Vikki Campion guest post. Connection problems in the bush

IN A sex-plagued parliamentary year, no government has needed a budget to reset the narrative more than this one. At last media will have to focus on what many appear to have forgotten — the people. As a history-making spike of 43,000 people abandoned the city for the regions, already families are turning back for one reason — they cannot run their business with Third-World connectivity.
Take one tree-changer: Living in inner Sydney on 5G, their fridge recognised when it was out of milk, ordered it from the shop, and had it delivered to their door.
Since moving to the country, they have reverted to filing their Business Activity Statement on paper because they struggle to load the MyGov web page. When the district of Woorinen, Victoria, an agricultural powerhouse worth almost $3 billion a year, petitioned Regional Communications Minister Mark Coulton for a signal, they complained the only mobile reception is on the highway and the internet is so bad students found it impossible to do remote learning.
Without a hint of irony, he told them to look at four websites and provided 12 email addresses.
“Residents may benefit from the use of an external antenna or authorised repeater to improve their indoor reception,” he said in his official reply.
It is not the minister’s job to sell boosters, which start at $1000, for communications companies, especially since TPG made a $734 million full-year profit in 2020 and Telstra reported a $1.1 billion net profit for the half in February 2021.
From the Moon, we could send back vision and audio — and now some 50 years later we struggle to do exactly that from 12km outside a major centre.
A 21-tonne Chinese satellite 2021 035B is hurtling towards Earth and will crash about when you are reading this, somewhere between Perth and New Zealand, but don’t try and call anyone in much of that area as they don’t have reception.
An international board member based in north-west NSW is the only one of his colleagues who cannot join meetings on video-link, even though his peers are Zooming in from remote islands off the Scottish Isles and the Maldives. Cluelessly entrenched bureaucrats from the “bush-city” with golden reception and taxpayer funded NBN spruiked a new National Disability Insurance Scheme app at Parliament, while it was told of aged residents in Queensland forced to crawl outside to phone for help after a fall.
And the family which reverted to paper to file their BAS spent $2500 on reception boosters only to find out they are only compatible with 3G, which will be turned off in three years.
More than a decade ago, Labor was selling us super-fast broadband internet promising fibre to every home and fixed wireless and satellite for the places that were impossible to get to. It was expensive but we would be set for a lifetime.
Then Liberal communications minister Malcolm Turnbull brought in the MTM — the Multi Technology Mix. Now MTM is an acronym that technology insiders refer to as “Malcolm Turnbull’s Mess”, and $53 billion later we have spent more than Labor intended in the first place and have worse internet than Vietnam.
We are also paying, through phone bills and taxes, for Telstra’s Universal Service Obligation to ensure standard telephone services and payphones are “reasonably accessible to all” until 2032. Why would you pay Telstra for a copper network when you have a nationally owned internet company?
This obsession inside the government with making the NBN profitable and selling it off has to end.
Who would buy a service that’s overpriced, irregular, frustrating, and when you have complaints, blame shifts between the company and the retailer and your software? Then gifts $4.3 million in bonuses to executives and $73.2 million in bonuses to employees? If the government wants us to buy boosters, they can pay for them out of the NBN bonuses.
Governments across all levels are responsible for loss-making ventures for the reason of service to the people, paid for in their rates and taxes – pools, trains, libraries, hospitals, roads – none appreciate and few make a profit.
But telecommunications are thrown into the corporate sphere, hamstrung by red tape which favours large companies and legislation that limits who can transmit, strangling out bespoke solutions which would work in regional areas where because of hills, trees, terrain and sheer cost, towers cannot.
During the bushfires, flying squads turned out to regional communities to provide reception.
Trucking in coverage is an admission of failure.
The whole point of the NBN Skymuster is that it is a signal from space that cannot be interrupted.
For many families, a move to the regions offers them an affordable home and COVID has proven that we can work remotely as long as the infrastructure allows it.
Problem is, it often doesn’t.
On Tuesday, the media will sit in budget lockup with a cold pie buffet and scrutineer each dollar spent.
Hopefully, their obsession will fall from the soap opera to the substance.
Starlink, if the gov had kept completely out of modern digital communication we would have much the same result as we do now just with a lot more money unspent.
Metropolitan scum don’t care about the country folk. Doesn’t affect them so the farmers can get stuffed. Only 21 deaths per year from quad bikes and tractors combined but the quads are effectively banned now. They won’t apply that logic to bicycles or scooters because that would upset the inner city douchebags.
I will only take you seriously Vicki when you criticise the LNP for something.
This article is just National party proganda.
Trying to create class war style greviences between city and rural voters.
So Catallaxy is now hosting run of the mill agrarian socialist pleadings? There are whole armies of bureaucrats in Canberra dedicated to looking after the infrastructure needs of rural Australia and this post seems to be requesting more of them. What will that do?
Why is that our problem? Hopefully not all rural people are as silly as the above lot.
Before you attack the USO too much, it is the only thing weakened as it is, that protects remote Australians from total exclusion.
1. Satellite internet is the most casual of technologies and drops out shortly after the satellite TV when any sort of a cloud of size comes into view, or a plane load of netflix viewing Qantas passengers flies over (thank heavens for Covid).
2. There is no mobile reception, the status of most of the continent, but absolutely unrecognised or understood by the bright young “I’ll text you” things at Telstra or any government department.
3. Our “landlines” are VHF radio to a tower on the highway which then goes by optic fibre. Historically this has been a sound and reliable technology but I suspect a calculated campaign to not service adequately and to force us on to the intermittent internet. Our phones went out on 24 April and the news last night was “that we are short on technicians and the 10th has gone out to the 17th”. Death by neglect.
When you are remote and communication has no options the old technologies are still king.
More than 4 years ago my granddaughter was volunteering medical services in the wilds of Tanzania no electricity but able to use phone recharged on one of those gadgets to do it .
Vicki is not quite right in fact country areas are worse than most third world countries.
No offence intended, but, statistically, could the same history making spike be because people didn’t abandon the country for the city?
I’m sorry, but I find this coming from Mrs Barnaby a bit of a cack. I can’t believe she went there.
I might read the rest of the article now.
A gimmick feature used once, maybe twice.
Starlink is faster, lower ping and higher bandwidth than Skymuster. End of story.
The NBN is not the solution for rural areas, and never, ever was. Just go private sector solutions and free yourself from the government, satellite internet users.
Excellent column, Vicki. Much better to put it in politicians’ faces like this than send them a protest letter.
People in the regions know most pollies are useless, living the dream in Canberra denied to the bush. Now the pollies know they know — with an election on the way.
A while back we were “gifted” a nice new NBN connection and “hub” / modem gizmo.
Now EVERYTHING operates via “the magic boxes”. Very “Gucci”.
HOWEVER the two boxes that do the work are powered by wall-warts plugged into the electrical mains.
So, no 230 Volts? ZERO phone or internet. This happened to me a few weeks ago. A “traffic incident” resulted in damage to a power pole and wires that blotted out an entire suburb for about five hours on a nice sunny day in a large city. The “fault” occurred right outside my house and the street was full of big trucks and gizmos operated / supervised by a couple of dozen people. Good luck with that sort of service if you live out in the weeds and the damage is widespread as it is in a decent cyclone or bush-fire..
Yes, the mobile may work until the battery goes flat, but after a serious bush-fire or cyclone, the power could be out for WEEKS.
In the “bad-old-days” of telephones that worked over twisted pairs of copper wire, as long as the exchanges were working, your home phone worked, because the exchanges were “hardened” structures housing huge battery banks and often back-up generators. The DC power for the phone came from the exchange.
If a cyclone had just bashed in Granny’s roof, she could still call for help.
No more!
Mobile phones and “wireless” internet rely on reasonable proximity of repeater towers, ALL of which are powered by LOTS of mains electricity, again, hopefully, with back-up generators. However, when the cyclones or bush-fires demolish the towers, or the power lines leading to them, or the solar panel arrays and then the generator runs out of fuel, what then? whip out your Sat-Phone”? The battery-powered one?
John Flynn’s pedal radios are starting to look attractive. As long as there is someone similarly equipped to receive your signal, and you know how to re-rig the big external antenna ripped down by the cyclone.
CB or HF radio in the car (or boat)? How long will the battery last? How long will the fuel running the motor to charge that battery last?
Solar panels? Mil-Spec, toughened, portable ones are the only way to go. How’s your budget and location? Is the rig big enough to actually produce enough juice to charge the deep-cycle batteries that can run your comms gear all night.
No worries!
Labor’s telecommunications genius, Stephen Conjob (the renowned “Einstein of Footscray Council”), found a little patch on the back of his famous airline drink coaster that he designed the whole NBN on, which hadn’t yet been written on, and he has used that precious space to design two brand new systems for precisely these circumstances.
One consists of a very reasonably-priced hollow log with two sticks (for which you would need to personally negotiate with and pay the Timber Workers Union) and secondly, there is the wireless version, which consists of a heap of branches, some damp leaves, a blanket and a box of matches (B.Y.O. Red Indian).
Alternatively you could try stacking rocks in the form of the message you wish to urgently send. They can sometimes be seen from the air…or kidnap one of those deaf-signing interpreters you often see on the box of idiots whenever Government trough-snouters are vigorously bloviating to the taxpaying peasantry, and send them to Canberra with your urgent message.
Labor – always finkin!
Conjob – always conning!
“…$53 billion later we have spent more than Labor intended in the first place…”
If Gov had taken up Telstra’s offer to do FTTN for $30B, we would have been much better off. This was always the best path – trying to get fibre to houses from the get-go was a stupid political stunt.
Exchange-to-exchange and other network all fibre.
Then FTTN.
Then FTTP for those who want higher speed than FTTN provides, or as replacement is required, or wait as we go back and replace all the copper.
Full FTTN gives everyone vDSL on relatively short runs of copper – if you can’t get 50Mbps, there is an issue with the copper from the node to your house. If it’s everyone in your street/area, then add more nodes.
FTTP gives you up to 1Gbps or more. Sure, we’ll all want this at some point, but very few need it now. Those that do need it now can pay for it.
The point is, build it from the highest speed out – first backbone, then branches, then nodes, then premises. Each step gives a benefit to the end user and the higher up the chain, the more people benefit.
Oh – sorry, I thought you wanted the highest benefit to the most people in the quickest time for the least cost. Silly me.
Thank you KNEEL
After a decade of head scratching, I have read something about the NBN that makes perfect sense
The NBN frustrations are the inevitable result of government injecting itself into a field it knew nothing about and that should always have been left to technology companies.
It was a massively costly vote-buying exercise that actually delayed the evolution of the most effective technology.
All quite normal for the Australian politico-bureaucratic class.
$4.3 million in bonuses to executives?
I hope that wasn’t in the form of watches!
Internet for regional areas is the one part of Labors NBN that Turnbull did not touch. Under Labor they were going to get fixed wireless and/or satellite. Under the Coalition nothing has changed.
So what is the problem??
“In the “bad-old-days” of telephones that worked over twisted pairs of copper wire, as long as the exchanges were working, your home phone worked, because the exchanges were “hardened” structures housing huge battery banks and often back-up generators. The DC power for the phone came from the exchange.”
Sure.
If the phone itself was dead, you could also grab the speaker out of your radio, hook it across the line and “dial” by manually interrupting the loop – not easy, but with a few tries you could get triple-0 and have a conversation, even if you did have to swap between holding the speaker to your ear and yelling into it.
And we also had omnibus lines where your neighbour could listen in on your calls and you had to listen to the ring pattern to know if the call was for you.
And we also had phone lines using wire fences for cable, so when you opened your gate, the neighbours call dropped.
And “ghost pairs” where the crosstalk was horrendous, but hey you had a phone of your own.
Bit hard to have even dial-up internet over any of those types though – maybe 1200bps if you are lucky, probably 300bps. No remote learning video for that, eh?
At every stage, the bushies always had to rely on last generation tech. Always have, always will. One of the costs of living that way. I know that we all need the farmers, and we should certainly help as much as we can, but that is one of the costs for those who choose it – part of the cost/benefit trade-off.
I still don’t have nbn in a Melbourne suburb.
My friend in the US used satellite in her remote location.
It was as said upthread, unreliable.
I didn’t know by the way that access to telecommunications was a fundamental human right.
More subsidies for the ‘bush’!
Scrutinise, not scrutineer. Journos these days! And can I remind you that taxes and debt are for giving to mates. And this budget is pure fantasy. And the national cabinet is illegal.
Sounds like the same whinges that were on the Tamworth hosted ABC Q&A session yonks ago.
Armidale being hooked up to the NBN c/- the Uni, of course.
Q&A Forum: June 6, 2016 | Catallaxy Files
Panellists: Barnaby Joyce, Deputy Prime Minister; Joel Fitzgibbon, Shadow Minister for Agriculture; Tony Windsor, Former MP and Independent Candidate; Fiona Simson, Vice President of National Farmers’ Federation; and Robbie Sefton, Farmer and Businesswoman.
Universal Service Obligation
The Universal Service Obligation (USO) is a long-standing consumer protection that ensures everyone has access to landline telephones and payphones regardless of where they live or work.
Agree with Tom, thanks Vicki, it puts a particular point of view very forcefully into the governmental arena. The NBN has been a mess since its drinks coaster inception, an unthought out thought-bubble that took too little notice of new wireless technology. We now have 5G moving ahead. Except at our place in Vaucluse, near South Head on Sydney’s harbour side where for years we have had intermittent mobile coverage, best out on the verandah, and only if you are lucky. Both Telstra and Optus told us we were sadly in one of their small pockets of ‘dead spots’. Vodaphone managed to provide a service that went over internet when the signal was bad. So we joined up with them for that. Recently Telstra and Optus told me by their coverage maps our coverage is now good. lol. All of this in Sydney’s wealthiest suburb ten km from the CBD.
The NBN fibre is now at last in our street and to our home, May 2021. (Supply chain problems over the past five months, we were told). We’ve been on seventy year old copper wire till now. Well done, eh? I take Vicki’s point about the bush but parts of the cities have also been in the middle of a big NBN muddle. It’s such a bureaucracy, where some parts don’t speak to other parts of it. Muchos money wasted, I sense.
“More subsidies for the ‘bush’!”
I hope that’s sarcasm.
If you want to be able to get bread, milk, meat etc, then you better help to some extent, or no-one will want to “make” those for you, or at the very least the price will go through the roof. Especially when the city folk all demand internet access for banking, Gov interaction etc, and those providing the services see the cost savings from it and push to get rid of all the old methods, which means the “bush” people lose access those services if they don’t have internet.
Who’d want to live using 19th century tech when you can sell up and get 21st century tech in the city? They already pay the price of the tyranny of distance. Us city dwellers no longer suffer from it in any significant way, but it’s still a real issue in the bush, and it drives people away from those areas. It’s bad enough if you need to drive 50+km to get to the nearest shop where you’ll pay double or triple the price you’d pay in the city. If that shop becomes uneconomic, and it’s a 4 hour drive to the nearest shop, how many will stay?
It’s already happening – has been for a while, if you care to look. The ultimate end would be disastrous not just for the people out there, but for the country – not only would we lose one of our biggest export earners, it would impact the mining industries ability to be competitive, collapsing another export earner.
And for me, having those people out in the bush is great – I very much enjoy being able to walk down the street in a small town and say “G’day” to complete strangers without being looked at like I come from the moon. I wish I could manage to do it permanently, but my own circumstances don’t allow that – yet. Working on it…
The problems arise because Labor overpromised, media and IT tyros cheered, and common sense went out the window. During the 2010 election Kerry O’Brien tasked Abbott to explain “peak speed” and then gotcha’d him as a techno luddite when he said he didn’t know all the buzz terms.
Delivering good broadband by whatever means to this vast land was always going to be problematic in both cost and technology terms.
There are plenty of places outside the various state capital cities where you can get serviceable internet of some sort.
Remember Lizzie “no phone” from Tamworth Q&A, daughter of a local Doctor (according to Arma)?
Bypassed the NBN and its bloated, incompetent and indolent parasitical management, both at home and my two business sites, by using the excellent wireless broadband service available here in Perth.
One word, Vicki. STARLINK.
One other thought. We’ve flown from Toowoomba to Perth at a few thousand feet and had internet all the way.
Wonder if there’s business opportunity in hoisting a mobile phone to a few hundred feet above the premises by drone and using it as a Wifi node?
The very well connected Libby “no phone” from Tamworth.
Nerds at the time were demanding FTTH.
Retards.
Quit the yoghurt weaving.
Do you think people in Upper Bumcrack give a fvck about people out at Woop Woop?
LOL. I’ll have to try it some time.
The National Brontosaurus Network Network* – bloody hell – where to start? It’s one the many reasons I’ve been known to get rather crankee with various Abbott boosters on this site.
Instead of relegating Waffles Turnbuckle to the deepest darkest recesses of the back bench, Abbott made the puffed up waffling windbag minister for the ALPBC and the stupid bloody NBNN.
The rest as they say, is history. What a joke.
*As referred to by Smellstra itself.
10.20pm:
Elizabeth Wakeford lives 20km out of Tamworth and feels like she is in another era with a lack of phone and internet service. She’s disappointed this is happening so close to a regional centre and is calling on a commitment to fixed fibre to home internet.
“Do it once, do it right and do it with fibre,” Mr Windsor said.
The NBN is an internet tax.
Everything would have been cheaper and better if the NBN were never created. Any further government intervention. will further reduce service standards.
Yes, people in the country need to spend more for telecommunications. This is a natural consequence of living in a remote area and nothing \ governments should attempt to do anything about.
“Do it once, do it right and do it with fibre,” Mr Windsor said.
And run out of money 20% of the way through, so some people have FTTH and the rest have copper all the way to the exchange.
As I posted above, get your high speed links sorted from the inside out – you can spread the cost over more years, while still providing benefit to everyone at every step of the way, bar the very last one.
FFS, Telstra already has so much “dark” fibre that the bottle neck is between exchange and premises. Open that up first with FTTN and vDSL for everyone before you run FTTH. It needs to be done anyway, and the cost of the node is insignificant compared to running the fibre – why do you think all that “dark” fibre I mentioned exists? Because running a 100 fibre cable costs only a few % more than running a single fibre cable – it’s the installation costs that dominate. So you get enough bandwidth to the node for everyone to have Gb bandwidth when they do get FTTH.
It ain’t rocket surgery you know – just common sense. Yeah, Gov and common sense, what was I thinking?
“LOL. I’ll have to try it some time.”
I’m not sure if you can still use “pulse” dialing any more, but if you can, this will still work. You can test if you still have pulse dialing by rapidly pumping the hook switch – should be 10 pulses/second rate, 1 pulse for 1, 2 for 2… 10 for 0 (what the old rotary dials did, which take almost exactly 1 second to return from dialing a 0). About half a second for inter-digit pause. Hard to do, but if you’re stuck…
You don’t get much voltage from using the speaker as a microphone, but that works too – you don’t need much on the phone line, really. Just don’t try whispering. 🙂
Take one tree-changer: Living in inner Sydney on 5G, their fridge recognised when it was out of milk, ordered it from the shop, and had it delivered to their door.
The most expensive bottle of milk ever purchased!
I feel like the Author is just gullible and has been taken for a ride.
NBN is required to offer 12/1 to everyone. If there is no fibre, no HFC, and no PSTN that can achieve it, then you get wireless. If wireless cannot achieve it, then you get satellite.
Seems like the person isn’t aware of what is actually available.