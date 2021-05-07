Biden: “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore”

Posted on May 7, 2021 by currencylad

Inflation: hold my soon-to-be fifty dollar beer…

8 Responses to Biden: “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore”

  1. FlyingPigs says:
    May 7, 2021 at 10:39 pm

    cannot see how inflation cannot happen.

    fark it’s gunna be fun the years ahead.

  2. caveman says:
    May 7, 2021 at 10:58 pm

    Here’s a good line for you,
    “Fed’s Rosengren says higher inflation will be as temporary as last year’s toilet-paper shortage”
    Link

  3. John A says:
    May 7, 2021 at 11:13 pm

    What the dimmies and the currently-labelled POTUS forget is that Milton Friedman was not the instigator of the previous era of inflation but rather, the messenger predicting its consequences.

    And today those people in power do not want to know about the consequences which they have made almost inevitable by unleashing this tsunami of paper dollars.

  5. mh says:
    May 7, 2021 at 11:34 pm

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen got into trouble Tuesday for telling the truth. That morning, at a conference sponsored by the Atlantic, she raised the possibility that one day the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates “to make sure our economy doesn’t overheat.”

    The US Fed Reserve rate is 0.25%, I’m seeing.

    One day they might go up? I think Yellen might be right.

  6. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:03 am

    can we now just say… “these people are educated idiots”

  7. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:05 am

    and what about the thickheads in charge at our RB and youGov Treasury?

  8. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:12 am

    I also heard that the aforementioned careers, depending on who you talk to, weren’t worth saving. Or the plodders attached to them.

