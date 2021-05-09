Pawlowski dragged onto the road by about 20 state terrorists

A revenge raid was also launched on the Polish pastor’s congregants. They weren’t intimidated.



The extremist warrant used by Calgary police has been obtained by Rebel News (scroll down). It is by no means absolute any more that violence against the police is uncomplicatedly wrong, morally. There is a point at which ‘law enforcement’ becomes gangsterism. The reason BLM/Antifa leaders and imams are not assaulted like this is that violence works.

55 Responses to Pawlowski dragged onto the road by about 20 state terrorists

  1. PB says:
    May 9, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    Rebel News themselves are under attack as well.

  2. C.L. says:
    May 9, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    How so?

  3. Simple Simon says:
    May 9, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    The reason BLM/Antifa leaders and imams are not assaulted like this is that violence works.

    Finally, someone on our side bells the cat.

  4. pete m says:
    May 9, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    Paypal is defunding them.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 9, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    State religion of wokeism doesn’t like competition.

  6. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 9, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    “C.L. says:
    May 9, 2021 at 1:28 pm
    How so?”

    Paypal have pulled payment services from Rebel in the last five days so they can’t fundraise using that medium now. Again, this is further proof of companies censoring and deplatforming right-wing media. Ezra is suing Paypal (he doesn’t turn the other cheek). David Rubin has uploaded a very good discussion he did yesterday with Ezra Levant from Rebel, Mikhaela Peterson (Jordan’s daughter) and Viva Frei….a youtuber (and lawyer) from Montreal. Here’s the link..

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Yjvz-ySxCg

    Last week there was an anti-lockdown demonstration in Montreal….probably up to 100,000 people attended…all far-right, neo-Nazi, white supremacist, conspiracy mongers and anti-vaxxers….of course.

    All three state that the MSM in Canada (apart from Rebel and The Post Millennial) is in complete lockstep with the Trudeau fascist government and again, like here in Victoria, WA and QLD, the “conservative” opposition is just just echoes the government and is spineless (and has been for years)…..the notable exception being Maxime Bernier from Quebec who has his own party….he left the Canadian conservative party three or four years ago.

    Canada under Fidel Jnr is a very depressing place. The Pastor should leave and return to Poland…more freedom there.

  7. Salvatore, King of Jobkeeper Covid Cash says:
    May 9, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    Paypal has closed Rebel News’ account.
    Youtube has demonetised their videos
    Youtube put a one-week banning of uploads by Rebel News.
    Youtube later changed this to a 12-hours banning of any uploads.

  8. Infidel Tiger says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    This is why people were not upset when those cops got run over by the chicken van.

    The social contract between the people and the police has changed.

  9. Lee says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    Big Tech and Paypal in lockstep with totalitarian governments.
    Trudeau is an utter disgrace.

  10. Lee says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    Big Tech, Paypal, and the MSM in lockstep with totalitarian governments.

  11. Infidel Tiger says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    https://youtu.be/51t1OsPSdBc

    Fuck tha Police.

  12. Ed Case says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Quite a few at the Cat were up in arms about it, and continued even after the Beak said “Enough!”
    The usual suspects, tho.

  14. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    “Lee says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:04 pm
    Big Tech, Paypal, and the MSM in lockstep with totalitarian governments.”

    Yep…which means we have to support alt-tech, alt-payment services and alt-media outlets.

  15. Ed Case says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    Violence surely does work, see China v Uighur terrorists, and it would work against BLM/Antifa/FireBreathingImams.
    The problem is having Police in the first place.
    All the mayhem in the U.S. has the stamp of approval of the Security establishment, otherwise it wouldn’t be happening.

  16. Roger says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    I never thought I’d see happy clappers at the vanguard of the resistance but there it is.

  17. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    “Ed Case says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:12 pm”

    You’re a disgraceful dumb arse…you’re not even a good troll….just go away.

  18. Rabbi Putin says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    The one piece of good news is that the video does show the faces (albeit masked) and ID of at least one of the gestapo here. Thats important because these thugs are empowered by their anonymity
    You can see at 2:18 the ID number 4057, and we know he works for the Calgary Police Dept.

  19. Paul says:
    May 9, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    left wing fascism in black face trudeau’s extremist Canada.
    Disgusting

  20. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 9, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    Following thesocialist pattern set by Hitler and Stalin ,it never fails ,socialism it Total Power withou discssion .

  21. Dan4eva says:
    May 9, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    Ed’s off his meds again. Mad as a two bob watch.

  22. feelthebern says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    Payment gateways are a civil right.

  23. feelthebern says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    I know look forward to a bank or two banning PayPal from their ecosystem.

  24. feelthebern says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:07 pm

    Any clergy that remain silent on this, I hope they get dragged out next.
    It’s not like they’re running the risk of Dachau or a Siberian gulag.

  25. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    Advertise the cops numbers so people can ostracise them like the filth they are .
    This is pure revenge for him throwing the fascist bitch out of his church.
    We need a populist revolution to cleanse the world of globalist filth and chinese fascists .

  26. feelthebern says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    Every single one of those cops could have called in sick, done a random traffic stop of another punter, gone and got a doughnut.
    But they carried out a fascist order.

  27. Helen says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    You know what? The Imam’s should come out is support. The Mo’s should stand between the police and the worshippers.

    It is fuckwittery of the lowest kind. Canada is officially a shithole.

  28. thefrollickingmole says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    Meanwhile in the same Provence at nearly the same time….

    https://www.calgarycommongood.org/celebrating_ramadan

    We had a wonderful celebration with our member the Anatolian Turkish Isppmic Centre of Calgary. They hosted a public Iftar – the breaking of the fast at the end of the day. It was a wonderful act of overcoming our divisions and building community.

    It was wonderful to see Mpplim, Christians, Jppish, Indigenous Peoples, youth, elderly all eating together and celebrating peace. It was a magical evening.

  29. feelthebern says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:55 pm

    Wow. Mole, just wow.

  30. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    “thefrollickingmole says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:43 pm
    Meanwhile in the same Provence at nearly the same time….

    https://www.calgarycommongood.org/celebrating_ramadan

    Yep….and please don’t try and tell me that there isn’t something sinister going on.

  31. thefrollickingmole says:
    May 9, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    If theres any other public celebrations going on in leaf-land it would be interesting to see how many of them have proceeded as well.

    Festival of the beaver
    Day of the rake
    Fall (and decline)

    i cant access twitter from work, but Im betting Fidels sons account is showing some wonderful crowds for iftar.

  32. John A says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    The extremist warrant used by Calgary police has been obtained by Rebel News (scroll down).

    No longer visible in my browser except in a private window (Brave). Somewhere, someone is tracking views.

    But we already knew that, didn’t we?

  33. PeterM says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Facebook is playing games with Rebel too. If I try to share the Rebel article, FB tells me my account is disabled for violating … stuff. Can still access FB account thru the IOS app tho’ so my account is not really disabled. This is really sick.

  34. Diogenes says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    No longer visible in my browser except in a private window (Brave). Somewhere, someone is tracking views.

    I just needed to refresh the page

  35. calli says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    The social contract between the people and the police has changed.

    Yes.

    It astonishes me that the “contract” has appeared to be so tenuous in Canada, of all places.

  36. miltonf says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    The left wing putsch was meant to be sneaky and gradual. Fabian style I suppose. They didn’t count on Clinton failing to win in ’16 or Brexit getting up. Now it’s gloves off and boots in.

  37. Maverick says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    Who gives a shit about Paypal, you degenerate weaklings . This is an issue where the strong will rise up and eliminate all of the weak.

  38. miltonf says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    Also with the illusion of choice- tweedle dee or tweedle dum (SLF or Trumble, bLIAR or Major, O’bumma or Romney, Bush or the corpulent lawyer).

  39. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    “This is really sick.”

    That’s putting it mildly….and expect a lot more of it because they’re just sharpening their knives. Don’t forget Facebook has deleted Craig Kelly’s account…where’s the outrage? A democratically elected politician cancelled by a major social media platform. What do we get from the MSM and other politicians…..silence and not a word from the scumbag Liberals.

    All of this was set in stone three and four years ago…after Trump’s win. The GOP had control of the house and senate for two years and sat on their bums and did nothing.
    Why? Because they didn’t want to do anything. Everyone laughed when it happened to some fringe figures on the right…such as Tommy Robinson, Gavin McInnes, Laura Loomer, Milo, Stefan Molyneux and of course, the most famous and egregious example was Alex Jones….Jones was cancelled and erased from every mainstream social media platform in the space of twenty-four hours….at the behest of CNN who lobbied Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. I have no doubts Facebook is doing the work of the Canadian government and other Canadian MSM to destroy Rebel. I also have no doubt Facebook did the work of progressive politicians (I won’t name names) and the MSM here in Oz to silence Craig Kelly.

    Now, some of the above personalities I personally don’t like and some I do but so what! As far as I’m concerned they’re all entitled to free speech and not one of them…I repeat not one of them….has ever spruiked or promoted violence…meanwhile you have the supreme leader of Iran on Facebook and Twitter calling for the annihilation of Israel, you have Antifa and BLM and many other far-left groups promoting insurrection and violence, you have suburban imans called for jihad against the Jooos and so on and so on….the double standards are endless.

    Just watch Rebel next get erased from Youtube..however I’ll say this about Ezra Levant…he’ll fight and he’ll fight and he’ll fight.

  40. miltonf says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    A democratically elected politician cancelled by a major foreign social media platform.

  41. miltonf says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    It’s better to use your own URL like Trump is doing now instead of filthbook or twatter.

  42. FlyingPigs says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    miltonf says:
    May 9, 2021 at 5:56 pm
    It’s better to use your own URL like Trump is doing now instead of filthbook or twatter.

    but make sure you do due diligence on the hosting service.

  43. Salvatore, King of Jobkeeper Covid Cash says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    A democratically elected politician cancelled by [the Australian subsidiary of] a major foreign social media platform.

    FIFY

  45. FlyingPigs says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    It is quite amazing that in 2000 years of so called enlightened civilization Christianity emerged from underground Churches to now have to go underground, again.

  46. Robber Baron says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    This video highlights that NAZIs have a long standing hatred of Poles

  47. miltonf says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    but make sure you do due diligence on the hosting service.

    yep- amazon seems to control a fair bit of this I believe

  48. Tel says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    https://www.bookdepository.com/Political-Ponerology-Andrew-M-Lobaczewski/9781897244258

    Political Ponerology : A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes
    Andrew M. Lobaczewski

    Something about Polish people … they never give up.

  49. Albatross says:
    May 9, 2021 at 8:00 pm

    And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?… The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.

    (Solzhenitsyn)

  50. Perfidious Albino says:
    May 9, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    +1 IT. I feel for the victims run down in Bourke St and their families, gone too soon largely as a result of VicPol incompetence. Yet I feel nothing for the VikPol victims of their own incompetence. Sad that it has come to that, but here we are.

  51. Albatross says:
    May 9, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    ACAB. I’d rather the means to defend myself.

  52. Albatross says:
    May 9, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    FlyingPigs says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:30 pm
    […]
    but make sure you do due diligence on the hosting service.

    Kek. You should check out the lengths Josh had had to go to to keep Kiwifarms online; self-hosted off his own address space doing his own BGP. He’s been kicked out of multiple data centres that do co-location. He can’t get funding from anywhere either; every payment processor has banned him.

  53. Clam Chowdah says:
    May 9, 2021 at 8:41 pm

    This is why people were not upset when those cops got run over by the chicken van.

    What are you talking about?

  54. Ollie says:
    May 9, 2021 at 8:49 pm

    Disgusting. The tyrants always go for the strongest Christian communities first. After that the weaker ones fold, and the shephard and his flock join the oppressed sheeple of wider society.
    Canadian Police will join Vicpol as an organisation which has thoroughly trashed its reputation

  55. Albatross says:
    May 9, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    Clam Chowdah says:
    May 9, 2021 at 8:41 pm
    This is why people were not upset when those cops got run over by the chicken van.

    What are you talking about?

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8252039/amp/Eastern-Freeway-crash-Truck-driver-interviewed-police-recovering-hospital.html

