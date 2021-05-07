Liberty Quote
What a free society offers to the individual is much more than what he would be able to do if only he were free.— Friedrich von Hayek
Music Maestro: May 7, 2021
The Cars | Heartbeat City | Extended Version HQ HD
A bit screechy for my taste.
The coolest version ever recorded live was in Texas during the Stones’ infamous 72 Tour.
Mick Taylor makes it soar – as he did with the band’s entire catalogue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCMrXC8D05Q&ab_channel=TheRollingStones
Hellova rack.
A bit screechy for my taste.
FMD. If that’s “screechy” give me more!!!
While my all-star lineup gently weeps.
(Or gently smiles.)
A blackbird sings on bluebird hill.
And I feel like I’m slowly, slowly, slowly slipping under…
We were at a policy meeting,
They were planning new ways of cheating.