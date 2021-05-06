Science in Seychelles

Liberty Quote
Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duty, and so bear ourselves that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, ”This was their finest hour.”— Winston Churchill
-
-
The evil commo geniuses of Peking.
Let’s use our slave labor to give the godless hordes in the West the cheap consumer junk they crave.
Now let’s do germ warfare that looks like the common cold and destroy their economies and our competition.
Everything I’ve read about these so-called vaccines suggests they are nothing of the kind.
They are a mixture of protein epitopes, some viral, some generic, designed to stimulate the immune system.
That explains the high rate of systemic side-effects (as high as 35%) and significant COVID relapse rates.
We now have the first post-modern vaccine/s, ie. only termed as such, just like all other fashionable post-modern word debasements.
They are actually immune adjuvant therapies designed to induce immuno-reactivity.
If you’re well, take them at your peril.
Of course – china doesn’t like brown people so why would they give them anything that would make their lives better.
Herald Sun had interesting article on Pfizer Side Effects with Dose 2 – 40.4% reported no adverse event – 59.6% reported adverse event
with those statistics referenced to this site
https://www.ausvaxsafety.org.au/safety-data/covid-19-vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine safety surveillance
The national roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines commenced on 22 February 2021, and AusVaxSafety is conducting active vaccine safety surveillance of the vaccines in use. The vaccines currently being supplied are Comirnaty BNT162b2 (mRNA), sponsored by Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd, and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, sponsored by AstraZeneca.
Surveillance data have been provided by Vaxtracker, SmartVax and the Victorian Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Management System based on surveys sent on Day 3 after the vaccination, and data presented here are from surveys received up to 2 May 2021. These data are updated weekly.
Herald Sun had interesting article on Pfizer Side Effects with Dose 2 – 40.4% reported no adverse event – 59.6% reported adverse event
Anyone heard from monty lately?
Gilas says:
May 6, 2021 at 9:48 am
“They are actually immune adjuvant therapies designed to induce immuno-reactivity.”
For which there doesn’t seem to be an off switch.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) research
This compilation includes all of our research to-date on the coronavirus. High frequency charts on infection, mortality, economic and market data are updated as data becomes available, usually on a daily basis.
What’s new: Early tracking of variants and vaccine efficacy (Section 1); Vaccination update by country and US state (Section 1); Reinfection risks in previously infected populations (Section 4)
Our research to-date on the coronavirus – 5 PDF’s
1. COVID vaccination update
. Early tracking of variants and vaccine efficacy
. Where does herd immunity kick in?
. Vaccination update by country and US state
. How mRNA vaccines, vector vaccines and traditional vaccine types work
2. COVID global infection, hospitalization and mortality tracker
3. COVID tracker by country and state
4. COVID: reinfection, antibodies, T-cell immune memory and survivor impacts
5. US spending, mobility, and production tracker
To go with the J&J vax death story above
What about side effects?The CDC maintains a website of historical vaccine safety concerns and outcomes starting in 1955 which you can access here:
Historical Vaccine Safety Concerns
Questions and Concerns
There is solid medical and scientific evidence that the benefits of vaccines far outweigh the risks. Despite this, there have been concerns about the safety of vaccines for as long as they have been available in the U.S. This page will explain past vaccine safety concerns, how they have been resolved, and what we have learned.</em
The CDC also maintains a database of self-reportedadverse events from all vaccines(VAERS). We found that incidence of hospitalization and emergency room visits after COVID vaccines is higher than for the flu, but still very low on an absolute basis and similar to other vaccines and medications. The challenge with this data is that it is not “causal”; adverse events need more analysis to determine if they were actually caused by the vaccine or not. But in the spirit of full disclosure, here’s the data we compiled using VAERS data.
Why would it when the idea is to experiment and keep the herd docile?
This is a link to the first of so far three studies that show the ‘spike protein’ the ‘vaccines’ trick your body into making is directly pathogenic.
Quote:
“One of the most important pathologies, is hypercoagulation and microclots in the lungs of patients. Here we study the effect of isolated SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 subunit as potential inflammagen sui generis. Using scanning electron and fluorescence microscopy as well as mass spectrometry, we investigate the potential of this inflammagen to interact with platelets and fibrin(ogen) directly to cause blood hypercoagulation. Using platelet poor plasma (PPP), we show that spike protein may interfere with blood flow.”
But yeah, then again Monty The Expert Scientist & Statistician has said it’s all safe and just a coincidence. So it must be true.
Crossie says: May 6, 2021, at 1:08 pm
You have it in reverse: herd immunity to the vaccines lasts until the injections.
I have no plans for taking the annual flu vaccine, or the new Covid “vaccines”.
What’s astonishing is that even with 60 per cent of people experiencing *some* kind of a reaction, whenever someone suffers a serious reaction then doctors and the likes of Monty say “well that one is just a coincidence”.
I have mentioned this previously – with all vaccines. It takes a special kind of delusional to tell yourself (and others) that, say, a headache following a vaccine is definitely causally related but chronic migraines *cannot be* causally related.
A cough following a vaccine – sure that’s related. A month long cough that ends up in a hospital visit with severe respiratory distress? Oh no – that’s just a coincidence!
A seizure following a vaccine? Yeah that’s related. Epilepsy? Don’t be ridiculous! What are you some kind of a conspiracy nut?
Occam’s razor tells us that pretty much any physiological issue following a vaccine (say within a month) is caused by it. It might not be, but that should be the starting assumption unless given a good reason to think otherwise.