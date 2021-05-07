Where’s America headed?

Two items just picked up from Lucianne.com and both are part of the picture of an America in free fall into some kind of totalitarian adventure that will cause no end of harm before we are done. The first deals with the covid hysteria that is leading us into at the very least a passport-requirement future which is an essential element of The Great Reset. The second is an assessment of where current trends will leave us if nothing is done to put things right. Where America goes we all go. Where that is no one knows.
If you are reluctant to get the COVID vaccine and beginning to feel overrun by forces pressuring you to get vaccinated, you aren’t alone and you aren’t crazy. There’s a reason you feel the way you do. You are being manipulated. We are being bombarded with commercials pushing us to be socially responsible. Medical professionals, celebrities, and folks in our communities admonish us not to shirk our civic duty. Suddenly, the vaccine is the only way to normalcy. Friends and family openly brag about their vaccinations and gasp in astonishment when they find out you haven’t decided or, worse, that you will not get it.
We are in a dire and extreme condition as a country, where one of our two major parties is moving toward a total power-grab and a re-directing of our entire system of government. The left is positioning itself and has made significant headway already to control all branches of government in perpetuity. The days of “thinking through” differences are over as far as the Dems are concerned. (snip) What we now see is not just a 50-50 split between two parties (which have an underlying consensus about the socio-political unity and purpose of our country), but a 50-50 split between Americans and an anti-American, despotic mentality.
Headed where?
WAR
MSGA. Make Shitholification the Goal Again!
Yep, Gunner.
Whether it is internal or external, a slow burn of lots of little brushfires or an apocalyptic conflagration remains to be seen.
When Erdogan came to power, he cleaned out the Judiciary and bureaucracy.
Had Trump got similar advice, he may have had a chance, but their politics is sold out.
If the states can clean out the voting system, there is hope, but not much.
I was thinking Inflation , but they are trying to styme that word.
USA Democrats started with Wilson then FDR. Resumed with JFK LBJ, then Carter, Clinton, Obama now Biden.
Bureaucrats and MSM like Democrats. USA voters have to decide what they want. Yes, I know, elections are not safe.