Pawlowski dragged onto the road by about 20 state terrorists

A revenge raid was also launched on the Polish pastor’s congregants. They weren’t intimidated.





The extremist warrant used by Calgary police has been obtained by Rebel News (scroll down). It is by no means absolute any more that violence against the police is uncomplicatedly wrong, morally. There is a point at which ‘law enforcement’ becomes gangsterism. The reason BLM/Antifa leaders and imams are not assaulted like this is that violence works.