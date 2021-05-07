Where’s America headed?

Two items just picked up from Lucianne.com and both are part of the picture of an America in free fall into some kind of totalitarian adventure that will cause no end of harm before we are done. The first deals with the covid hysteria that is leading us into at the very least a passport-requirement future which is an essential element of The Great Reset. The second is an assessment of where current trends will leave us if nothing is done to put things right. Where America goes we all go. Where that is no one knows.

What’s Behind Vaccine Hysteria? If you are reluctant to get the COVID vaccine and beginning to feel overrun by forces pressuring you to get vaccinated, you aren’t alone and you aren’t crazy. There’s a reason you feel the way you do. You are being manipulated. We are being bombarded with commercials pushing us to be socially responsible. Medical professionals, celebrities, and folks in our communities admonish us not to shirk our civic duty. Suddenly, the vaccine is the only way to normalcy. Friends and family openly brag about their vaccinations and gasp in astonishment when they find out you haven’t decided or, worse, that you will not get it.

`