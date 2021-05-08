Snow in the age of global warming + who really likes Joe Biden?

The pictures tell the story. A very interesting site too. Check out the archive.

This is her take on the election and the popularity of Joe Biden.

Supposedly 81 million actual people, not just ballots, voted for Joe Biden. There is ample reasons to suspect that foul play bumped this number by several million. You can find the evidence of it if you’re looking for it with an open mind. Even if not the case (doubtful), actual enthusiasm for this highly popular president is shall we say … laughable. One way to track this is the like-to-dislike ratio on White House Youtube Videos. The actual like-to-dislike ratio, not the manipulated one.

As you know, I analyzed this a short while ago in my article White House Youtube Dislike Manipulation. I am happy it inspired someone to keep a persistent watch on the most popular administration ever: