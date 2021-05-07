Biden: “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore”

Inflation: hold my soon-to-be fifty dollar beer…
“Milton Friedman’s Revenge” https://t.co/ZLVZFBSNM0
— Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) May 7, 2021
The difference between the two styles of debate, left-wing and right-wing, partly comes down to a differing view of civility, I think – for the right, civility is tolerating and even enjoying the bluster of one’s enemies. For the left, civility seems more to involve becoming offended on behalf of others.
cannot see how inflation cannot happen.
fark it’s gunna be fun the years ahead.
Here’s a good line for you,
“Fed’s Rosengren says higher inflation will be as temporary as last year’s toilet-paper shortage”
Link
What the dimmies and the currently-labelled POTUS forget is that Milton Friedman was not the instigator of the previous era of inflation but rather, the messenger predicting its consequences.
And today those people in power do not want to know about the consequences which they have made almost inevitable by unleashing this tsunami of paper dollars.
US corn prices up 30%
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/05/03/corn-prices-rise-30-percent-so-far-this-year-big-ag-multinationals-
The US Fed Reserve rate is 0.25%, I’m seeing.
One day they might go up? I think Yellen might be right.
can we now just say… “these people are educated idiots”
and what about the thickheads in charge at our RB and youGov Treasury?