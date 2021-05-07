The Left’s Hijab

IT’s now the official doctrine of US Democrats that vaccines don’t work but symbolise obedience to left-wing religiosity. Acting President, Joe Biden, has obviously been ordered by handlers to set an example for the ummah on mask-wearing – an irrational practice doubling as oral prophylaxis for the notorious tosser of word salads. His ‘Vice-President’ – granted, a giggly lightweight at the best of times – has showcased her personal dedication to the party’s holy garment:



Meanwhile, in Washington state, loopy governor Jay Inslee has introduced vaccination passports and apartheid for public gatherings. The vaccinated and unvaccinated will have separate entrances at stadiums, colleges and churches – and sit in distinct, cordoned sections. In other words, Inslee is saying that vaccinated people are a risk to the unvaccinated and vice-versa. Ergo: Inslee believes that coronavirus vaccines are medically useless but ideologically vital.

The truth is leftists are the anti-vaxxers. They resent that vaccines might allow the non-hysterical (or Republicans) to be publicly indistinguishable again. As masks become laughably indefensible, the new imperative will be signage and segregation. The parallels between this coronavirus Dixie and the Democrats’ historical reliance on hoods and Jim Crow are stunning.