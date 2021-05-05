Donald Trump’s new media platform

Promo video posted on Trump’s website for his newly announced platform. #DJTDhttps://t.co/UQTenim9v7 pic.twitter.com/vjwuqqmrWz
— Zachery Henry (@zhenryaz) May 4, 2021
This is Donald Trump’s media platform:
www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk
The story is told here.
He has a video on the platform that leads the rest titled, “In a Time of Silence”. What could he mean by that? This is what he means by that: Twitter locks President Trump’s account, deletes tweets about Capitol rioters. There’s plenty more of that kind of suppression around.
The left believes in nothing but their own power for their own purposes.
It’s a blog. He has a blog, developed for him by a third party called Nucleus. Big whoops.
So. Are Cats gunna joinup?
I’m sorta interested.
However, all the controls would have to apply with his blog.
Like, he has to have the power to suspend, otherwise all the dickheads on the left would take it over. It can’t allow the organisation of violence, (although Twitter is OK with that if it’s BLM or Antifa.) I imagine mild criticism of the Donald would be permissive, but not outlandish lies.
Annndddd, of course, he’s gunna know who you are.
Gunna be an interesting development, or a flop. On the bright side, it might be a stick up Dorsey’s and that snake Zuckerbergs’ collective arses.
Cynic, you don’t get to publish on his blog. There are no comments. You can sign up for notifications, that’s it.
Twitter banned Trump and said he is never allowed back ever again, even if he runs for office again. I’m not sure why, but I think because the CEO is a Democrat.
So he needs the one-way communication platform to reach MAGA, basically to replace the Twitter account.
I expect the Democrats will find some legislation to ban this platform though or tie it up legally so he cannot publish.
“So he needs the one-way communication platform to reach MAGA,”
Snail Mail with suitably deniable / innocuous “sender IDs”, sent to Cells and then redistributed.
Think of it as bulk Samizdat “dead drops”.
“Interfering with the postal service” is actually legally defined and has consequences. If interference occurs, is identified and reported, failure to act by the “authorities” will simply identify a whole new slew of swamp types.
Let the psyops continue!
Its no longer “MAGA”, its “Save America”
The Fat Fascist Fools are all over it, having already attempted to sign up as friendlies. They are afraid of Trump.
Trumps a GOD…we dont need to blog, all we need to do is ‘pray’.
Not sure if this is satire or serious to be honest
I presume Twitter has already blocked their users sharing his posts on their platform.
Not that he’s saying anything interesting anyway. You could program a bot to post in his name and it would produce the same results. Maybe that’s what the blog is already.
Not that he’s saying anything interesting anyway. You could program a bot to post in his name and it would produce the same results. Maybe that’s what the blog is already.
First they ignore you…
Then they mock you…
Then they shit themselves, try to isolate and silence you, all the while pretending to ignore and mock your apparwnt impotence for their own audiences…
Then you win.