Belt up and hit the road

From The Age: ‘Cold War mindset’: Beijing suspends key government dialogue with Australia. Fascinating really since I still don’t know what the Chinese Government is aiming to punish us for.
China has taken the first formal step towards severing government ties with Australia after more than a year of incremental trade strikes, veiled threats from the Chinese embassy and escalating attacks by Chinese state media.
Beijing sent a message to Australia on Thursday that all dialogue at the political level will be cut off for years after the superpower’s top economic planner suspended the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.
Actually, I do know what has gotten under their skin.
The decision to indefinitely suspend what was once a key communication channel came two weeks after China’s Foreign Ministry said it would “respond firmly and forcefully” if the Morrison government did not reverse its decision to cancel Victoria’s Belt and Road agreement.
Here I thought this B&R was a form of kind-hearted assistance program. Seems there may have been something in it for the Chinese Government that we are not being made truly aware of. Even Joe Biden is wary and that is really saying something.
The Australia-China dispute comes as the G7 group of nations meeting in London called on China to respect fundamental freedoms. Beijing has been accused by the Biden administration and some members of the European Union of human rights abuses, economic coercion and military threats against Taiwan.
How do you translate “Beware of Greeks, even bearing gifts” into Chinese?
I have now added Knight’s cartoon from the Herald Sun. You can see how much sympathy there is around for the Belt and Road, or for Daniel Andrews when it comes to that.
Fucking Dan Andrews…
They never sent us all that cheap rubbish because they loved us.
Good riddance.
Twiggy needs auditing now, too. He’s with Dan.
We’re a divided nation just like they want.
“A smiling young lady of Niger
Went for a ride on a tiger.
They came back from the ride
With the lady inside
And the smile on the face of the tiger.”
I think we should continue to decline to take a ride on this particular (Chinese) tiger..
Yes Whitlam, Forrest and Fitzgibbon showed themselves up.
what has gotten under their skin.
Well comrade Dan’s Belt and Road agreement was supposed to put all Australian govts in line with the CCP, if only we could read the small print in Ingish
We are all supposed to obey, not be dis obedient
Looks like the Chinese Space Junk will be accidently landing on Canberra…. whoops
Good. Now can we stop the suicidal immigration invasion, and hopefully prevent future cultural bloodshed.
Perhaps the Chinese planned to use Australia as a carbon offset -The Rhodium Group, a climate research organization based in New York, reported Thursday that China’s greenhouse gas emissions now exceed the entire rest of the developed world combined. https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2021/05/06/report-chinas-greenhouse-gas-emissions-exceed-all-other-developed-nations-combined/
This will always be dickhead Dan’s legacy.
Well, since China is the major source of Green Power supplies; Photovoltaic cells and birdchoppers, they must (obvs) be allowed annually to double their nasty dirty coal smut, for the greater good, amirite? At least until 2030, at which point they will immediately become good citizens of the planet.
Now, do port Darwin. I promise to dislike you just a little bit less Scotty. While working out the nationalisation cost calculate how much the China flu cost us and subtract that from the compulsory purchase price of the port.
Scummo can’t hide behind the National Cabinet on this one.
As Joseph said to his brothers, “You had evil intentions, but God brought good out of it.”
Biden is not aware of anything. Please refrain from suggesting he is sentient. He was a corrupt racist pervert.
Can we get rid of the Chicom propaganda centres in our universities while we’re at it?
plus many plus
it would save a fortune if China stopped sending their dirty energy products
China is going after the weakest link in the group that criticised the Wuhan escape and called for an inquiry into the Chyynaa Flu. They don’t want to be held liable.
They’re also upset with our stance on the South China Sea and Chyynaa’s military island building.
If you believe this is about a crappy Belt n Road venture with lil’ ole Viktoriastan, you’re kidding yourself.
Belt n Road is about poor nations defaulting on projects so that Chyynaa then grabs it for herself, hence getting a solid foothold in the poor country (and solid votes in the UN). Viktoriastan was not going to default on anything.
Any monetary value of Belt n Road in Viktoriastan is chump change to Chyynaa and not worth fighting a major supplier over.
Any way we can deport Dictator Dan to China?
Maybe something to do with this:
https://nicholaswade.medium.com/origin-of-covid-following-the-clues-6f03564c038
Now, do port Darwin
Better than revoking the lease — it is a contract, after all — better to slap liens against it and all other CCP-owned businesses with a view to seizure as compensation when vintners, cray fishermen, barley producers et al take WTO findings and head to court, which this government should be encouraging and underwriting.
I reckon we are just a practice proxy for the real target, the USA. I doubt China spends much time at all worrying what puddly little Oz thinks.
But of course we do know.
They want to punish us for not moving toward communism fast enough.
At least Dan has an excuse, now that he’s injured.
No doubt the Liberals would happily continue in the same direction though, if given the chance.