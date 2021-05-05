Trump Owens

  1. mh says:
    May 5, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    I want to see how the Republicans are going to stop the steal in 2022 before I think about 2024.

  2. Rex Anger says:
    May 5, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    @ mh-

    Step 1. Prepare your battlefield.

    Shaping Operations are critical to achieving a decisive outcome, regardless of

    The leftwits have already started trying to nobble Ron Desantis, rightly fearing his appearance as a contender (even beyond 2024). But the reappearance of Orange Man Bad with someone like Candace Owens will lead to head explosions the likes of which would make the last scene of Kingsman: The Secret Service look tame.

    The more political capital the Democrats burn and the more they panic, the more they expose themselves as the stench they are.

  3. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 5, 2021 at 9:47 pm

    Be a great team ,Trump 4 years then candace for 8 ,mind you they would find it hard to beat the great zsniffy and Giggles team ,with their acomplished election theft team . After all the USA is a third world country now .

  4. Suburban Boy says:
    May 5, 2021 at 9:55 pm

    Err, no.

    Pompeo / Carlson for me.

  5. mh says:
    May 5, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    The more political capital the Democrats burn and the more they panic, the more they expose themselves as the stench they are.

    The Dems were on the nose in 2020.

    Ballot-stuffers don’t give a fvck.

  6. Zyconoclast says:
    May 5, 2021 at 10:06 pm

    Nikki Haley / Caitlyn Jenner 2024

    Dems are the real racists and transphobes.

  7. Fair Shake says:
    May 5, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    Hillary is due for another swing at it.

  8. Rex Anger says:
    May 5, 2021 at 10:09 pm

    The more political capital the Democrats burn and the more they panic, the more they expose themselves as the stench they are.

    The Dems were on the nose in 2020.

    Ballot-stuffers don’t give a fvck.

    They may not, but enough pissed-off people may take an interest and vote against them. Or actually out BLM the BLM types in a more considered, yet decisive way.

    Hard enough that even the Supreme Court won’t wimp out this time…

  9. Chris M says:
    May 5, 2021 at 10:40 pm

    I want to see how the Republicans are going to stop the steal in 2022 before I think about 2024.

    Absolutely right! Mystified about the 2024 excitement, at this point elections are over in the USA.

  10. Miltonf says:
    May 5, 2021 at 10:45 pm

    Agree Chris but more than happy to be proved wrong

  11. Lazlo says:
    May 5, 2021 at 11:28 pm

    I want to see how the Republicans are going to stop the steal in 2022 before I think about 2024.

    House elections are a different deal to Presidential. In 2020 they were able to steal it by massive fraud in a small number of counties, less than ten, but enough to swing six states for the EC.

    That will not be enough for the House or Senate. Meanwhile State Republican Governments are also tightening up election laws. There are significant signs that Pelosi et al will be turfed big time.

  12. FlyingPigs says:
    May 5, 2021 at 11:29 pm

    Trump/DeSantis

    Owens is better placed to be doing what she is and has been doing.

    She has a brilliant mind and is a genuine human being.

    You need bastards to take on the kleptocracy.

  13. mh says:
    May 5, 2021 at 11:53 pm

    Lazlo says:
    May 5, 2021 at 11:28 pm

    I hope Republican voters believe their House vote will still count in 2022.

  14. Lazlo says:
    May 5, 2021 at 11:58 pm

    Yes mh, belief that they can make a difference will be a big factor. So the turnout needs to be energised. That means The Donald.

  15. Ozman says:
    May 6, 2021 at 12:11 am

    Owens may be pitching, but if Trump is reinstated once the election results are overturned, 2024 might not be happening at all.

  16. FlyingPigs says:
    May 6, 2021 at 12:26 am

    Ozman says:
    May 6, 2021 at 12:11 am
    if Trump is reinstated once the election results are overturned, 2024 might not be happening at all.

    Cannot happen unless you are suggesting that the DOJ, FBI, CIA, etc are shut down.

  17. miltonf says:
    May 6, 2021 at 12:47 am

    Great ticket btw- better running mate than Pence.

