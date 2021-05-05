Trump Owens

Political elites are desperately seeking legitimacy as their grip on power is forcibly relaxed by free world citizens who prefer grassroots government to supranational authority. In reaction to the resurgence of the democratic spirit, liberal elites are tossing Newspeak at the plebs. Thus far, they have turned patriots into xenophobes, democrats into populists, conservatives into ­autocrats, free speech into hate speech and diversity into demagoguery.

— Jennifer Oriel