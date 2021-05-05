K-Mart QC called out

This is part of an all-out leftist assault on the rule of law and the right of the un-woke to defend themselves in court. It is becoming more frenzied because of the failure of their corrupt and contemptible get-Pell campaign. Any knowledge, let alone celebration, of the British tradition of liberty is disappearing from the school curriculum to speed things along.
– Old Lefty on Mark Dreyfus’ wannabe-smear campaign against Christian Porter’s lawyers. Dreyfus has a long record of making phony allegations that fail. Porter demonstrated this in 2019 while mocking the Shadow Attorney-General’s dodgy dobbing in Question Time (Video).
Old Lefty always nails it.
Mark Dreyfus is a prime example as to why people with “law” degrees or appointments should be excluded from all Australian Parliaments.
Ordinary Australians could not understand how twisted the minds of “law” people really are.
And Judges should be either voted to office and/or be limited to 5 years.
They are not trustworthy.
Add anyone with arts “degree”
3feet has that overeducated leftist contempt for ordinary working people. Odd for a pardy that calls itself labor.
Someone mentioned the little Hawke turd calling pilots ‘glorified bus drivers’. Like there was something wrong with being a bus driver? The prototypical uni unionist.