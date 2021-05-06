Brokeback Toutin’: Rowland and Swan get vaccinated together

For some reason, all the medical staff are wearing masks. Seems they’re not convinced. Video.
Notice today on Zero Hedge one country with a spike in infections has a 60% vacination rate and 30% of all active cases have had both shots???
Whoops and 2 posts down, there it is on “The Cat”.
Midnight Oil T-shirt is a nice touch. Edgy in a Friends of the ALPBC kind of way. Like a Deus or Billabong one.
Herd immunity by force?
Rowland is a stick man, when are they vaxxing a real person other than the good Doctor?
Norma Swan changed his last name. Bird, get in here!
Couple bugmen go on a date. Pathetic.
You miss no opportunity to be nasty and wrong, do you Lad.
Sensible. They might catch socialism otherwise.
Akin to wearing Depends in a gastro epidemic, they of little faith.
Medical staff wear masks a lot , since before the chinese communists inveted the Wuhan Lab Virus . All medical day procedures involve mask wearing ,stops you getting infected by the doctor or nurse .
(Medical people will love that statement .ha ha ha .
‘Midnight Oil T-shirt is a nice touch. Edgy in a Friends of the ALPBC kind of way. Like a Deus or Billabong one.’
Well spotted, HB. ‘Edgy’ without being in any way unorthodox.
Swan’s attempt at sartorial cool only makes him look like an ‘Australian Studies’ teacher who has wangled an invitation to a gallery opening.
Wasn’t Rowland the one who slandered that Covington boy??
The receptionist staff and the hi-viz usher are all wearing masks.
Socialist morons in action again:
NSW has recorded an additional locally acquired case of Covid-19 a day after a community case was identified in Sydney’s east.
The latest infection is the wife of the original case, a man in his 50s. Both cases are included in Thursday’s numbers.
I asked Norman how he felt as we walked through the Convention Centre’s doors.
“Look, I’m excited to get it, actually. I just want that security of protection. And we’ve all got to get in there and do it,” he said.
If he had his way it’d be compulsory.
Masks do what? A virus is supposedly 1000 times smaller than the pores of a mask through which people breathe. Bacteria forms on the inside of the mask.
Meanwhile, the Seychelles have been mostly vaccinated and now they really do have a disease, and the country has shut down.
The virus is in the vaccinations. Nobody was getting it beforehand. They had influenza. The tests were fake. Evidence of this is found when studying the people who died from comorbidities, but were recorded as covid. Big propaganda exercise!
Excellent four part documentary at the Corbett Report about the fake doctor who is running the world vaccines program (if you would like to watch it, just type in Bill Gates in search box).
It’s only a pity we have some 40 years of peer-reviewed studies showing masks are worse than useless even in hospital setting, when worn by professionals and properly fitted.
Look for the Neil Orr 1984 study, as arguably the most influential one, but there have been plenty of others, too.
Gee, a smooth operation, just the same as if I went to my own doctor. Except that he already has my name and Medicare details.
The AZ vaccine because they are over 50. Yeah, fine, fine. And that “Oils” t-shirt? Soooo 70s!
If the vaccines are so good for the community, why all this promotion, encouragement, force of law stuff, then?
Here is a list of 26 countries where ‘cases’ and even deaths have sky rocketed in line with the number of people being vaccinated.
All just coincidental, of course, due to that triple mutant, ultra-deadly, mega-contagious, Congolese variant, which has been known to also infect goats and pawpaws.
m0nty says:
May 6, 2021 at 11:49 am
For some reason, all the medical staff are wearing masks. Seems they’re not convinced.
You miss no opportunity to be nasty and wrong, do you Lad.
There seems to be no evidence of nastiness and as far as I can see, he’s not wrong, the staff are wearing masks????
And as a personal anecdote, only this morning I met, in my professional capacity, with a US expat living in Australia, whose 50-year old, otherwise healthy close relative in Ohio has just passed away a couple of days after receiving the Pfizer mRNA vax.
Just bad luck, no doubt. Nothing to do with the vax.
Yes, indeed. That could be because those people they are meeting are not yet vaccinated. Even though they may respond with “Yes.” to “Are you feeling well?”, or “No.” to “Do you have any cold or flu-like symptoms?” those people may in fact have the virus or some other illness and be asymptomatic. And those people will not develop any post-jab immunity for some days.
The wearing of masks is a precautionary tale.
Shut the fuck up you dickhead.
Going by the numbers who are now getting sick after being ‘fully vaccinated’, it is debatable there is much of a ‘post-jab immunity’ anyway.
How exactly it is ‘precautionary’ when we know beyond any doubt masks are worse then useless?
Here is yet another recent study, this time from Germany, stating just that.
For some reason, Swan reminds me of that awkward, unpopular kid we all went to school with. You know, the one who would appeal to the others by eating anything on a dare.
I don’t know why? I’ve always felt this way. He may resemble ‘that kid’ with whom I went to school .? Never mind, I’m just thinking outloud.
“…due to that triple mutant, ultra-deadly, mega-contagious, Congolese variant, which has been known to also infect goats and pawpaws.”\
Damn! I love my curried goat with pawpaw chutney!
Are Those two chaps an item , or something ? , jus askin.
An “edgy” Finance Reporter.
He is wrong about their reason for masking up: it’s not because they disbelieve in the virus or the vaccine. He is nasty because he is using a gay reference to (in his world view) attack the subjects’ characters.
LOLwut?
whose 50-year old, otherwise healthy close relative in Ohio has just passed away a couple of days after receiving the Pfizer mRNA vax.
Death from other causes with covid present, recorded as covid.
Death from vaccine with other issues present, attributed to other issues.
All BS.
He is nasty because he is using a gay reference to (in his world view) attack the subjects’ characters.
LOLwut?
Fuck knows, he’s an idiot.
Those 2 clots will have to watch their minstrel cycles.
Remember when many deaths were being attributed to Covid even if there was doubt about it having any causal link? Those were the days.
Apparently the science has improved and the experts are now able to rule out links between the vaccine and blood clots.
https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/clinical/no-evidence-that-recent-blood-clot-deaths-were-lin
I particularly like this line….
Where was that line of thinking 12 months ago?
Apparently the science has improved and the experts are now able to rule out links between the vaccine and blood clots.
So it’s just a coincidence that so many otherwise healthy people get blood clots, or even die virtually straight after receiving the vaccine?
“Believe the experts” – pfffftttt!
And they’ve got the computer model to prove it.
They borrowed the one from ‘Professor Pantsdown’ Ferguson of the ‘we’re all gonna die’ fame.
Apparently it just needed an adjustment in the required variables.
It’s all science and 97% of the PhDs in Expertology agree with it.
I dont remember any claims that the vaccine would prevent or cure the chinese virus,I thought its purpose was to lessen the effects and cut the number of infected being hospitalised. It will also lessen the fear spread by sensationalist media and commentators using the virus for their own ends .
Haha, first thing I noticed too.
Reeeee! The internet told me what words to say so I say them. You can tell the demoralised people by their language.
Fred, do you remember any vaccine in the past that was pushed out under emergency authorisation, without long-term testing, despite the underlying technology being highly experimental, and with the caveat that it won’t really help anyone all that much, but you must all get it anyway?
What other mass vaccines do we have, or have we had, that are not expected to stop you from getting sick in the first place?
This BS about how it’s not really meant to stop you from getting sick or passing it to others is reminiscent of the ‘only two weeks of lockdown to flatten the curve’ and ‘to stop hospitals being overrun.’
None of that was true, none of it is true now and we can say with certainty on the early trends that the vaccines are clearly much more dangerous, especially to younger people, than WuFlu itself.
We also know there are much safer, long-term tested alternative treatments, which were swept under the carpet because they won’t make Phizer and others 30-40 billion dollars this year alone.
By this stage, knowing what we know, I do not hesitate to call the governments’ actions over this past year a Crime Against Humanity.
I know I’m dreaming, but I would love to see criminal prosecutions for the perpetrators.
We also know there are much safer, long-term tested alternative treatments, which were swept under the carpet because they won’t make Phizer and others 30-40 billion dollars this year alone.
Not to mention hydroxychloroquine, used for malaria and other purposes for well over sixty years without any major problems or controversies, but all of sudden demonized because President Trump suggested it.
Gardasil was actually rejected by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Council but under political pressure it relented. It was also highly experimental vaccine technology (using bits of the virus (virus like particle)). The testing used non-inert controls instead of placebos and properly interpreted it showed that the vaccine was both useless and dangerous and the results of the past 15 years have made it clear that it is completely ineffective at reducing the risk of cervical cancer (indeed if anything, it appears to increase it (as well as a host of other injuries)).
Every single vaccine on the schedule has been approved in a criminal and fraudulent manner.
I don’t doubt that this one is particularly dangerous (they are all 100 per cent useless) but with all vaccines, the criminality and fraud is merely a matter of degree rather than kind.
Do you have a link to the initial report.
The degree to which the Cat has been infected by anti-vax froot loops is unsurprising. There is no vaccine against stupid.
There is no vaccine against stupid.
Which is why we are grateful you are not contagious…
CL is not an idiot. He just likes to dance a bit. Like the old guy at the petrol pump in Deliverance.
Rekt!
Shut up you disgusting catamite.
Dross. What is it with all this inane mumbling you do? You really need to lift your face from the pillow and spit out the goose down. Then we can hear what you want to say, no mater how dumb it is.
Look up Brokeback Mountain and look at the post title again, W Hogg.
You still here?
Dross. What is it with all this inane mumbling you do? You really need to lift your face from the pillow and spit out the goose down. Then we can hear what you want to say, no mater how dumb it is.
No Vexation Without Investigation, Grigory.
#BostonGrigsParty
There you go Albatross.
I think I’m on safe grounds when I say that believing the opposite of you on any topic of controversy is the best way of ensuring one is not a froot loop.
Does Dr Swan actually practice medicine?
Monty, cut out the virtue theatrics. You remind me of Vincent “The Chin” Gigante wandering around in his pyjamas. He wasn’t really mad and you’re not really virtuous.
Brokeback, bromance, man-crush – these are all good-humoured idioms in common use to describe oddball male couplings. Rowland’s ‘Swanee how we love ya’ encomium also fits comfortably within the oeuvre.
The outing of Rowland and Swan was patently ridiculous.
As for masks, the non-injecting staff are clearly wearing them – though you would have to assume they’re all vaccinated.* They cannot contract COVID – right? While they can pass it from an infected patient to another non-infected one via their hands, they cannot breathe COVIDs onto folks.
—
Albatross, please limit your abuse of persons to the serviceable cornucopia of relatively non-offensive but pointed insults that Her Majesty’s has available. Terry is a Cat in good standing and – even if he wasn’t – same deal.
———————
* This assumption is admittedly fraught because it was reported last week that NSW health workers are avoiding the vaccine like the Bubonic plague.
The degree to which the Cat has been infected by anti-vax froot loops is unsurprising.
I get vaccinated where there is a proven vaccine to address a real risk.
Covid vaccines tick none of these basic hurdles, on top of that, doesn’t seem to work. When was the last time someone got vaccinated against yellow fever only to the contract it and die from it?
Here’s where I came out with the risk of the vax.
Millions of people have received it. The risk of side effects appear to be real enough. However, I believe the risk of dying from the vax is for all intents as close to zero as it could be. Obviously, it not zero, but anything below say .5% risk is for all practical purposes zero risk.
What are the benefits?
The vax protects me somewhat from covid. It doesn’t protect me 100% from getting it, but it offers some decent protection. More than that, if I ever catch covid after receiving the jab, the risk of dying from covid is somewhat reduced.
Purely on a payout analysis, it’s worth getting the jab. I would prefer the Moderna and may wait a while to see if it becomes available in oz. In any event, there’s no real Covid here anyway.
Long term adverse affects?
Experts in the vax field have suggested that there is little fear from similar vaxes where adverse affects aren’t experienced also in the short term. In other words, you’re unlikely to experience some bad side effect a long time down the track. Of course, we can’t be sure as all this is a risk management issue.