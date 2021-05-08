The left/right divide we face today

This is Dennis Prager on the distinction between the left and the right. Making it of even more interest, the video begins with a long cut from Jordan Peterson on Q&A a few years back.

I also think the question Peterson asks, whether the questioner is better off than her grandparents were, might well be asked about whether her grandchildren will be better off than she is right now. That one is now hard to know. It might be like asking Russians in 1916 whether their grandchildren will be better off than they were right then. There is no “of course” about it.

Just saw this on Small Dead Animals and you would have to wonder what the data would look like if we asked the same question here.