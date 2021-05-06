International energy stats + commentary on leading issues

A bit of light reading from JP Morgan, facing some of the facts.
Humans will be wedded to petroleum and other fossil fuels for longer than they would like. Wind and solar power reach new heights every year but still represent just 5% of global primary energy consumption. In this year’s energy paper, we review why decarbonization is taking so long: transmission obstacles, industrial energy use, the gargantuan mineral and pipeline demands of sequestration and the slow motion EV revolution. Other topics include our oil & gas views, President Biden’s energy agenda, China, the Texas power outage and client questions on electrified shipping, sustainable aviation fuels, low energy nuclear power, hydrogen and carbon accounting.
More there than most of us want to know, but a handy source for reference.
Closer to home it is amusing to read in the Energy Security Board’s survey of the scene for the new energy market arrangements that Yallourn power station will close ahead of schedule and Energy Australia will help out with a 4-hour 350MW battery. That is to replace a plant that generates 1400 MW 24 hours a day, every day, barring maintenance time.
All the plebs will think is wow! 350MW! Never realising or understanding that 350MW is a one off. Once it’s used, it needs recharging…from where…real power stations!
Educated idiots are running this asylum!
wal1957 says:
May 6, 2021 at 10:37 am : “350MW is a one off. Once it’s used, it needs recharging”
Yeah, well I’ve got a rainwater tank. This is to stop using reticulated water from the huge dam 35 ks up the road from my home. When the tank is empty I refill it from the garden hose connected to the garden tap, and then use it until it’s empty again. Then I refill it from the tap again.
I’ve rung SunWater, the Qld dam owner, and told them to dynamite it since I’m using only water from my rainwater tank these days. So far no reply.
Here’s a thought. Why don’t we do a couple of dummy runs by turning off the Yallourn station for a few days during summer?
Germany has just recorded its coldest April since 1977.
Global warming blamed.
Good review, thanks.
It delivered some home truths about transmission costs and complexity that have earned me many a strange look over the years. It glossed over some transmission issues but for an overview paper it’s a solid 9/10 from me.
Humans will be wedded to petroleum and other fossil fuels for longer than they would like.
Whadaya mean? I like it, don’t like seeing the energy system stuffed up with useless wind and solar for no good purpose.
2021energy review – EYE ON THE MARKET 2021 Annual Energy Paper
It would be great news if China succeeds with its plan for 25% EVs as a share of vehicle sales by 2025. Even though China’s passenger cars represent only 25% of its transport energy consumption vs 60% in the US, that would still be a lot of Chinese electric cars.
But…put EVs aside for a moment and focus on the elephant in the room: the number one issue for China and the world is decarbonization of China’s massive industrial sector, which consumes 4x more primary energy than its transport sector and more primary energy than US and European industrial sectors combined. China has electrified larger parts of its industrial sector than the US (23% vs 12%), but since China’s grid is so reliant on coal, electrification provides fewer climate benefits.
In contrast to the US, China uses 10x more coal than natural gas. In 2020, China built over 3x as much new coal capacity as all other countries combined, equal to one large coal plant per week. China commissioned 38.4 GW of new coal plants in 2020, over 3x the amount commissioned in the rest of the world. Its coal fleet grew by net 29.8 GW in 2020 while non-China net capacity declined by 17.2 GW. China initiated 73.5 GW of new coal plant proposals in 2020, over 5x the rest of the world combined. You get the point.
ESB actually said something more concerning: that base load plant is being driven out faster than any forecast. Putting aside the friming issue, the plain problem is the stability of the system which is designed for one way traffic of electrons.
Absolutely smashes the basis (hoho) for the Nude Eel, EVs and carbon capture.
Correction: “…than climate change activists would like.”
Real people wish to be wedded to those fossil fuels for a lot longer than the activists would like.
“A recent study done by UC Davis shows one in five EV owners switched back to gas after going green. EVs, it seems, were just too much of a hassle. The study focused on California EV owners who purchased vehicles from 2012 to 2018. Researchers found that charging was the main factor in owners giving up on EVs. Owners either lacked access to level two fast charging or they just disliked having to be bothered with charging at all”
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41560-021-00814-9
As usual, the green/left do not understand human psychology, or the reality of business.