Donald Trump’s new media platform

Promo video posted on Trump’s website for his newly announced platform. #DJTDhttps://t.co/UQTenim9v7 pic.twitter.com/vjwuqqmrWz — Zachery Henry (@zhenryaz) May 4, 2021

This is Donald Trump’s media platform:

www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk

The story is told here.

He has a video on the platform that leads the rest titled, “In a Time of Silence”. What could he mean by that? This is what he means by that: Twitter locks President Trump’s account, deletes tweets about Capitol rioters. There’s plenty more of that kind of suppression around.

The left believes in nothing but their own power for their own purposes.