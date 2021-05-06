Simple Simon

Simon in Adelaide
So there are 11 probable incidents of blood clotting following the administering of 1,400,000 doses, that is 1 in 127, 273.
According to the Federal Government web site there were 1,127 road deaths and 39,404 people admitted to hospital with road crash injuries in a 12 month period.
Taking the population of Australia as 25,478,000 the annual chance of being a road death is 1 in 22,607 that is, you are 5.6 times more likely to be killed in a road traffic accident than to get blood clotting from the AstraZenica vaccine.
Chris
You are making the false assumption that the risk of dying in a road crash is evenly distributed across everyone in the population. Yet we are repeatedly told by the police it is those who speed, drink drive, and undertake other reckless actions who are more likely to die on our roads. And the risk is further influenced by the time we spend behind the wheel, and where we drive (country roads, inner city, etc). The comparable risk rate of dying while driving carefully, competently, and law-abidingly, adjusted for travel type and time spent driving – this is far lower than the 1 in 22,607 you quote.
Old and Busted: Listen, Nazi Trumpers, we must shut down to prevent even one death!!
New Hotness: So a percentage of people will die from the ‘vaccine’. Big whoop.
Omelette recipe.
Comparing road deaths to minor blood clots is insane. This anti-vax push at the Cat is irresponsible.
I in 127,000 doesn’t sound bad odds tho.
If that figure is legit.
I haven’t had a vax since 1980 [tetanus], but when push comes to shove i’d rather take 1 in 127,000 than try surviving in the scrub on raw frogs and lizards and getting rained on.
As a matter of fact, i’d take odds of 10 to one rather than get cancelled.
Statistics don’t mean a bloody thing if you draw the short straw tho!
Is there any such thing as a minor blood clot?
If there is, then good point.
However, that blood clot is going upstairs sooner or later.
Statistics don’t mean a bloody thing if you draw the short straw tho!
Exactly. And what are the chances of having an AstraZeneca Bloodclot if you don’t have the injection?
There are 11 people who were all assured ‘almost no risk’ who have since found out different.
Always remember, you’re an anecdote once you’ve got it.
But, but…that’s a small statistical price to pay, the Astra Zenica et al vaccines (errr…treatments not inoculations) will stop you getting Cv and stop you passing it on, which can be their only valid function as vaccines. Thank god.
What about those flanneled fools who hightailed it from India?
Didn’t they get the vax before going there?
So what’s the big deal, they’re protected, right?
One bloke stable in hospital, the others went home already. So yeah, minor.
not if the vaccine doesn’t actually work
What is the risk of developing blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine – 0.01%? well that seems a small percentage but if you are susceptible your risk is 100%
“which can be their only valid function as vaccines”
Pernicious nonsense. They were developed to stop you dying, or to reduce the severity of symptoms.
1 in 22000 is an interesting number – that’s 0.005%
About equal to the infection fatality rate (IFR) of covid for anyone under 25.
That’s *if* you catch it. For the UK, cumulative cases are at about 7% of population.
So the chances from dying on the roads is about equal to that from covid in the UK for anyone under 50.
Sounds like a good reason to shut down motoring!
Thanks Duncanm.
odds of blood clots versus odds of dying from wuflu in Australia?
Statistically I have a greater chance of catching chlamydia in Aust. than catching covid19.., just sayin’.
mUnt I’d like to give you a minor beating you fat lump. You’ll be stabilised in hospital DW.