The Left’s Hijab

IT’s now the official doctrine of US Democrats that vaccines don’t work but symbolise obedience to left-wing religiosity. Acting President, Joe Biden, has obviously been ordered by handlers to set an example for the ummah on mask-wearing – an irrational practice doubling as oral prophylaxis for the notorious tosser of word salads. His ‘Vice-President’ – granted, a giggly lightweight at the best of times – has showcased her personal dedication to the party’s holy garment:
Meanwhile, in Washington state, loopy governor Jay Inslee has introduced vaccination passports and apartheid for public gatherings. The vaccinated and unvaccinated will have separate entrances at stadiums, colleges and churches – and sit in distinct, cordoned sections. In other words, Inslee is saying that vaccinated people are a risk to the unvaccinated and vice-versa. Ergo: Inslee believes that coronavirus vaccines are medically useless but ideologically vital.
The truth is leftists are the anti-vaxxers. They resent that vaccines might allow the non-hysterical (or Republicans) to be publicly indistinguishable again. As masks become laughably indefensible, the new imperative will be signage and segregation. The parallels between this coronavirus Dixie and the Democrats’ historical reliance on hoods and Jim Crow are stunning.
Awww, for Democrats the sight of signs above doors ‘Whites’ and ‘Coloured’ would be as warm and snug as putting on a favourite old coat.
Fossil fuels to the rescue …
Well that’s literally the worst possible take.
What you should be saying is “Apologies to all the anti-vaxers who have been correct ever since the first smallpox vaccine. Not only should the Right have been on their side all along on liberty grounds, but it should have been on their side all along on science grounds too”.
Why would anyone say anything so patently ridiculous.
We live in a world of Pygmies
“Anti-vaxx” gets bandied around as part of the new pantheon of rapid-fire slogans designed to shut down all discussion (denier, ..phobe, hater whatever…), but there are plenty of people I know that are not “anti-vaxx” but are “anti-this vaxx” because they know it is not a typical vaccination of the kind we have a couple of generations experience with. That is the difference. It is a genetic experiment and it is still just that: an experiment. I would prefer to stay in the control group for a bit longer yet.
@ Motherlode-
Apologies to all the anti-vaxers who have been correct ever since the first smallpox vaccine.
Why would anyone say anything so patently ridiculous.
Because Chad ThunderBrain here is resolutely convinced (though he will not give his workings to go with his ‘proofs’) that all disease is solely the result of emotional trauma.
As such, anyone who gets ill is a weak-willed squit who had a bad day, germs, virii and bacteria are all figments of humanity’s collective hysterical imagination and anyone who disagrees with him is not only wrong, but desperately so.
So smallpox was a suite of symptoms associated with emotional states, and when they started with cowpox vaccinations…these emotional states went away? Coincidence?
Nope. They remained just as frequent (possibly even more so). They just stopped being called smallpox. From then on, people who died of smallpox died of severe chickenpox or spurious cowpox or monkeypox or similar.
Before the smallpox vaccine came along, chickenpox was, by definition, a mild version of smallpox. But then along came the smallpox vaccine and our erstwhile doctors decided that a disease that was, by definition, mild became a raging killer.
You don’t have to believe me. Doctors are actually *instructed/encouraged* not to diagnose or test for particular conditions if the patient is vaccinated. Of course, they don’t need any encouragement – they believe the vaccine works so of course if they see the condition in a vaccinated patient they are strongly inclined to blame something else. Nonetheless, I can provide quotes from various health agencies encouraging/instructing from diagnosing conditions in vaccinated patients?
Do you want me to provide them? Just make sure you have your rationalising and obtuseness hat on because you will be doing an awful lot of it.
Nice deflection and well-made strawman, Chad ThunderBrain.
Your conceit remains, but you still have demonstrated no workings for your apparebt logical ‘proffs’ that all disease is down to emotional trauma.
And anecdotes regarding rashes are non-empirical, nor readily repeatable.
My proofs relate simply to the impossibility of both the germ theory and immunity to said germs. They are independent of the belief that disease is predominantly caused by emotional trauma.
However, that disease is caused by emotional trauma is completely non-controversial. I have showed beyond reasonable doubt that such emotional trauma caused disease is vastly more prevalent than most people think (and I use that term loosely – indoctrinated is better).
I’m not sure how much more working needs to be done for my proofs by the way.
If positive feedbacks dominate negative feedbacks then you get a runaway effect with the slightest perturbation. Simple maths. The immune system is (or would be) a positive feedback in terms of dealing with replicating pathogens ergo there is at least one positive feedback and zero negative feedbacks in the germ theory/immunity model of disease. So the model is impossible (or at least, if it were true, then no organism could exist).
There is your working. Happy to explain further for simple minded people of course.
My other proof *assumes* that a replicating pathogen is plausible (in other words it’s completely independent of the above proof). But the problem is that “infection” under the immunity model we all understand can only make sense if that infection is acute. Non-acute infection blows the entire concept of immunity out of the water. If we can harbour a virus in our bodies for days, weeks, months, years and still be susceptible to it (eg, what doctors tell us is true for hepatitis, polio, varicella, HPV (as well as herpes and HIV)) then the entire concept of immunity isn’t just the wrong answer, it’s the wrong question.
To put it starkly – chronic infection (eg for hepatitis B) in a world of immunity requires us to believe that harbouring a virus simultaneously makes us both more susceptible and less susceptible. Obviously that’s a contradiction so we can safely say that immunity (even if you ignore the impossibility of a replicating pathogen) is impossible.
You’re welcome Rex. And again, happy to get finger puppets out if there are any elements you don’t understand.
“… for Democrats the sight of signs above doors ‘Whites’ and ‘Coloured’…”
Already happening – different rooms for “Racial Sensitivity Training” for whites and BIPOC (in case you don’t know, that’s Black, Indigenous, People Of Colour).
For University graduations, corporate training, Gov training…
Jim Crow would be so proud of the Democrats – imagine getting Black people to support this, even demand it? Legends!
His ‘Vice-President’ – granted, a giggly lightweight at the best of times – has showcased her personal dedication to the party’s holy garment
Giggly?
Cackling is closer to the mark, I think.
Incorrect. You have stated your opinion and some personal anecdotes, Chad ThunderBrain.
That you do not understand homeostasis, nor the fact that human biology is not a perfectly enclosed or balanced system (hence issues with chronic illness) is not my fault, nor an indication of your belief vindication.
And thus, the number zero is a lie!
This is the sort of nutjob your tirades against science have brought out, Lad. You stand arm in arm with Figures, shouting at the clouds, all vestiges of intellectual complexity cast aside.
This is the sort of nutjob your tirades against science have brought out, Lad. You stand arm in arm with Figures, shouting at the clouds, all vestiges of intellectual complexity cast aside.
m0nty, given that your entire act during this whole pandemic debacle has been based on political posturing and farting your virtue out for all to smell, you are the last person who should be making pronouncements about ‘nutjobs.’
Chad ThunderBrain is just as ideological as you are. You, in fact, are arm-in-arm with him…
Is that it? That’s your feeble counter argument? The relationship between, say, wolves and sheep isn’t perfectly enclosed, nonetheless you can describe their relationship as sustainable because increases in either populations are a negative feedback. The fact that there are lots of other relationships going on (eg between grass and sheep (also a negative feedback)) doesn’t affect our analysis in any way. Perfectly enclosed or not, if sheep and wolves were predominantly a positive feedback mechanism then changes in either population would lead to a runaway effect.
Sorry champ. I’m smarter than you. And I’m right. Now, you do have monty on your side though so feel free to utilise his extraordinary intellect.
??? I was responding to Mother Lode who claimed that the supposed reduction in smallpox proved that disease couldn’t have been caused by emotional trauma. His conclusion may have been valid but his premise was wrong which is what I so kindly explained. He’s welcome.
Except that a) as I say above I never claimed there was a logical proof for disease being caused by emotional trauma (now that’s a strawman); and b) I have shown my workings for the two proofs I do have.
What exactly do you think there is about your beliefs that are repeatable? When we do high school science and the teacher says “gravity acceleration on earth is 9.8 metres per second” we followed up by doing experiments to prove such a number. When the great minds of Fauci and Gallo and Pasteur all said “germs cause disease” it was followed up by them saying “just trust us ok? You’re not smart enough to do the experiments that would determine if this is true”.
Why do you care so much about scientific rigour when it comes to *my* beliefs on disease but you couldn’t care less about such rigour when it comes to your own? It’s alright – we both know the answer.
Rex Anger says:
May 7, 2021 at 1:03 pm
Methinks Figures is doing much quoting from “The Contagion Myth” written by Tom Cowan M.D. and Sally Fallon Morrell. If you buy a copy, you will find there are many research papers cited to back up their claims.
You had absolutely no idea whatsoever of what I just said did you?
But you read somewhere on your “I fucking love whatever the government tells me is science” website that a really cool counterargument is “and thus the number zero is a lie!” so you repeated it and thought it made you clever. And cool.
I mean, at least Rex understands what I’m saying – he’s just too indoctrinated to accept it. You just have no idea.
Thus this fascist idiocy becomes more ridiculous and infuriating by the day.
To paraphrase the late Kathy Shaidle, these people are too stupid to be telling others how to live their lives. Not to mention the fact that they should not be in such positions (even if they did obtain them via massive electoral fraud).
As I said in the other thread Figures, you’re just a moron. Don’t get the vapours about being made fun of though, you might get sick from the miasma!
You’re going to fit in at the Cat just fine, Figures. Aggro arrogance combined with studied ignorance is the norm here among the natives. Not normally pushing 19th century notions of medicine, mind you, but since their economic understanding comes from the same era you won’t seem out of place.
I never claimed there was a logical proof for disease being caused by emotional trauma (now that’s a strawman); and b) I have shown my workings for the two proofs I do have.
Chad ThunderBrain, are you declaring that your proofs are merely rhetorical?
If so, how can they then be proofs?
If we follow the definition of a ‘proof’ as: 1a: the cogency of evidence that compels acceptance by the mind of a truth or a fact
b: the process or an instance of establishing the validity of a statement especially by derivation from other statements in accordance with principles of reasoning.
(https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/proof),
How can you not have used logic?
If, as Ozman suggests, you are merely quoting “The Contagion Myth” written by Tom Cowan M.D. and Sally Fallon Morrell, might that prima facie not suggest that you are as equally indoctrinated?
And merely you deem yourself right because you have some anecdotal experience that seems to back the authors’ assertions, and you applied the logical fallacy of a minority opinion always being correct if it is laughed at or not widely accepted on its immediately visible merits withour deeper examination?
I am wont to quote the Humungous from Mad Max 2 far too often on the Cat, but here I go again:
“None of us is without sin.”
You’re going to fit in at the Cat just fine, Figures. Aggro arrogance combined with studied ignorance is the norm here among the natives.
“I’m totally not projecting here. Honest…” Says m0nty.
Mate, I haven’t got anything out of this debate. At no point did I feel like saying “thank you for regaling me with your remarkable insights – all of which I have heard a thousand times before”.
I’ve given you astonishing insights – you’ve chosen to dismiss them which is stupid but up to you. You’ve given me absolutely nothing – Monty would have given me an equally interesting perspective.
So you don’t need to announce your exit as though I’m going to miss anything.
Aaaaaahahahaha!
Did Florence Nightingale in the Crimea and the medical staff of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in London significantly reduce nosocomial infections and deaths among their patients by a) Washing their Hands before and after poking around in said patients’ internal workings, or b) Telling them to harden up?
(And they didn’t have the easy conspiratorial out of 5G Electromagbetic Radiation or high-stress, antiseptic lives to blame, either.)
Did Florence Nightingale in the Crimea and the medical staff of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in London significantly reduce nosocomial infections and deaths among their patients by a) Washing their Hands before and after poking around in said patients’ internal workings, or b) Telling them to harden up?
Answer for the Audience: A. Though this was initially met with derision by physicians, despite the early evidence. And some 200 years later, hand-washing is still a basic measure that Hospital staff (and we general population alike) struggle to maintain and enforce.
Maybe you need to brush up on basic English comprehension Rex. I didn’t say my proofs weren’t sound – they absolutely are – they just don’t apply to what causes diseases (they merely apply to what doesn’t (ie germs)).
Firstly, no.
Secondly, I’ve never read this book.
Thirdly, whilst I have heard of Cowan I haven’t heard of Morrell and my decision to reject germ theory stemmed from my observation that people seemed to survive visiting (and even being) doctors just fine (I didn’t even know about people who opposed vaccination before I rejected germ theory). I looked at the germ theory using logic and found that it was impossible. At that point, I had no idea what did in fact cause disease but I had already built, from the ground up (using logic), what a theory of disease *needed* to explain.
Emotional trauma fit that. Like a glove.
Fourthly, no.
Fifthly. You’re both stupid and desperate.
Sixthly, agreeing with other people or learning from them when they say things that are consistent with observations or logically sensible doesn’t make you indoctrinated. Believing in something *because* someone said so makes you indoctrinated.
Seventhly, how about you stop making a fool of yourself? Just once.
I guess that rules out seven. What an idiotic claim. I’m right on germ theory because it is logically impossible. Just as I’m right about the square of the hypotenuse being equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides. One is a very popular belief, the other very unpopular. Both are correct with 100% certainty because both have a (well multiple) logical proofs in their favour.
That’s quite amusing given that Nightingale spent the vast majority of her life opposing germ theory (some claim she eventually accepted it but even if true, it had no bearing on her work).
It’s a good idea to wash your hands when you are dealing with open wounds or women giving birth because of the risk of sepsis. The blood is not actually purely sterile but it is very close and has an extremely low tolerance for anything from the outside.
This is why vaccinations – which are typically low dose poisons – can be so dangerous (yes I know they are typically injected IM but it soon travels into the blood).
So thanks Rex. You brought up a very wise and great lady who was against germ theory and gave further evidence against the use of vaccines.
Just so you know though, I really don’t need your help.
Clever inversion, Chad Thunderbrain.
But your attempt to use the limited medical and immunolgical understanding at the time (US Civil War- massive, pus-producing infections seen as a sign of healing to be let alone, rather than minimised to give the soldoer’s immune system the optimum opportunity to do its job) still does not prove your conceit.
Now stay hard- Or you’ll get Double-AIDS
And it was such a brilliant insult you thought you had better say it twice.
I understand that concepts like time and logic and math and everything are foreign to leftists Monty but I think you will find that vaccination started all the way back in the 18th century and was very common by the early 19th century.
So yes, I agree that 19th century medicine was shocking. It just hasn’t improved. Well some forms have (eg emergency medicine, plastic surgery, orthopedics) but disease based medicine is still a catastrophe and still based on the same faulty model that had hegemony in the 19th century.
Most people would only kiss Kamala with a mask on.
Except Arky.
Ummm, you do realise that it was *you* that brought it up don’t you?
Here, I’ll help you out because you clearly can’t remember all the way back to a few minutes ago:
Which is it Rex? Is it ok to use (the exact same) anecdote from the 19th century to prove our narrative or not? Or is it only ok if it helps your case and not ok if it helps mine?
Are you trying to take the “completely lacking in any kind of self-awareness prize” from Monty?
Yep. Just like Monty. You said something completely inane but you think you’ve actually said something really clever and so you keep on repeating it.
No. Not in the slightest.
Your conceit is that emotional trauma causes all disease.
Whether or not germ theory or the limited historical understanding of same (or its fashionability among practitioners of the day, all of whom only worked to what they knew) is of secondary importance and grows out of the first.
Besides, if you know in your heart that I am wrong beyond all inducible doubt, Chad Thunderbrain,
Why persist in saying so?
If I am so ‘indoctrinated’ in your eyes that I cannot see your logic, why do you feel a need to prove it to yourself by arguing me to a standstill?
You would not keep trying to get the last word in, otherwise.
Try flinging a zinger and move on.
There is the evidence that people who were shot tended to malinger a lot – lying down on the ground moaning and such.
It seems equally likely at least that they died from the ‘shot’ mindset as by a bullet penetrating their bodies.
And the guys who were standing near the places where cannon fire were the worst of the lot. Even flinging bits of their bodies all over the place in a with shameful disregard for soldierly discipline.
@ Mother Lode-
Yep. Utterly disgusting.
Had they been told to harden up more often and more severely, the casualty rate would have been 0%.
Damned malingerers and their ‘secondary infections…’
Rex, I debate anybody because there are people who can change their minds who will read such debates. I’ve persuaded thousands. Possibly tens of thousands.
Whether or not I can persuade you is irrelevant. Anybody willing to think about this issue can judge for themselves who has provided the most insights and they’re the ones that matter here.
Chad Thunderbrain also writes for an audience…
…And that audience had damn well better harden up before the mind-sickness gets them.
I will bet that Figures debates people all the time, but has somehow never had to re-consider his position, and ultimately must abandon his efforts because the other person is so close-minded.
What else can you do with someone who just won’t see?
What else can you do with someone who just won’t see?
Tell them to harden up? 🤔
Sorry I’m lost here.
Are you saying that emotional trauma *never* causes disease – and that the very idea that it does is laughable?
No. That’s not what you’re saying is it Rex? You know perfectly well trauma leads to disease. PTSD for starters – it’s not controversial. But you have precisely zero arguments.
Look of what I’ve done. I have come up with two independent proofs that the germ theory is impossible. I’ve then elucidated a theory of disease which makes perfect sense and you already agree with in principle.
And you know all this is true. You also know just how not only stupid but immoral this makes you. You’ve poisoned your children (assuming you have any) with vaccines. And now you’re being told that these poisons were completely worthless and you have no idea how to refute this argument. Of course you don’t. They’re logical proofs FFS. You can’t shrug them off. You desperately want to, but you can’t.
So what to do eh Rex? You have absolutely nothing.
Zero. Sweet FA to come back to me with. Deep down you know you’re wrong and you know you’ve been played for a sucker all your life with an obviously wrong theory.
But you can’t admit that. Not to me. Not to yourself.
So all you can do is say “hurdehurhur this guy believes that traumas cause disease – that’s, ummm, very silly and we should all laugh at him”.
But you *already* accept that trauma causes diseases Rex. If I’m crazy for believing in it then you are just as crazy.
So that’s it. That’s where you are. Your best argument is to say that I’m crazy for believing in a principle that you yourself wholeheartedly agree with.
Imagine just how emasculated you must feel right now? I wouldn’t worry though. You’re nowhere near the first person I’ve demolished on this issue. And many have vastly more of your precious scientific qualifications than you do.
Yes. Never. Always never.
/sarc
Are you saying that emotional trauma *never* causes disease – and that the very idea that it does is laughable?
Nope. That’s not even your conceit. It’s not even my counter-argument. That’s entirely your strawman.
No. That’s not what you’re saying is it Rex? You know perfectly well trauma leads to disease. PTSD for starters – it’s not controversial. ut you have precisely zero arguments.
Nope. PTSD is an injury at best. And like all injuries, management is key. We are simply in a strange time and place where a pronounced inability to function and poor quality of life because of unmanaged or undermanaged injury is deemed socially desirable and even honorable.
They’re logical proofs FFS
Hang on- You only just said upthread that calling your proofs ‘logical’ was a strawman…
But you *already* accept that trauma causes diseases Rex. If I’m crazy for believing in it then you are just as crazy.
Nope. Not done that.
Trauma causes injury. Injury is different from disease.
I’ve then elucidated a theory of disease which makes perfect sense and you already agree with in principle..Your best argument is to say that I’m crazy for believing in a principle that you yourself wholeheartedly agree with.
Nope. Not done that either. That’s all your projection….
You’ve poisoned your children (assuming you have any) with vaccines. And now you’re being told that these poisons were completely worthless…
…And this is your personal opinion, laced with the logical fallacy of a specific group vaccines desperately being spruiked despite their increasibgly obvious ineffectiveness and adverse reaction rate, with your general ideological perception that all vaccones are useless and lethal.
…and you have no idea how to refute this argument. Of course you don’t.
…
And you know all this is true. You also know just how not only stupid but immoral this makes you… You can’t shrug them off. You desperately want to, but you can’t.
…
So what to do eh Rex? You have absolutely nothing.
Zero. Sweet FA to come back to me with. Deep down you know you’re wrong and you know you’ve been played for a sucker all your life with an obviously wrong theory.
But you can’t admit that. Not to me. Not to yourself.
This does not sound like the terribly thought out and self-assured Chad ThunderBrain I’ve come to know these last few months.
More like a stroppy ideologue whose smug rhetoric suddenly got outdone by someone with a little more education than most, who was also willing to throw a little extra reasoning in. Instead of just resorting straight to insults and giving you an easy and ego-affirming win. You could have just flung a zinger and gone on, confident in your perceptions. Instead, you are howling your insecurities at me, as if that will make things better.
It’s your life and your thoughts on how the world works, Figures. If you need converts, you need to self-reflect a little…
Imagine just how emasculated you must feel right now? I wouldn’t worry though. You’re nowhere near the first person I’ve demolished on this issue. And many have vastly more of your precious scientific qualifications than you do.
OK, Chad…
Projecting much?
You’ve poisoned your children (assuming you have any) with vaccines. And now you’re being told that these poisons were completely worthless…
Look out brethren, there is a genius walking among us. Who needs books, libraries or education when you can figure everything in the world out yourself using logic.
Sadly, this looms as a classic and painful case of projection.
Tell us Figures, where on the doll did the bad man touch you and make you feel sick?
The ancient child molestor and cackles what a ferkin pair ?