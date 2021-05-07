Malcolm Ocasio-Cortez

“re-take the House & Senate in 2022” like you did on 6 January 2021? https://t.co/iFvW2LjFP4
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) May 6, 2021
“re-take the House & Senate in 2022” like you did on 6 January 2021? https://t.co/iFvW2LjFP4
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) May 6, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Reading the comments on right libertarian/ propertarian websites like Catallaxy is like bathing in acid.
Turds will be turds. Is he still a member of the lieboral pardy? Are he and hoWARd till pals?
There is still no clear explanation for how the riot started – the police opening barricades and guiding people into the building mildly saying “Don’t come this way. Don’t come this way”, and the presence of Antifa in the crowd indicates it was not simply an overflow of Republican outrage.
But Trump’s audience would not have had time to get to the Capitol and him telling everyone to keep calm and to conduct themselves responsibly, only to have his message stifled by Twatter, is kind of the opposite of what Maolcolm wants to say.
He is so weaselly and flaccid.
Trump: He looks a bit like that guy from Australia – Trumball.
Malcolm’s worth a couple of hundred million, has a wife, kids and grandkids and he’s still a bitter and twisted Guardian reading twat.
Sad.
How unbecoming of a former prime minister can you get?
Oh, and Maolcolm, Ted Cruz was not involved on Jan 6 – it is his tweet.
I still want the know why hoWARd and the lieborals think someone, who wanted to join the ALP but couldn’t and was in business with Nick Whitlam, is worthy of LP membership let alone a portfolio or PMship.
That’s not a rhetorical question either. I am still puzzled.
I ask yet again, why is lefty Turdbull still in the Liberal Party?
By the way, I see he is promoting an independent global warmist ahead of a Lib in N.S.W.
What ever happened to StopTrumble.com?
Lord Waffle’s wet dream has always been a compulsory global or at least G20 carbon credit trading scheme, for which Goldman Sachs creates all sorts of derivatives that might well in time be a profit centre to die for. Sort of the last great financial buffalo hunt.
I ask yet again, why is lefty Turdbull still in the Liberal Party?
By the way, I see he is promoting an independent global warmist ahead of a Lib in N.S.W.
Based on what the Libs (Fed and States) have done in the past 20 years, I would think that Maocolm was a perfect fit.
It’s just that Maocolm is more honest than most Libs.
Fair statement.
What ever happened to StopTrumble.com?
You might need a translator
http://www.stopturnbull.com/
He still regrets his failed attempt to give his first election to his liebor mates , the dirty peasant voters kept him in power by one lousy seat , bastards .
He was all set on his run for president when the commos declared a republic aftera voter poll like the poofter “marriage ” crap , who needs a real referendum governents always lose them .
The commos would make him prez in a bipartisan spirit
There was an insurrection in the third world USA after the
decromas stole the election to save the Gerontocracy , they needed a distraction the antifafascist stormtrooper supplied one like th other socialist Hitler rigged a Polish “invasion” of Germany in 1939 fascist socialistsare not innovators they dont have new ideas thinking is discouraged . Just look at te old filthy child molestor biden never had an original thought in all his life .
Bidet has no interest in policy or ideology- just self enrichment.
Right,Turnbull wants to be noticed and as so many wonder why is he still in the Liberal Party Does any one know what had the then Prime Minister of Australia and the foreign minister cooked up with Hilary Clinton and the Clinton foundation that would cause them to snub the Republican presidential nomination Donald Trump? Do Ambassadors take instructions from their Prime Ministers?
““re-take the House & Senate in 2022” like you did on 6 January 2021?”
No, you clown – like most other mid-term elections in the US, one would expect that the party of the incumbent President and current house and senate to lose ground to the other side. Given that all three are Dementiacrats, that the majority in the house and senate is slim (house 6 or seven seats, senate tied 50-50) and that the Dementiacrats “lost out” in the redistribution from the 2020 census, it’s reasonable to suggest – and many would assume – the Republicans will take both house and senate.
Crawl back under your rock Mal – or, if you must stay out, then at least recognise how badly you screwed the rest of us.
You can’t polish a turd.
What’s the evidence “Antifa” was in the crowd?
..and why so keen to throw fellow right wingers under the bus with the dumb “it was undercover Antifa/BLM” narrative…if you believe the U.S election was stolen (as those people at the Capitol on Jan 6 clearly did), then their actions in storming the Capitol were 100% logical, in fact I was surprised on the day that there weren’t more MAGA people and they weren’t armed (yeh I know about the D.C no gun laws, but if a communist coup is underway via a stolen election then you would think all bets are off).
then at least recognise how badly you screwed the rest of us.
I think that would make him rather pleased with himself
So much for Ming’s forgotten people but even he was pissed off with the LP by 1974. I believe he voted DLP that year.
What’s the evidence “Antifa” was in the crowd?
Sigh…
Key instigator + CNN journalist ‘undercover’ clearly and repeatedly identified as such. Ditto all the actual ‘rioters’ and most of the room invaders. The list goes on.
You are a very poor infiltrator, Luke1337.
SoreArse should get his money back with you…
Oh Lord Cruella’s back.
..and why so keen to throw fellow right wingers under the bus with the dumb “it was undercover Antifa/BLM” narrative…if you believe the U.S election was stolen (as those people at the Capitol on Jan 6 clearly did), then their actions in storming the Capitol were 100% logical, in fact I was surprised on the day that there weren’t more MAGA people and they weren’t armed
And an even more useless instigator.
I mean, didn’t AOC literally figuratively feel in actual fear for her life in an office over a block away from all the action?
When every actual MAGA type was still half a mile (at least) from the Capitol Building when the Reichstag Fire crowd put on and hyped up by Antifa for the event were thrown out and ‘arrested?’
This does not suggest Potential Greatness or has that just gone through to the keeper?
Trumble, Australia’s Great Statesman.
Lord Waffleworth should save that shit for the Q & A crowd, his natural constituency.
John Sullivan. Look him up. They haven’t quite whitewashed him yet, though the narrative about him has changed slightly.
So you honestly believe those hundreds of people (or even the majority) currently under incarceration, before the courts or being hunted down by the FBI wereare actually secret left wingers?
If so that’s pretty harsh to disown those Patriots who were actually prepared to put their lives on the line to prevent a coup, just cos they are politically inconvenient from an optics POV.
Yeah the one from Utah
If so that’s pretty harsh to disown those Patriots who were actually prepared to put their lives on the line to prevent a coup, just cos they are politically inconvenient from an optics POV.
Like you actually believe the bushit you are spouting, NPC..
“You can’t polish a turd.”
But you can roll it in glitter.
Case in point: US Democrats.
Case in point: Dan Andrews.
It would be great no one had bothered to comment on this post. No one could think he’s still relevant.
Just pointing out the natural conclusion to the “it was Antifa/BLM” narrative, though I do have a touch of sympathy for those poor souls who took Trump’s message to heart and thought they were doing the right and patriotic thing then got disavowed via no pardon and no support. Their lives are now ruined.
Even if those pardons may have been politically a bridge to far he could have at least helped with their court costs given he is a multi billionaire and he raised hundreds of millions on the back of the stolen election narrative.
Trump seems to be handling defeat very well.
Unlike Turnbull.
“So you honestly believe those hundreds of people (or even the majority) currently under incarceration, before the courts or being hunted down by the FBI wereare actually secret left wingers?”
You mean the ones who have been in solitary confinement for 3 months because they committed misdemeanor trespass? Oh, they are definitely right-wing!
Of course, the Antifa jokers who threw industrial grade fireworks at outdoor diners – well, they got let go. And actually have a compensation case going.
Much like the CHOP clowns who shot a guy (not directly fatally) and then wondered why it took so long to get police and ambulance to attend – gee, maybe it was because you told the cops to fuck off? They are suing the city too – for not reacting fast enough and “saving” this guy. No mention of the multiple gunshot wounds and prosecuting the shooter, no mention of the ambulance people asking for police escort for entry into a dangerous area that these clowns created themselves. Oh no.
Would Dementia Joe even know if Trumble exists?
Ted will never be President, and the most recent ex-President will never be President again. The Democrats will increase their majorities in both houses at the 2022 half term elections. Winter is coming for the Republicans.
It would be great no one had bothered to comment on this post. No one could think he’s still relevant.
True but I’m still intrigued about Howard’s support for him.
Odd that the leader of the Proud Boys wasn’t – both reportedly FBI informants.
Ted will never be President, and the most recent ex-President will never be President again. The Democrats will increase their majorities in both houses at the 2022 half term elections. Winter is coming for the Republicans.
Piss off Grigory.
There is already a leftwit infiltrator gumming up thisnthread with its NPC bullshit.
You’re late and you’re derivative. Change socks and go stir up something on the Open Thread.
Just pointing out the natural conclusion to the “it was Antifa/BLM” narrative,
Uh-huh.
Pull the other one, NPC.
Also, now that you have exhausted your talking points, when will we see you again?
Would Dementia Joe even know if Trumble exists?
Sure…former President of Austria.
He was broken by it all, and from the perspective of managing his disorder it was something he bought on by himself by calling the vote. Difficult for a narcissist to assimilate. It is fantastic, these two (Rudd also) are Shakespearian tragic characters and we get a front row seat for their slow descent into shrieking and vindictive irrelevance.
It also shows how broken Australian politics is that such people could be allowed to find their way to the top.
Infidel Tiger King says: May 7, 2021, at 11:26 am
No, just inevitable. Too much loose change results in rattling noises in the cranium.
+1
White-ants make it to the top of the heap.
I mean they’ve been some pretty awful ones in my living memory but Krudd-TLS-Trumble were positively destructive.
Mention Trump’s name and two trolls come out from under their rocks again …
Follow the money, he owns them. Remember that with members and small business deserting the party when he became leader they didn’t have enough money to do the 2016 election campaign. Turnbull ‘donated’ millions to the party but it’s a sure bet that he was to be expelled he’d call in the loan. The Liberal Party can’t afford that so they have to either put up with his white-anting, or they have to find a way to finance the debt.
I would say that Turdball is an @rs3h0le, except that @rseh0les perform a useful function.
Turdball does not.
Once an unpleasant, abrasive little man, always an unpleasant, abrasive little man.
Like snail bait.
How did that pea brain ever get to be anything …. !
How did Maurice Strong get into the UN and go so high?
. Nor can you pick it up by the clean end.
GQ magazine had a go! Lame.
Unfortunately (to me) this is unlikely to be the case, the current margin is razor thin and the GOP hold a massive structural advantage in that they are effectively already 6-12 seats ahead due to upcoming redistricting by Republican legislatures.
Also the fact that it is exceedingly rare for the party of a first term president to retain all (or pick up) seats in the mid terms, the last time was George W Bush (I’m thinking due to a surge in “get behind the POTUS” patriotism post 9/11). The time before that was like Truman or something. I would say it’s at about 80% chance the GOP do take the house, they would have to seriously shit the bed not to.
And the Steal process, as blatantly re-demonstrated in Georgia immediately post- November 3rd, wouldn’t possibly have any conceivable effect on that could it, Luke1337?
Why else all the howling and screaming from the incumbents over recent voter ID, electoral integrity laws and electoral audits, right?
I’m sorry, I’ve read and re-read this several times and I honestly don’t know what point you’re making here?
he really is a disgusting piece of work.
Won’t ever be PM (again), and won’t ever be president of a republic. It burns him to the core.
I’m sorry, I’ve read and re-read this several times and I honestly don’t know what point you’re making here?
I’m sorry- I’ve short-circuited your talking point, Luke 1337…
Why else all the howling and screaming from the incumbents over recent voter ID, electoral integrity laws and electoral audits, right?
And their (the demonrat-big business-meja complex) hysterical attempts to stop an audit in Az.
Maybe Luke/Cruella is a bot
or an autist
That “audit” is a hoot, apparently those Qanon Cyber Ninja’s are now looking for traces of Chinese bamboo fibres in the ballots? Cos this proves the Chi-Coms are involved or something? It’s hard to keep up with the latest conspiracy theories these days.
https://www.azmirror.com/2021/03/31/arizona-senate-hires-a-stop-the-steal-advocate-to-lead-2020-election-audit/
Imagine if say, the Dems controlled the Florida legislature, and they refused to accept the result of the election so they hired ActBlue to conduct an “audit” and gave them all the ballots, and then ActBlue wouldn’t let the press in except for say MSNBC. Don’t tell me the right wouldn’t be losing their ever loving shit (and they would be right to do so).
You don’t know what you are talking about obviously.
Interesting when you consider that the left controls the meja and ejucasun, the ‘rats still had to cheat on a scale that would make LBJ jealous.
That “audit” is a hoot, apparently those Qanon Cyber Ninja’s are now looking for traces of Chinese bamboo fibres in the ballots? Cos this proves the Chi-Coms are involved or something? It’s hard to keep up with the latest conspiracy theories these days.
https://www.azmirror.com/2021/03/31/arizona-senate-hires-a-stop-the-steal-advocate-to-lead-2020-election-audit/
Imagine if say, the Dems controlled the Florida legislature, and they refused to accept the result of the election so they hired ActBlue to conduct an “audit” and gave them all the ballots, and then ActBlue wouldn’t let the press in except for say MSNBC. Don’t tell me the right wouldn’t be losing their ever loving shit (and they would be right to do so).
You don’t know what you are talking about obviously.
Yep. First bullshitting the CNN(LOL) line about no Antifa LARPing at the Capitol on Jan 6th, then trying a dose of “Alles ist en ordnung, Peasants!” electoral punditry. Then laughing at the Steal and a desperate attempt to discredit the AZ audit by mentioning Qanon (Wasn’t that claimed by the DNC as its very own disinformation Op, Luke 1337? You gotta keep up with your own side’s Narrative memes, boyo…).
Not sure what Luke1337 is attempting to prove here. He’s already famous…
https://pushingrubberdownhill.com/2021/05/01/infiltrators/
I spend way too much time reading various US newspapers, listening to Podcasts etc. Believe it or not I consume a lot of U.S. right wing media along the way…Redstate, American Thinker, National Review, Bongino’s & Levins podcasts etc. (Gateway Pundit is a bridge to far though, that dude is nuts)… and I can honestly say I’ve got no idea what the fuck you are talking about here?
Dude, as per my link from the AZ mirror the guy that runs “Cyber Ninjas” was literally posting “Stop the Steal” stuff on his blog…it’s already discredited to non-Trumpers, that ship has sailed.
https://pushingrubberdownhill.com/2021/05/01/infiltrators/
I’m getting a Service Unavailable on that link.
There seems something a little desperate in the dismissal of the suspicions about the vote count. I think it is because said dismissal are clearly flimsy veneers for something uncomfortable.
I think if a person was really confident, even steeped in schadenfreude, they would back up their arguments with irrefutable points. But they don’t. The best we see is “Ha! You are so stooooopid! Nyer!”
Not entirely their fault. They were denied the opportunity to pick up cogent arguments by how desperately the Dimocrats worked to make sure no court ever got to adjudicate on the evidence. Standing, timing, a range of other objections, anything to stop the evidence being evaluated.
Now, if I was certain about my case, I would welcome the chance for my opponents to be humiliated in front of the whole world. In fact, the Dimocrats frantically did just the opposite.
https://pushingrubberdownhill.com/2021/05/01/infiltrators/
I’m getting a Service Unavailable on that link.
Try it again in a bit. You’ll love it…
Turnbull is Australia’s Mitt Romney. Both useless, vainglorious, and traitors to the party they claim to represent.
I spend way too much time reading various US newspapers, listening to Podcasts etc. Believe it or not I consume a lot of U.S. right wing media along the way…Redstate, American Thinker, National Review, Bongino’s & Levins podcasts etc. (Gateway Pundit is a bridge to far though, that dude is nuts)…
Opposition Research?
Dude, as per my link from the AZ mirror the guy that runs “Cyber Ninjas” was literally posting “Stop the Steal” stuff on his blog…it’s already discredited to non-Trumpers, that ship has sailed
Now, if I was certain about my case, I would welcome the chance for my opponents to be humiliated in front of the whole world. In fact, the Dimocrats frantically did just the opposite.
Luke1337 demonstrates once again, as compared to Mother Lode’s far more logical take on things (as any reasonable person might expect to be vindicated), that Leftwit Propaganda Only Works On Leftwits…
Spot on Al. Two dirty stinks.
In states like Penn, Michigan and Wisconsin you could see the cross over where the old thief took the lead. Injection of the required number of votes to change outcome.
The only thing sadder that poor little Malcolm who is so hurt we didn’t recognise his brilliance beyond white anting everyone better than him, are those others in the liberal party who still want to play in his backyard sandpit where they just throw sand in the eyes of the other kids who are now playing with ‘his’ toys
Poor Malcolm
Turnbull would have been upset when he lost an unloseanle court case and Packer dropped him . He would have been upset when being mates with the crook Adler got him dropped from goldman sachs . He would have been upset when the mug voters rejected his obscure republic idea . He would have been upset when Abbott rolled him for leader of the opposition then went on to a landslide win against the krudster . Now hes upset that scomo rolled hil out of the top job .
His career has had its share of upsets with more to come no doubt.
The Trump campaign or Trump aligned groups brought 86 lawsuits post election, all the suits were dismissed or dropped due to lack of evidence, one ruling was initially in favor, something minor about the timing of POI around ballots, it was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme court. Among the judges who dismissed the lawsuits were judges appointed by Trump himself.
Trumps clown car lawyers talked a big game outside of court about massive fraud but inexplicably became shy with their allegations in the actual courtroom where lying has consequences.
Multiple Republican Secretaries of State certified it was a fair election. The fellow Trump nominated as election security guy declared it a completely free and fair election. AG Barr declared there was no evidence of widespread fraud.
But the truth is in some ways, Trump has won… faith in American Democracy is poisoned, liberal democracy depends on Centre Left and Centre Right accepting that sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some, that is out the window in the United States now. A large part of the American population effectively believes it lives under an illegal occupation and I just don’t see how this gets resolved without secession and/or major bloodshed. All cos of a narcissistic conman from Queens whose fragile ego wouldn’t allow him to accept he lost.
The Trump campaign or Trump aligned groups brought 86 lawsuits post election, all the suits were dismissed or dropped due to lack of evidence,
Nope. 87 brought to court. 23 decided on merits. 16 if which went to either Donald Trump or the GOP as Plaintiff.
http://wiseenergy.org/Energy/Election/2020_Election_Cases.htm
Old meme. Discredited meme. You lose, moby.
And the rest of Luke1337’s post is all just old Democrat propaganda and sneering.
And so much Orange Man Bad! REEEEEEE!!!1! that I am quite sure his opinions aren’t actually his own…*
* They are, point for point, identical to every last member of the assorted trolls, shills and drive-by stooges the Cat has suffered since November 3rd, 2016.
87 brought to court. 23 decided on merits. 16 if which went to either Donald Trump or the GOP as Plaintiff.
And 15 of these 87 filings are still to be determined.
Oops, Lefty Luke. You outed yourself again…