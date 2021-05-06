Simple Simon

Simon in Adelaide

So there are 11 probable incidents of blood clotting following the administering of 1,400,000 doses, that is 1 in 127, 273.

According to the Federal Government web site there were 1,127 road deaths and 39,404 people admitted to hospital with road crash injuries in a 12 month period.

Taking the population of Australia as 25,478,000 the annual chance of being a road death is 1 in 22,607 that is, you are 5.6 times more likely to be killed in a road traffic accident than to get blood clotting from the AstraZenica vaccine.

Chris

You are making the false assumption that the risk of dying in a road crash is evenly distributed across everyone in the population. Yet we are repeatedly told by the police it is those who speed, drink drive, and undertake other reckless actions who are more likely to die on our roads. And the risk is further influenced by the time we spend behind the wheel, and where we drive (country roads, inner city, etc). The comparable risk rate of dying while driving carefully, competently, and law-abidingly, adjusted for travel type and time spent driving – this is far lower than the 1 in 22,607 you quote.