Mad Snitch

VIA the ever-loyal offices of Samantha Maiden, Mark Dreyfus is demanding to know who is paying Christian Porter’s legal fees so Labor’s other media servants can set about destroying him, her or it too. “There are precedents of MPs declaring gifts such as receiving legal assistance free of charge,” Maiden claims – with only risible evidence. “For example, former Labor leader Bill Shorten always declared pro bono legal fees for the Royal Commission into trade unions and other matters.”
Ah yes. Bill Shorten at the Royal Commission:
Bill Shorten has told the trade union royal commission that his 2007 campaign to enter parliament received about $75,000 in previously undisclosed support, including a company-funded campaign director…
[Jeremy] Stoljar asked if the company’s contributions – understood to be approximately $40,000 – had been disclosed to the AEC.
“It has come to my attention,” Shorten replied, “that the declaration hasn’t been made until very recently … in the last few days.”
Bill Shorten: as transparent as a beer bottle – one of the old brown ones. Back to Maiden:
It’s the mystery that has intrigued political leaders, legal eagles and journalists for months. How is former attorney-general Christian Porter funding his blockbuster defamation case against the ABC in a trial that could cost millions of dollars?
Now, Mr Porter has fuelled those questions, declining to say if a mystery millionaire is bankrolling his expensive legal team featuring lawyers who don’t always get out of bed for less than $20,000-a-day.
No, the questions were fuelled by Mr Dreyfus’ office, Samantha. Declare that.
What it his bills were paid the same way as Peter Ridd’s crowd funded .They would have trouble hunting all those people down.
“blockbuster defamation case”
Makes it sound like a TV show that is expected to rate highly, rather than about the potential loss of career and all the emotions that go with that, let alone the tragedy at the heart of the matter.
A very apt metaphor, C.L.
Beer is packaged in brown bottles to prevent light entering and causing it to acquire a “skunky” odour and flavour.
In Shorten’s case it’s the reverse.
Someone on here said that Twitter is the wrong name it should be Sewer – indeed, I feel I need to shower after seeing some of the comments on the link to Dreyfus’ twitter comment
And where is the accountability for the ‘millions’ that the ABC is spending on its legal team?
Isn’t Dreyfus the politician who has for years refused to live in the Dandenong Electorate he supposedly represents, but instead chooses to reside in the leafy woke inner city? Talk about lack of any political conviction, he is just another narcissistic main chancer hanging around for yet another free ride at taxpayer expense, i.e. An Andrew’s judicial appointment?
So if their ABC lose the case, how can management justify spending millions of taxpayers dollars, let alone possibly losing as much over a political smear?
Defund their ABC
I am calling BS on that one right there.
The angle seems to be that a person who feels they have been wronged by the ABC and decide to take the vast, and very well funded, organisation on then they must do it with their own (relatively) paltry resources.
Porter, like the rest of us, gives money to the ABC. But the ABC has declared no one can give money to Porter.
Well, in a way it serves him right. He has been in government for a long enough time and could have called out the ABC’s bully tactics long before now.
Perhaps the best outcome would be for him to be mauled by the ABC and for that to trigger a long overdue reckoning for the ABC, while Porter (who is not really a hero, not even an anti-hero) ends his days at the wailing wall in Darlinghurst giving aural relief to strange men for $10 a pop to support a drug habit. He has let enough other lives be ruined.
Wasn’t Dreyfus caught out failing to declare holiday at a ski lodge for him and his family gifted by an ‘admirer’ some years ago? Also put the hire car to take his family to and from the resort on the government’s account if I remember correctly.
“Mother Lode says:
May 5, 2021 at 10:33 am”
Well said ML…brutal but true.
It’s certainly difficult to believe that anyn same person would gift Bill or Dreyfus something out of the goodness of their heart, and Porter fall into that category.
It’s been 8 years now since we had a Labor Government, the Media used to cover their scandals too, one of the issues there was that there were so many of them, Rudd and Gillard were scandals in their own right.
“He has let enough other lives be ruined.”
Porter said nothing about the gross injustice done to Cardinal Pell. Nothing.
It’s different when they do it.
Its a tricky question, but Porter probably does have to declare it.
However, given the precedent set by Shorten and the absence of any penalty arising out of it, Porter can probably wait until 2029 to do so.
Dreyfus is trying to incite the gangsters to go and intimidate those funding the Porter case into withdrawing support. Once they do that they will then try intimidating the lawyers themselves just like the Antifa thugs did to any US lawyer who was asked to advise Trump
“Dreyfus is trying to incite the gangsters to go and intimidate those funding the Porter case into withdrawing support. “
Correct and remember…they tried to out Pell’s donors in order to intimate them.
Here is an extract from the Parliamentary rules covering the declaration of gifts:
‘a gift received by the Member/Senator from family members or personal friends in a purely personal capacity need not be registered.’
Hmmm. I’m sure that Porter has lots of friends and the issue is at least arguably about his personal behaviour rather than his integrity as a member and a Minister, unlike Shorten’s gift, that was directly related to an election campaign.
Do legal Cats have a view ? Rafiki??
Has CP3 got the dosh to fund it himself?
CP1 got in on the ground floor of Radio in Brisbane in the 1930s, if he also had financial interests there, then CP3 would be on easy street, allowing him to pursue a political career at a yound age.
And it hasn’t been a bad career either, he was appointed Treasurer in Perth on Election, then made a minister on Election to Canberra.
Not bad, even Linda Reynolds can’t match those stats.
This is part of an all-out leftist assault on the rule of law and the right for the un-woke to defend themselves in court. It is becoming more frenzied because of the failure of their corrupt and contemptible get-Pell campaign. Any knowledge, let alone celebration, of the British tradition of liberty is to appearance from the school curriculum to speed things along.
Dreyfus is also huffing and puffing about the need for greater transparency and independence in High Court appointments. But for some strange reason this doesn’t seem to apply to the blatant political stacking under Hulls and his ALP successors in Victoria.
Don’t the lawyers say “Never ask a question you don’t already know the answer to?”
There must be more to the story, Dreyfus and the ABC would look even more stupid if it turned out Porter was paying his own bills.
