Monster Joe’s Duck & Toe

Operation Gulliver: to find a First Couple that makes the incumbents look substantial:
Operation Gulliver: to find a First Couple that makes the incumbents look substantial:
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
While it is true that Undersecretary of State Tim Wirth said that “the science is settled,” it is clear that there is not a broad scientific consensus that human activities are causing global warming.
Carter is 3’ and has size 21 shoes.
Do they get three wishes for catching the little people?
H/T Dave Allen.
This stuff is why I think 45 is still in charge.
Joey looks powerful and upright, must have been a fair bit of tweaking, perhaps he is taped to a stick behind. Removing his mask plus re-colouring and up-sizing him in photoshop also helped.
Thankfully Jill didn’t wear the fishnet stockings & high heel boots.
why so creepy?
Meanwhile at the shire.
The cast of the remake of the ? Munsters ?
Bloody Hollywood always into horror films
His owners .put found people even oldder tan the child mollestor.
Put old pelosiand te other geristric decromats and it will look like an aged care Christmas piss up.
Talk about the Rocky Horror show they got the Horror right .
Joe, the ventriloquist’s dummy, with a ventriloquist’s dummy?
Joe looks to be photoshopped in
Jilly looks lovely in lemons — she might be there but Joe isn’t
Is that Jimmy Carter on the wall behind?
The thought of Dementiacrats’ Gibberish-Joe standing alongside his live-in Nurse and keeper, Dr. Jill, and gillarding on about education, is almost as comical as the Labor(sic) Party appointing as Minister for Education, some knuckle-dragging illiterate Union nong who cannot even spell his/her own Party name correctly.
Labor(sic) – they have no place for “U”!
Jimmy looks pleased to meet the person who took his title of the worst President ever.
This was taken with a an ulra wide angle lens. Something like a Canon 14mm f2.8 IS L or a 16-35mm f4 IS L ultra wide zoom set around 16-18mm, on a full frame dSLR like a 1Dx or 5D MkIV.
Note how long Jimmy Carter’s shins are compared to the rest of him, and to Jill by comparison.
This has had a lot of photoshopping to correct the significant barrel distortion. Note the corner wall behind Biden is verticle and straight, as are all the photos on the walls. You don’t get that without heavy post editing.
Biden’s right arm and shoulder look weird.
Grotesque. Reminds me of the work of Diane Arbus, an American photographer who took photos of the weird and wonderful people she met on the streets including giants, little people, transvestites and others. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eddie_Carmel#/media/File:Eddie_Carmel_and_parents,_1970.jpg
The real question is does Lyin Biden really know who these other people are, including the one in the lemon dress? It looks more like another case of elder abuse by the Democrat supporters?
Snoopy and Sally greet Charlie Brown and Lucy. Very goober-natorial.
The more you look at it, it seems Biden has been photoshopped in. There is a pasted on look about him.
I wonder if a picture of him “taking a knee” at some football game etc from last year has been used? I seem to remember seeing him kneeling somewhere and grinning in that silly way. Something about the way his left shoe is on the carpet does not look right.
Are that ancient couple the people who run the child molestor ?
We all knew he wasnt capable of doing the job ,but isnt that carrying the Gerontocracy a bit far dont you think ,? I mean the wisdom of age is not dementia,are they all in the “how to manage your dementia” group ?