The left/right divide we face today

This is Dennis Prager on the distinction between the left and the right. Making it of even more interest, the video begins with a long cut from Jordan Peterson on Q&A a few years back.
I also think the question Peterson asks, whether the questioner is better off than her grandparents were, might well be asked about whether her grandchildren will be better off than she is right now. That one is now hard to know. It might be like asking Russians in 1916 whether their grandchildren will be better off than they were right then. There is no “of course” about it.
Just saw this on Small Dead Animals and you would have to wonder what the data would look like if we asked the same question here.
In a normal, growing economy, each generation can expect a higher standard of living than the previous one. In Canada, we seem to be going in the opposite direction of normal. If the trend noted in this article continues, millennials will be lucky to buy a principal residence at about the time they would like to retire.
In the epicenter of the housing bubble, it’s particularly bad for an average income earner:
In Toronto, for example, where the median home price crossed $1 million in the first quarter, it now takes 278 months (23 years) to save up for a down payment. In Vancouver, where the price of a representative home is $1,381,274 and you need an income of $237,201 to afford it, you would have to save for 389 months (32.4 years) just for the down payment.
As a psychologist , CBT trained, common thinking is others make me feel bad so they should change so I can feel ok . Told to me in different ways but a similar gist . My stock reply I cannot change anyone , the only person I can help is you to change your thinking so you feel ok about yourself no matter how others behave and only feel disappointment in their behaviour .
One lesson to be learnt in life is not everyone plays from the same rule book so when you say He should treat me nicely , or whatever well that would be great but unfortunately he has different rules for life than you do .
So here we have all the neo fascist millennials demanding others should behave by their rules and never mind if they are illogical , irrational or just opinions based , to make them feel better.
As Jordan says in a different way clean up your own room first . Develop clear values , attitudes and strength of character as well as self worth and self acceptance . Mark Manson sums it up in today’s language The subtle of not giving a F#ck and not demanding others change so you can feel ok.
Vancouver property prices would be seriously impacted by migrants from Hong Kong and China.
Rubbish. The problem is that the kids no longer accept they must start at the bottom. No, they want it all day one. House in a nice suburb, Ubereats, the social life of a inner city.
If you get outside the big cities there’re lots of cheap houses. And jobs to go with them. But they are in country towns and regional centres far away from those wonderful pop-up bars.
I started in the mining industry. Even today if you are prepared to work hard and get a qualification in something useful, and are willing to work in a remote location, then there’s highly paid work available. The trouble is they don’t like “dirty” jobs in “dirty” places with bad internet.
And even then that internet will suddenly become good as Starlink continues to roll out.
Can the kiddie mendicant left seeking control over other people’s lives for their own good ever grow out of it?…. unlikely. Gillard and Ardern and Rudd have the same undergraduate politics they had at 22 years old, only the camo has improved.
Also gotta remember the expectations of a house have changed. My parents literally built their room by room as they got money, and in-laws started with dirt floors. Guess what you can buy a dirt floored shed cheaply even now
Hmmm, lower taxes leaves more net income to afford the requisite mortgage to purchase the property you want (yes, you might need to start out smaller, further away – deal with it).
Lower taxes mean you’re more likely to find an employer that can now afford to pay you more, or even start your own enterprise.
Of course, the downside is you will unlikely be able to maintain your cushy “job” inside the sheltered workshop of an unproductive government boondoggle…but then, those same zombie-bots won’t be unnecessarily contributing to inflation with their unproductive, ill-gotten gains; so there is that.
But by all means, keep voting for bigger, more pervasive (progressive) government. They can/will fix it all for you. Just look at what they’ve achieved to this point /sarc.
Big elements of Stoicism in that approach.
I can’t change the world but I can change how I react to it.
The lie that man can be “perfected” still runs amok.
Perfected for who is never asked.
Cities main product nowadays is voteherds.
My 50 pubes outvote your 3 business owners.
The exception being big business, who are happy to toadie to big gubbiment as long as they keep those barriers to competition high.
Davo, you are correct. As a young man, I helped many build their own homes, but it was easier then. There was no registration of builders or other controls and I reckon most do it yourself builders of those days overbuilt and did a better job than many of the builders today. I helped on an owner built house in the 1950’s in a prestige suburb and it is still standing, and by no means the worst in the street.
Yes the frolickingmole , C B T based on Stoic philosophy , Epictetus , Marcus Aurelius etc. but empirical evidence supports this therapy .
The shed might be cheap but the dirt it stands upon not. The developer spent ten million dollars on environmental impact assessment, hydrological surveys, heritage assessment and community consultation; and the rezoning application took eight years to go through; before so much as a sod was turned.
‘The exception being big business, who are happy to toadie to big gubbiment as long as they keep those barriers to competition high.’
Excatly Mole. “Big Business” is about cronyism; lobbying government to eliminate the competition to ensure they remain “Big Business”.
It is frustrating that this kind of cartel-like behaviour is often mislabeled “Capitalism”, and the yoof “educated” to rail against it in pursuit of a Socialist Utopia, replete with the piles of dead bodies that inevitably follow.
stupidmis-educated to realise the system they pine for is the one they’ve already got – Big Govt / Big Business / Big Union racketeering to relieve Citizens of their rights, their agency, and their wealth.
Dav like Ubique said, it’s not the house, it’s the land. Supply and demand. Our govs have spent the last 25 years importing massive numbers of migrants, they mainly want to live in our major cities and that takes land and other resources so the price goes up. Plus the incredibly onerous requirements to subdivide new land just makes the problem bigger. The gov knows that now they have destroyed our manufacturing sector one of the few places where a young man can get a good job and pay is in building, many of these ‘tradies’ would have once worked in other industries, they’ve been off shored so they go into what’s left, mainly construction trades. It’s going to be interesting and horrible when the sector pops and the gov either has to import more house buyers or face reality. The coming war with China will possibly reduce the problem for the gov anyway.
sfw says:
May 8, 2021 at 4:02 pm….
Something I’ve noticed working in Health is the number of White male student nurses with Ned Kelly beards and football accents (def not Gay bears). Straight wage-earner males are chasing jobs and work that was never part of their lives and culture until the era we are in now. It’s certainly not that they can’t do it, it’s just something that under different circumstances they wouldn’t do in the numbers I see these days.
Did you have to do a critical species and endangered habitat report? I did in the middle of the city for a 2 square foot extension to a balcony. The only species I could find were feral pigeons, a few rats and mice. Oh and a dog next door.
Let’s hope they start to redress the balance in teaching.
Primary is almost all females now.