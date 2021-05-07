Where’s America headed?

Posted on May 7, 2021 by Steve Kates

Two items just picked up from Lucianne.com and both are part of the picture of an America in free fall into some kind of totalitarian adventure that will cause no end of harm before we are done. The first deals with the covid hysteria that is leading us into at the very least a passport-requirement future which is an essential element of The Great Reset. The second is an assessment of where current trends will leave us if nothing is done to put things right. Where America goes we all go. Where that is no one knows.

What’s Behind Vaccine Hysteria?
American Thinker, by Sally Zelikovsky Original Article
If you are reluctant to get the COVID vaccine and beginning to feel overrun by forces pressuring you to get vaccinated, you aren’t alone and you aren’t crazy. There’s a reason you feel the way you do. You are being manipulated. We are being bombarded with commercials pushing us to be socially responsible. Medical professionals, celebrities, and folks in our communities admonish us not to shirk our civic duty. Suddenly, the vaccine is the only way to normalcy. Friends and family openly brag about their vaccinations and gasp in astonishment when they find out you haven’t decided or, worse, that you will not get it.
`
The Left-Wing Putsch
American Thinker, by Jack Wisdom Original Article
We are in a dire and extreme condition as a country, where one of our two major parties is moving toward a total power-grab and a re-directing of our entire system of government. The left is positioning itself and has made significant headway already to control all branches of government in perpetuity. The days of “thinking through” differences are over as far as the Dems are concerned. (snip) What we now see is not just a 50-50 split between two parties (which have an underlying consensus about the socio-political unity and purpose of our country), but a 50-50 split between Americans and an anti-American, despotic mentality.
This entry was posted in American politics, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Where’s America headed?

  1. TailgunneR says:
    May 7, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    Headed where?
    WAR

  2. Fair Shake says:
    May 7, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    MSGA. Make Shitholification the Goal Again!

  3. Rex Anger says:
    May 7, 2021 at 7:00 pm

    Yep, Gunner.

    Whether it is internal or external, a slow burn of lots of little brushfires or an apocalyptic conflagration remains to be seen.

  4. Boxcar says:
    May 7, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    When Erdogan came to power, he cleaned out the Judiciary and bureaucracy.
    Had Trump got similar advice, he may have had a chance, but their politics is sold out.
    If the states can clean out the voting system, there is hope, but not much.

  5. caveman says:
    May 7, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    I was thinking Inflation , but they are trying to styme that word.

  6. stackja says:
    May 7, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    USA Democrats started with Wilson then FDR. Resumed with JFK LBJ, then Carter, Clinton, Obama now Biden.
    Bureaucrats and MSM like Democrats. USA voters have to decide what they want. Yes, I know, elections are not safe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.