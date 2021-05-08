Get her a vacuum cleaner

And remind her ‘the patriarchy’ is why she isn’t living in a grass hut eating grasshoppers.
Just in case my family is still looking for a gift for me, smashing the patriarchy would be appreciated. https://t.co/i1IGqPS0Ye
— Tanya Plibersek (@tanya_plibersek) May 7, 2021
A feminist is a woman living in a society made safe, comfortable and prosperous by the blood, sweat and inspiration of men…… and whining about “male privilege.
Wtf she does realise that she is a female and an elected member of federal parliament? Obviously the patriarchy failed to suppress her in her ambitions to become Abe elected member!
Was it the patriarchy that pushed her husband – a convicted heroin trafficker – through the upper echelons of the New South Wales public service?
But Tan…baby….smashing the patriarchy in retrospect means you have nothing.
No technology, no medicine, no legal system, no finance industry, no transport, no military (who guard your arse), no cosmetics, no fashion industry, no movies, no art ( mass outstanding female artists are an extinct species, unless you pretend), no science, no aviation, no fuel etc etc……..it’s all gifted to you free by mostly white males whom you hate.
Just a “thank you” and you can move on is all I ask.
Well, she is an extremely wealthy woman who would have everything she needs, eg, the very best vacuum cleaner but also a paid cleaner to do all the housework, and most of what she wants – lovely holidays and easy job with very many weeks off.
So she is flat out thinking of a gift her children could give her – so came up with smashing the patriarchy. Probably they would rather give her a pretty bunch of flowers and tell her they love her – but she does not want that. Sad really.
A broom?
For Quidditch?
If Smashing the patriarchy means marrying a convicted drug dealer then making sure he gets lots of plum jobs in the public service, I suppose she’s been pretty successful
What does she mean? I don’t understand at all.
Is she asking for a hit to be done on her dad? Or is this a shot at Albosleaze?
Labor doing a grand job of staying irrelevant
why does Alan Jones continue to give this piece of work primetime space on his Skynews program?
Start with your own party, lady.
After you’ve finished we’ll see how you and your sistahs get on.
Then, if you don’t disintegrate into a hissing mob of woke hyenas, we might vote for you.
Leftist filth are not sentient. They cannot learn. They cannot be corrected. Their only worth is as organ donors. Plibersick is an example and certainly not unique.
A vacuum cleaner is a very important device in an abortion slaughter house.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/05/word_leaks_out_about_fiendish_experiments_at_the_university_of_pittsburgh.html
???
Send the original poster back to a decent class in English!
Olive says: May 8, 2021, at 8:46 pm
So we can understand the reality of the enemy we are up against.
Transgender Oedipus complex?
This excuse for a human being is what is wrong with the labor party along with most of its fetid brethren. Not that the lnp ( aka as the uni party) is much better.
Would not smash.
“Smash the Patriarchy”? How would one go about that? It’s another knee-jerk slogan learned off a placard she saw at a student union protest. She may as well chant “It’s time something was done about it!”
Anyone asked her cleaner how she feels about that?
ROFLOL.
Is her cleaner even paid?
Apparently oblivious to what’s just happened to UK Labour.