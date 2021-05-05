Liberty Quote
Political elites are desperately seeking legitimacy as their grip on power is forcibly relaxed by free world citizens who prefer grassroots government to supranational authority. In reaction to the resurgence of the democratic spirit, liberal elites are tossing Newspeak at the plebs. Thus far, they have turned patriots into xenophobes, democrats into populists, conservatives into autocrats, free speech into hate speech and diversity into demagoguery.— Jennifer Oriel
Trump Owens
I want to see how the Republicans are going to stop the steal in 2022 before I think about 2024.
@ mh-
Step 1. Prepare your battlefield.
Shaping Operations are critical to achieving a decisive outcome, regardless of
The leftwits have already started trying to nobble Ron Desantis, rightly fearing his appearance as a contender (even beyond 2024). But the reappearance of Orange Man Bad with someone like Candace Owens will lead to head explosions the likes of which would make the last scene of Kingsman: The Secret Service look tame.
The more political capital the Democrats burn and the more they panic, the more they expose themselves as the stench they are.
Be a great team ,Trump 4 years then candace for 8 ,mind you they would find it hard to beat the great zsniffy and Giggles team ,with their acomplished election theft team . After all the USA is a third world country now .
Err, no.
Pompeo / Carlson for me.
The Dems were on the nose in 2020.
Ballot-stuffers don’t give a fvck.
Nikki Haley / Caitlyn Jenner 2024
Dems are the real racists and transphobes.
Hillary is due for another swing at it.
The more political capital the Democrats burn and the more they panic, the more they expose themselves as the stench they are.
The Dems were on the nose in 2020.
Ballot-stuffers don’t give a fvck.
They may not, but enough pissed-off people may take an interest and vote against them. Or actually out BLM the BLM types in a more considered, yet decisive way.
Hard enough that even the Supreme Court won’t wimp out this time…
Absolutely right! Mystified about the 2024 excitement, at this point elections are over in the USA.
Agree Chris but more than happy to be proved wrong
I want to see how the Republicans are going to stop the steal in 2022 before I think about 2024.
House elections are a different deal to Presidential. In 2020 they were able to steal it by massive fraud in a small number of counties, less than ten, but enough to swing six states for the EC.
That will not be enough for the House or Senate. Meanwhile State Republican Governments are also tightening up election laws. There are significant signs that Pelosi et al will be turfed big time.
Trump/DeSantis
Owens is better placed to be doing what she is and has been doing.
She has a brilliant mind and is a genuine human being.
You need bastards to take on the kleptocracy.
I hope Republican voters believe their House vote will still count in 2022.
Yes mh, belief that they can make a difference will be a big factor. So the turnout needs to be energised. That means The Donald.
Owens may be pitching, but if Trump is reinstated once the election results are overturned, 2024 might not be happening at all.
Cannot happen unless you are suggesting that the DOJ, FBI, CIA, etc are shut down.
Great ticket btw- better running mate than Pence.