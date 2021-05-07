Banning the cha cha at the Padstow community hall pays off

Posted on May 7, 2021 by currencylad

11 Responses to Banning the cha cha at the Padstow community hall pays off

  1. notafan says:
    May 7, 2021 at 11:42 am

    Best premier in Australia.

  2. max says:
    May 7, 2021 at 11:53 am

    let me be prophet

    there is going to be more cases of Covid in coming months.

    Cold and flu viruses are generally seen as winter diseases, when infections spike. But medical experts do not really know why,

    … lets try, maybe lack of vitamin D

  3. Kneel says:
    May 7, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    “lets try, maybe lack of vitamin D”

    maybe everyone quivering under the bed, not going out, and bad ventilation.

    there is also an interesting correlation between vaxxinated percentage and “out-breaks”, especially of variants that “dodge” the vaxx. See Israel and some of the Sth Pacific nations that rely on tourism and have high vaxx rates. UK not so much… yet.

    Most cases in the US are happening where lockdowns and mask mandates exist – open states like Florida and Texas did NOT see the prophesied spike, while super-paranoid and controlled California IS. Again, an interesting correlation – we don’t know if it is causative, but it is certainly suggestive of it.

  4. Roger says:
    May 7, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    It was rumoured Gladys was considering a ban on sex in case it led to dancing.

  5. egg_ says:
    May 7, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    maybe everyone quivering under the bed, not going out, and bad ventilation.

    In which case, colder climates would be worse.

  6. Diogenes says:
    May 7, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    I feel soooooo much safer having to wear a face nappy in my local shopping centre and bus- 110-120km away from the outbreak. Wyee Markets & Lakehaven Shopping Centre are about the same distance from home, but we don’t have to wear a face nappy at the former, but need to at the latter. Makes sooooooooo much sense.

  7. jupes says:
    May 7, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    Makes sooooooooo much sense.

    It is absolutely infuriating the amount of Australians who just accept this bullshit.

    What is wrong with people?

  8. duncanm says:
    May 7, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    Where’s Kevin Bacon when you need him?

  9. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    May 7, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    What is wrong with people?

    The vast bulk of them are no longer capable of rational thought. If they were, they’d ignore petty fascist idiocy like face nappie mandates en masse.

  10. John Bayley says:
    May 7, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    This just proves in spades – again – that all those here who keep carrying on about ‘the Labor premiers’ really need to stop and think.

    They would then perhaps come to the inevitable conclusion that the Laboral party is the same across the nation.

    Are there varying levels of ‘useless’ to describe them?

    Perhaps, but in the end it does not matter. They will only take notice if/when the majority will stop voting for them.

    In other words, never.

  11. John Bayley says:
    May 7, 2021 at 6:37 pm

    And, I forgot to add: Who gives a flying f*ck about ‘cases’ anyway?

    As Spurgeon says above, the vast majority of the population are worse then sheep. At least sheep have some sense of self-preservation.

