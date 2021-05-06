Not all that prudent after all

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has just released a note on “guidance on managing the financial risks of climate change” which includes the graphic shown above. Now, if they were releasing an approach to dealing with the psychologically disturbed people who take this stuff seriously, that would be one thing. But they seem to believe that the risk actually comes from global warming itself. What can be done with such fools? They will be the financial ruin of us. Which brings me to this:
What is the full meaning of prudent?
adjective. wise or judicious in practical affairs; sagacious; discreet or circumspect; sober. careful in providing for the future; provident: a prudent decision.
Whom the gods would destroy …
if the quants actually looked into it, they’d quickly work out 99.95% of the risk was government legislation changes.
The “Transition” and “Liability” bits.
ps: why do we fund the dimwits at APRA and other places to churn out this shite?
The transition risk and liability risk is probably the much bigger risks. Timeframes would swamp any realistic climate change scenario impact. Premiums, after all, are annual.
Snap Duncanm.
Retarded
Public bureaucracies seem to be incapable of communicating with the proles without resorting to bland, infantile, intelligence-insulting graphics – it would be so much easier and cheaper if they just said “you’re too thick to understand this stuff, so just trust us and do what you’re told”.
The risk of unreliable electricity supply stands out as the greatest risk to business.
that would be the vaguely-worded “Impacts on pricing and demand”
Lawyers in Parliaments, where laws are made or amended, represent a clear conflict of interest.
It is like putting the foxes in charge of the hen house for one thing.
Name me 1 area of human activity or inch of Australia that is not covered by Parliamentary “Law”?
High level rubbish when the real help with analysis should be in more detail:
Key Component > Physical> Supply Chain disruption
#1 will be blackouts or curtailment due to poor reliability of electricity.
Key Component > Transition Risk > Stranded Assets
#1 will be equipment powered by uneconomic fossil fuels after CC taxes applied
Key Component > Liability Risks > Litigation
#1 will be vexatious legal actions by climate activists and media fake news stories
but at least APRA will have protected your wisely invested superannuation investment managers.