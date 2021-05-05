Victoria setting new lows in energy policy

I have a piece in the Spectator on Victoria’s announced intent to go much further than the federal government in requiring the substitution of renewable energy for the much cheaper and more secure energy that is provided from its endless supplies of high-quality brown coal. Compared with the national policy of reducing emissions by 26 to 28% by 2030, Victoria is opting for a 45 to 50% reduction. Not only does this introduce another variation on what should be a national energy policy but it consigns Victoria to further losses of industrial competitiveness and households to higher energy costs.
The ALP in Victoria has a history of sacrificing the state’s brown coal reserves and their low cost electricity. Initially, the power stations were used to as union playgrounds and by the late 1980s their padded workforce was tenfold the numbers necessary. Though the ALP started to slim this back it took the Kennett reforms and privatisations to bring them into best practice. Over the past 20 years the ALP has again imposed costs on coal and on electricity users, this time in pursuit of the green vote.
Whereas Victorians should, as they once were, be enjoying the lowest electricity prices in the world, prices are among the highest.
Discriminating against brown coal stations has also meant downgrading the more reliable power that coal brings. Exchanging this for wind/solar means additional expenditures to manage these variable supplies and new spending on transmission lines to gather their more dispersed generation sources. All of these additional costs are paid by the Australian electricity consumer and the taxpayer. The costs are also driving out major industrial users, with the pride of the state’s industry, the aluminium smelter at Portland, only being kept afloat by subsidies to counter the costs that other subsidies are bringing.
The amount of wind and solar in the system is even requiring the market managers to force roof-top facilities – all of which were built with subsidies – to be turned off at the increasingly frequent times when their supply threatens to bring down the whole electricity supply system.
Angus Taylor has been as useful as a chocolate tea-pot in all of this. His “technology not ideology” mantra has only served to weaken whatever his position actually is (it’s hard to say) while seeing him flounder on things like the State delinquents like Matt Kean and his Energy Roadmap for NSW.
Australia does not aspire to manufacture anything, so the leaders seem to be able to get away with extra high prices. Who cares what the impact is on a few whinging farmers and Miners, and yeah, domestic consumers.
But how does Germany manage a manufacturing industry when its energy prices are almost twice as high as France? Compared to China, Labour Costs and Energy costs price German manufactured goods out of the ball park. No wonder they want a closed EU trading system.
I have heard that the quality of BMW and Mercedes has been falling in recent years.
…..which have very transient flows requiring high capacity lines for random occasional utility (adding to infrastructure costs)
The problem is the creation of the interconnectors.
Each State should have to look after itself for power, water etc. Then the government that makes the decisions wears the consequences.
I live on the Gold Coast and we had the local dam raised a few years ago. Over the border in Tweed Shire, they persistently resist any attempts to raise their dam walls or build new dams, but always take our water when they run low.
If you can virtue signal with no risk, it will always end in tears before bedtime.
Businesses in NSW and Victoria have had energy costs increase by 100% over five years. Part of this was the effect on gas prices of the diversion of domgas to export, by which mechanism non-exporters like Exxon-BHP got a free ride on the “global” price imposed locally. The gas price fed into electricity costs until the weight of subsidised renewables started to crash the NEM prices for power. Now we know coal is rapidly becoming uncompetitive with renewables, but we won’t be able to get economic gas to firm it up. Now all the “leaders” in Fed and State Governments are running about trying to figure out how to avoid 1) rapid and unpredictable closures of coal plant and 2) how to make a synchronous power system designed for dispatch work with intermittent “distributed” sources of energy.
At the moment Tasmania has had zero wind power for 24 hours and SA is heading towards a wind drought so Victoria is exporting a heap of power to the wind leading state and the battery of the nation while 70% of her power is coming from coal. Take 20% of that capacity out of the system and see what happens.
Remember the mantra, RE can displace coal but can’t replace it.
I “worked” at SECV Latrobe Valley in the early 1980s.
But my family and friends in Victoria are still repeating the left mantra that high electricity prices are caused by the privatisation.
And that the solution is more wind farms.
The lunacy icing on the cake is simultaneously encouraging EVs (wealthier peoples toys) and related energy demand with taxpayer dollars , while destroying the capacity and reliability of the grid with tax payer dollars. Its pure genius really
Robbing from the poor and giving to the rich.
Highwayman Dennis is Moore would be proud.
Victoria does not have to worry (in the short term) because under horizontal fiscal equalisation it will get a bigger slice of the GST pie to compensate for its low per capita economic output (this is called the Tasmanian model for green economic growth).
But, in the long term, all this Victorian silliness is just as serious for other states that will lose funding and be propping up the “poor man” from the south.