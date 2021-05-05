Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000

Posted on May 5, 2021 by currencylad

20 Responses to Big-hearted minister won’t fine legless young man $100,000

  1. Patrick Kelly says:
    May 5, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    David Basham, the Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, said it was the least his department could do to have the tooth returned to him.

    Indeed. But why did it take six years to arrive at this obvious conclusion?

  2. turnip says:
    May 5, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    Because they fast-tracked it.

  3. Chris M says:
    May 5, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    Interestingly this is true racism – one race attacking another*. So the racial discrimination minister should be on it, demand his leg back.

    * All humans are one race irrespective of colour & ethnicity.

  4. rickw says:
    May 5, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    Communist Shithole.

  5. Mother Lode says:
    May 5, 2021 at 3:14 pm

    I have had cause, from time to time, to dabble with VBA and SQL.

    One thing that never comes as a surprise is that you write it and run it, and you either get an error message or the outputs are nonsense. You then go back in, pore over what you wrote and find out what went wrong. The computer simply mindlessly follows the instructions put in and you have to think down to that level.

    Bureaucratic rules are like this code, and there are more than enough bureaucrats who will execute their step the same mindless rigidity.

    And when errors appear, or absurd results emerge, there is no one interested in correcting it. It is as if the purpose of the computer program was the computer program, not what it is used for.

    This guy lost a leg to a shark. He posed no threat to that shark or any other. His possessing the tooth (a souvenir, a memento, even a talisman) was not going to launch a new shark killing industry.

    But rule 14, section 2a, subsection xiii, paragraph 3, says people cannot have one.

  6. Eyrie says:
    May 5, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    aka “self licking icecream cone”

  7. DavidH says:
    May 5, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    A bad precedent. It just encourages others to give up a leg to a shark in order to legally obtain a shark tooth.

  8. JohnJJJ says:
    May 5, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    Now they have re-gifted the tooth, where will it end? What were they going to do with the tooth? Is there a box somewhere with bits and pieces of ‘protected species’. They had it for six years.
    I mean, you can’t just throw the protected bits into the rubbish bin.
    So who is protecting the box and there must be thousands of boxes. Think of all the dead possums and the whale bones washed up on beaches. So many questions.

  9. John A says:
    May 5, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    Sounds as if you are too young to have seen “Raiders of the Lost Ark” especially the closing scene.

  10. johanna says:
    May 5, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    Apparently some species of sharks shed teeth and grow new ones throughout their lives. If it is from a protected species, even owning a discarded tooth found on the ocean floor is an offence punishable by heavy fines.

    While it is unlikely to be enforceable in practice, this is the kind of stupid law foisted on us by rabid greenies that makes you wonder if politicians ever read anything before they vote on it. Alternatively, they are so cowed by noisy activists that they will do anything to keep them quiet.

    Neither alternative reflects well on our supine political class.

  11. Primer says:
    May 5, 2021 at 4:42 pm

    There’s a moral to the story: always collect your surfboard after a shark attack, that way you’ll never have to deal with a govt department to keep your talisman.
    Never deal with a govt department by choice, avoid them like the plague, what they don’t know is a very good thing.

  12. Rex Anger says:
    May 5, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    The Megalodon in the stasis tank under the Sydney Aquarium twitches spasmodically from time to time.

    With enough money and parts, it will swim again…

    #SparePartsSpecial

    #PagingDrFrankNFish

  13. Mother Lode says:
    May 5, 2021 at 4:54 pm

    Government is truly an ugly thing.

    If it had a shred of decency it would keep itself away from polite society and, when needed, arrive ashamed of itself and determined atone for its presence by rendering required services as quickly and deftly as possible, and promptly disappear without fuss.

    A fair-minded person should be able to make their way through life without ever catching sight or smell of the botched, foetid, rotting, disease ravaged thing.

    Government should not be hindering any person who is not preying on another.

    Yet there it is. Always there it is. Corpulent, greasy, self-absorbed, and loud with its endless list of boxes to be ticked, bottles to be filled with blood, and acts of abasement to be performed without exception and without feeling. Smug, bloated, stupid, with intelligence and compassion reeling ever faster into an infinite nothing as the compass of its expanding body swells ever further to displace existence.

    Bugger it.

    Let the guy keep the tooth. I have a few ideas what we can do with the rest of the shark.

  14. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    May 5, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    It’s in the same enormous warehouse where they stash the Ark of the Covenant.

  15. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    May 5, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    snap

  16. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    May 5, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    We have left nanny state back in the 70s and moved on to Orwellian Fascist State.

  17. Speedbox says:
    May 5, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    johanna says:
    May 5, 2021 at 4:17 pm
    Apparently some species of sharks shed teeth and grow new ones throughout their lives.

    Yes, in fact I understand that all sharks that have teeth grow new ones and it is a bit like a ‘conveyor belt’ of new teeth coming forward all the time. The shapes vary from pointed to serrated triangular.

    And yes, if you find a discarded tooth from a protected species, it is illegal to ‘claim’ it.

  18. Rex Anger says:
    May 5, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    Let the guy keep the tooth. I have a few ideas what we can do with the rest of the shark.

    If you can soak all the ammo ia out of it, I’m told it makes mighty good fish n’ chips…

  19. Rex Anger says:
    May 5, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    ammonia

  20. Fair Shake says:
    May 5, 2021 at 5:12 pm

    Geez, considering how much of the leg is gone, what is the fine for the shark 🦈?

