50 Responses to Open Forum: May 8, 2021

  2. Zyconoclast says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:02 am

  3. Knuckle Dragger says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:03 am

    This thread dedicated to the OT.

    6,895 comments. Benchmark set.

    Hamsters – carb up.

  4. mh says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:08 am

  5. Adam says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:09 am

    And when I’m dead, don’t bury me at all;
    Just pickle my bones in alcohol.
    A bottle of wine at my head and feet,
    and then I’m sure my bones will keep.

  6. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:10 am

    protect LL

  7. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:13 am

    I also heard that the aforementioned careers, depending on who you talk to, weren’t worth saving. Or the plodders attached to them.

  8. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:16 am

    The Big Lie is The Liberal Party of Australia

  10. Leigh Lowe says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:20 am

    Umm, piggy.
    Don’t feign the drama queen stuff.
    The people we are talking about are B-Grade plodders big-noting to help out a maaaate.
    If they are still in the job they are freezing their tits off in .05 vans.
    No threat to anybody.

  11. Leigh Lowe says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:21 am

    mh says:

    May 8, 2021 at 12:08 am

    I have.
    Several times.
    What now?

  12. Steve trickler says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:28 am

    From the old thread.

    —-

    Ladies of the CAT should enjoy this. Squeezing life from between the legs….will no doubt hold some comparisons.

    She’s a champ. Respect!

    What it’s Like to Fly in an F-16 Fighter Jet with a Demo Pilot – 9.5G’s with Cockpit Audio!

  13. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:29 am

  14. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:30 am

    careful pusi

  15. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:32 am

    vic tits are already hanging

  16. mh says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:38 am

    Baltimore. Again.

    Baltimore City has recorded a 17% jump in homicides in 2021 compared with the same time last year so far.

    Violent crime is spiraling out of control ahead of the summer months as the city halted prosecutions of prostitution, drug possession, and other minor offense. There was one point where so much chaos unfolded in such a short period that the city did not have enough medic units to treat shooting victims.

    On April 30, Baltimore City reached a grave milestone of 100 homicides. Frustrated with new city leadership, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is concerned about the city descending into further chaos in the months ahead.

    When Bruce Springsteen writes about a place, you can sure it will turn to shit real fast.

  17. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:41 am

    and LL

    you never did tell me those inner North Melbourne suburbs where nothing is hear but an Irish word.

  18. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:43 am

    i spoiled the whole rhythm

    nothing is heard but an Irish word.

  19. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:47 am

    mh says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:38 am
    Baltimore.

    hopefully… hopefully

    when sensible people take charge they will door knock and give a gun and training to every household.

  20. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:50 am

    I was trying to imagine some old-school Robbers Squad blokes even taking a call from a flog like Pussy.
    They would play him like a trout until the cheap mortgage was approved, and five seconds later it would be “Sorry, do I know you?”

    Love your imagination.

  21. Zyconoclast says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:52 am

    Doing the important work

    More than 50 newly-trained hate crime champions ready to support people in Hertfordshire
    Hertfordshire Police organised online training sessions last month

    As hate crime champions in their organisation they can now help to raise awareness of hate crime, support individuals who have been a victim and encourage them to report it to police or via a third-party organisation

  22. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:54 am

    most of those Robbers Squad blokes would be living inner North Melbourne and speaking with an Irish Accent.

  23. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:56 am

    About where Pussey was or is living… eh!

  24. FlyingPigs says:
    May 8, 2021 at 1:01 am

    gotta love the vic chop judiciary though

  25. Zyconoclast says:
    May 8, 2021 at 1:10 am

    Is sharing a polite way of saying selling?

    Defense contractor Honeywell fined $13M for sharing documents with China, other countries

    Honeywell has agreed to pay the State Department $13 million after it transferred to other countries — including China — unauthorized technical data on the F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, among other weapon systems.

  27. Steve trickler says:
    May 8, 2021 at 1:39 am

    I am masking up tomorrow, with no need the need to do so. Science ends soon. 25 minutes.

    All the sheep will take them off, I’ll walk around with one on.

    “Not fit for medical use”…. it is on the packets….boring!

    What is a good slogan to draw on your mask?

  28. Dave in Marybrook says:
    May 8, 2021 at 1:52 am

    That’s easy, Steve.
    It’s not about safety
    it’s about control.
    It’s a bit long-winded, but you do need bait to get the reader in close.

  29. Mark A says:
    May 8, 2021 at 1:54 am

  30. Dave in Marybrook says:
    May 8, 2021 at 2:07 am

    Good on you Mark.
    Although I get the impression that Imgur is otherwise a pinko lefty cesspit….

  31. Steve trickler says:
    May 8, 2021 at 2:25 am

    Dave in Marybrook says:
    May 8, 2021 at 1:52 am
    That’s easy, Steve.
    It’s not about safety
    it’s about control.
    It’s a bit long-winded, but you do need bait to get the reader in close.

    I was thinking, YOU FUCKWITS WERE HAPPY TO COMLPLY WITH IT YESTERDAY!!

    ??

  32. Winston Smith says:
    May 8, 2021 at 3:35 am

    ZK2A:

    More than 125,000 single parents would be eligible to shift from long-term renting to owning a home with as little as a 2 per cent deposit, or just $8000, under a ­government-guaranteed home loan scheme targeting women who are marginalised from the property market.

    This is the sort of thinking that caused the GFC and ended up with the people at the bottom of the market losing everything.
    Government NEVER frigging learn do they?

  33. Tom says:
    May 8, 2021 at 3:55 am

    Sharri Markson in the Oz:

    Chinese military scientists discussed the weaponisation of SARS coronaviruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic, outlining their ideas in a document that predicted a third world war would be fought with biological weapons.

    The document, written by People’s Liberation Army scientists and senior Chinese public health officials in 2015, was obtained by the US State Department as it conducted an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, The Weekend Australian has confirmed.

    The paper describes SARS ­coronaviruses as heralding a “new era of genetic weapons” and says they can be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human ­disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed in a way never seen before”.

    The revelation features in an upcoming investigative book on the origins of COVID-19, titled What Really Happened In Wuhan, to be published by Harper­Collins.

    The chairmen of the British and Australian foreign affairs and intelligence committees, Tom ­Tugendhat and James Paterson, say the document raises major concerns about China’s lack of transparency over the origins of COVID-19.

    The Chinese-language paper, titled The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons, outlines China’s progress in the research field of biowarfare.

    “Following developments in other scientific fields, there have been major advances in the delivery of biological agents,” it states.

    “For example, the new-found ability to freeze-dry micro-organisms has made it possible to store biological agents and aerosolise them during attacks.”

    Some of China’s senior public health and military figures are ­listed among the 18 authors of the document, including the former deputy director of China’s Bureau of Epidemic Prevention, Li Feng. Ten of the authors are scientists and weapons experts affiliated with the Air Force Medical ­University in Xi’an, ranked “very high-risk” for its level of defence research, including its work on medical and psychological sciences, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s ­Defence Universities Tracker.

    The Air Force Medical University, also known as the Fourth Medical University, was placed under the command of the PLA under President Xi Jinping’s military reforms in 2017. The editor-in-chief of the paper, Xu Dezhong, reported to the top leadership of the Chinese Military Commission and Ministry of Health during the SARS epidemic of 2003, briefing them 24 times and preparing three reports, according to his online ­biography.

    He also held the position of professor and doctoral supervisor in the Air Force Medical University’s Military Epidemiology ­Department.

    Other authors include Zhang Jiangxia and Zhao Ningning, who both served as experiment scientists in the same department.

    Intelligence agencies suspect COVID-19 may be the result of an inadvertent leak from a Wuhan laboratory, a line of inquiry under active investigation since early 2020. There is no evidence to suggest it was intentionally released.

    Robert Potter, a digital forensics specialist who has worked for the US, Australian and Canadian governments, and has previously analysed leaked Chinese government documents, verified the ­authenticity of the paper.

    “We were able to verify its ­authenticity as a document authored by the particular PLA ­researchers and scientists stated,” Mr Potter, the co-chief executive of Internet 2.0, said. “We were able to locate its genesis on the Chinese internet.”

    There is concern about the high-risk nature of the biological research into coronaviruses Wuhan scientists were conducting, particularly involving “Gain of Function” research where virologists create new viruses that are more transmissible and more ­lethal. Australian Strategic Policy ­Institute executive director Peter Jennings said under Mr Xi’s ­increasing emphasis on civil-military fusion, China’s biological ­research into coronaviruses could be weaponised.

    “There is no clear distinction for research capability because whether it’s used offensively or defensively is not a decision these scientists would take,” he said.

    “If you are building skills ostensibly to protect your military from a biological attack, you’re at the same time giving your military a capacity to use these weapons ­offensively. You can’t separate the two.”

    The document offers an insight into the way senior scientists at one of the PLA’s most prominent military universities were thinking about biological research ­development.

    It notes how a sudden surge of patients requiring hospitalisation during a bioweapon attack “could cause the enemy’s medical system to collapse”.

    The document refers to the ­research of Michael J. Ainscough, a former US Air Force colonel, on modes of conflict and bioweapons.

    That research explains “next-generation bioweapons” as part of a US Air Force program aimed at better preparing American ­national security policymakers and senior members of the military to counter the threat from weapons of mass destruction.

    Drawing on Colonel Ainscough’s research, the authors conclude a third world war “will be biological” and that “the core weapon for victory in World War Three will be bioweapons”.

    “Colonel Ainscough’s conclusion states: ‘There are those who say the First World War was chemical, the Second World War was nuclear, and that the Third World War — God forbid — will be biological’,” it reads.

    “There are two meanings to this: Firstly, the First and Second World Wars were chemical and nuclear wars respectively; and the Third World War will certainly be a biological war.

    “Secondly, advanced weapons are the key factor in determining the fate of World War III. Colonel Ainscough probably believed that the two atomic bombs forced Japan to surrender, laying the foundation for victory in World War II; so, the core weapon for victory in World War III will be bioweapons”.

    The study also examines the optimum conditions under which to release a bioweapon. “Bioweapon attacks are best conducted during dawn, dusk, night or cloudy weather because intense sunlight can damage the pathogens,” it states. “Biological agents should be released during dry weather. Rain or snow can cause the aerosol particles to precipitate.

    “A stable wind direction is ­desirable so that the aerosol can float into the target area.”

    Among the most bizarre claims by the military scientists is their theory that SARS-CoV-1, the virus that caused the SARS epidemic of 2003, was a man-made bioweapon, deliberately unleashed on China by “terrorists”.

    Scientific consensus holds that SARS-CoV-1 was of natural origin, having crossed the xenographic barrier from Asian palm civets to humans, likely through the sale of wild animals in wet markets in Guangdong province, southern China. The 263-page paper was published in 2015 by the Chinese Military Medical Science Press, a Chinese government-owned publishing house managed by the General Logistics Department of the PLA.

    The Weekend Australian has confirmed the paper was then obtained by senior officials at the US State Department in May 2020, who were investigating the origins of the pandemic.

    Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and his chief China ­adviser, Miles Yu, made a passing reference to it in their Wall Street Journal op-ed in February on China’s laboratories, writing: “A 2015 PLA study treated the 2003 SARS coronavirus outbreak as a ‘contemporary genetic weapon’ launched by foreign forces.”

    After this, the paper circulated among Chinese dissident communities online.

    Luke de Pulford, the co-ordinator of the Inter-Parliamentary ­Alliance on China, also received the document and said that while many Chinese papers came across his desk, this one “stuck out”. “If this piece of work is representative of the scientific thinking of those who have advised the top leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, then there are very serious questions which need urgent ­answers,” he said.

    Mr Tugendhat said: “China’s evident interest in bioweapons is extremely concerning.

    “Even under the tightest controls these weapons are dangerous. This document raises major concerns about the ambitions of some of those who advise the top party leadership.”

    Senator Paterson said “these revelations demonstrate exactly why nothing less than complete transparency from the Chinese Communist Party is required about the origins of COVID-19”.

    “The Chinese government’s failure to fully co-operate with the WHO investigation does nothing to instil confidence in what we have been told so far,” he said.

    “Only they can dispel speculation about alternative theories of the cause of this pandemic.”

    World Health Organisation ­director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has previously said there needs to be further investigation into the possibility of a lab accident in Wuhan, criticising his own team’s inquiry — that claimed a lab leak was unlikely — for not being thorough or ­extensive.

    “Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy,” Dr Tedros said on March 31.

    “The team also visited several laboratories in Wuhan and considered the possibility that the virus entered the human population as a result of a laboratory ­incident.

    “However, I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough. Further data and studies will be needed to reach more ­robust conclusions.”

    In 2020, the US State Department produced its annual report on arms control agreements which noted: “China continues to develop its biotechnology infrastructure and pursue scientific co-operation with countries of concern.

    “The United States has compliance concerns with respect to Chinese military medical institutions’ toxin research and development because of the potential dual-use applications and their potential as a biological threat.”

    Citing a past US government treaty compliance report, the Arms Control Association, an NGO promoting public understanding of, and support for, effective arms control policies, reported that China, along with North Korea, Iran and Syria, had “flagrantly violated” the convention: “The convention has been flagrantly violated in the past … the US government listed, in ­addition to Russia, (Biological Weapons Convention) states-­parties China, Iran, and North Korea, as well as BWC signatory Syria, as possessing offensive biological weapons in violation of the treaty.”

    What Really Happened In Wuhan by Sharri Markson will be published by HarperCollins in September and is available for pre-order from Booktopia now.

  34. H B Bear says:
    May 8, 2021 at 4:00 am

    Women – tip – not having a penis is not the reason you can’t afford to buy a $1m median priced property. Most people with a penis can’t either.

  43. Mark A says:
    May 8, 2021 at 4:09 am

    Dave in Marybrook says:
    May 8, 2021 at 2:07 am

    Good on you Mark.

    Although I get the impression that Imgur is otherwise a pinko lefty cesspit….

    True but hard to find one that isn’t.
    Using their bandwidth is fighting back.

    Besides this is the only one so far that lets me collate all the pictures into one post.

  48. H B Bear says:
    May 8, 2021 at 4:13 am

    Wuh flu is set to join the JFK assassination and 9/11 as stuff we will probably never be allowed to reach a settled conclusion based on credible sources. Best left to Annie and the QAnon crowd.

    Meanwhile the book should help pass the time while you wait to have a syringe full of something put in your arm from Big Pharma and ticked off by the government.

