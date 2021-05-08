Snow in the age of global warming + who really likes Joe Biden?

The pictures tell the story. A very interesting site too. Check out the archive.
Global
Northern Hemisphere
Southern Hemisphere
This is her take on the election and the popularity of Joe Biden.
Supposedly 81 million actual people, not just ballots, voted for Joe Biden. There is ample reasons to suspect that foul play bumped this number by several million. You can find the evidence of it if you’re looking for it with an open mind. Even if not the case (doubtful), actual enthusiasm for this highly popular president is shall we say … laughable. One way to track this is the like-to-dislike ratio on White House Youtube Videos. The actual like-to-dislike ratio, not the manipulated one.
As you know, I analyzed this a short while ago in my article White House Youtube Dislike Manipulation. I am happy it inspired someone to keep a persistent watch on the most popular administration ever:
Check out this election tracker site that she cited.
That’s exactly what I’ve been saying using the area extent of snow cover, which is even better than the total amount of falling snow. Snow cover extent records the boundary of the snowline, ie where the temperature is zero C. So it’s a thermometer – if the temperature rises the snow line moves north (there isn’t enough land in the southern hemisphere for good data).
And the snow cover data shows that the snow line has not moved for about 25 years, on average. In that time pCO2 has risen over 10% in total and about 30% relative to the preindustrial baseline. Yet it’s had no effect on the zero C isotherm.
That shows conclusively that the adjusted global temperature “data” the government agencies point to is not worth the paper it’s printed onto. Nothing is happening in the real world.
Unlike the temperature record this snow data is hard to fake, because the extent is just read off satellite pics. There’s no need for adjustment, so no opportunity for the climate activists to introduce a warming trend where none exists. So they don’t report this data, and make it hard for anyone to see it.
The original data on snow cover is here.
There’s entertainment value (if nothing else) in CSIRO’s 2003 predictions of far lower snowfalls in 2020 and a nearly snow-free Australia 2050, available at this link:
http://www.cmar.csiro.au/e-print/open/hennessy_2003a.pdf
Exactly Bruce. We’re heretics.
The Globe isn’t “warmer” nor does the system have “more energy in it” due to rising CO2 levels.
The notion that gasses can “trap heat” is nonsense.
The imbeciles currently manipulating the pathetic syphilitic geriatric corruptocrat.
With the additional snow in the Southern Hemisphere the world will eventually flip upside down. And finally the South will become the North. Bwahaha (evil laugh, swishes cape, runs back to lair)
Baa – Technically they can, same as a blanket can. Adiabatic heating. If you have enough molecules in the way then the energy has a hard time finding its way to space.
I do think CO2 has a slight warming effect, but it is almost completely overwhelmed by water – which absorbs in the same wavelength ranges and acts as a conveyor belt for heat, by evaporating at the surface and condensing again in the high troposphere – where the latent heat is radiated upwards.
I’m weary of weather hyperbole. Heard on the news that Tassie was in for an extra!! bad!! get-ready-for-it!! cold blast!! this coming week.
So I checked the untrustworthy Weatherzone for the coming week. Oh No!! It looks like Tuesday is going to be a 3 – 12 degree day.
Tassie – hit with Autumn weather in Autumn.
The British genes are strong in this one, so I’m happy to talk weather but, come on, it’s mid May and getting a bit colder.
Hahahaha, oh this is hilarious. Dislike trooferism, what a bunch of clowns the right are.
Someone had to trawl through NASA data to discover that snowfall has risen 3% since 1990.
Lesotho just had a blizzard and Scotland has experienced its heaviest May snowfalls since 1979.
The lower troposphere was warmer in 1980 than it is presently.
Just who are the denialists?
Hahahaha, oh this is hilarious. Dislike trooferism, what a bunch of clowns the right are.
Low energy attempt at trolling by the fat fascist fool munty.
Sad!
Montifa @May 8, 2021 at 10:20 am:
‘Hahahaha, oh this is hilarious. Dislike trooferism, what a bunch of clowns the right are.’
…says the guy with the red nose, cheap makeup, and oversized shoes.
#hilariousindeed
“I do think CO2 has a slight warming effect, but it is almost completely overwhelmed by water…”
While it’s true that (EM) radiation transfers heat, and that heat exchange to and from space is reliant on this only, in the atmosphere things are different.
Convection/advection (wind, if you will) is more efficient than radiation, and latent heat (evaporation and condensation of water) is more efficient still. Both are bounded at the tropopause (that is, they dominate in the troposphere). THAT is simple physics and easily proven – heat metal to red hot, place in a vacuum. Cools very slowly. Allow air around it (and associated convection) and it cools quicker. Spray small amount of water on it, so the water evaporates, and it cools even quicker (much more than the temperature and volume of water would indicate).
Even ignoring that (which we shouldn’t, but do), then take a look at spectral absorption lines and relative abundance – as you say water dominates, even ignoring latent heat. Much wider lines, more of them and much overlap with CO2.
Then again, check the CO2 numbers from Muona Lua (sp?) – hardly any change from the near global lockdowns and associated approximately 10% reduction in anthropogernic CO2 emissions. In that curve, there is no difference to previous years.