts, it will swim again…
#SparePartsSpecial
#PagingDrFrankNFish
Government is truly an ugly thing.
If it had a shred of decency it would keep itself away from polite society and, when needed, arrive ashamed of itself and determined atone for its presence by rendering required services as quickly and deftly as possible, and promptly disappear without fuss.
A fair-minded person should be able to make their way through life without ever catching sight or smell of the botched, foetid, rotting, disease ravaged thing.
Government should not be hindering any person who is not preying on another.
Yet there it is. Always there it is. Corpulent, greasy, self-absorbed, and loud with its endless list of boxes to be ticked, bottles to be filled with blood, and acts of abasement to be performed without exception and without feeling. Smug, bloated, stupid, with intelligence and compassion reeling ever faster into an infinite nothing as the compass of its expanding body swells ever further to displace existence.
Bugger it.
Let the guy keep the tooth. I have a few ideas what we can do with the rest of the shark.
It’s in the same enormous warehouse where they stash the Ark of the Covenant.
snap
We have left nanny state back in the 70s and moved on to Orwellian Fascist State.
johanna says:
May 5, 2021 at 4:17 pm
Apparently some species of sharks shed teeth and grow new ones throughout their lives.
Yes, in fact I understand that all sharks that have teeth grow new ones and it is a bit like a ‘conveyor belt’ of new teeth coming forward all the time. The shapes vary from pointed to serrated triangular.
And yes, if you find a discarded tooth from a protected species, it is illegal to ‘claim’ it.
Let the guy keep the tooth. I have a few ideas what we can do with the rest of the shark.
If you can soak all the ammo ia out of it, I’m told it makes mighty good fish n’ chips…
ammonia
Geez, considering how much of the leg is gone, what is the fine for the shark 🦈?