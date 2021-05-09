Pawlowski dragged onto the road by about 20 state terrorists

A revenge raid was also launched on the Polish pastor’s congregants. They weren’t intimidated.
The extremist warrant used by Calgary police has been obtained by Rebel News (scroll down). It is by no means absolute any more that violence against the police is uncomplicatedly wrong, morally. There is a point at which ‘law enforcement’ becomes gangsterism. The reason BLM/Antifa leaders and imams are not assaulted like this is that violence works.
Rebel News themselves are under attack as well.
How so?
Finally, someone on our side bells the cat.
Paypal is defunding them.
State religion of wokeism doesn’t like competition.
Paypal have pulled payment services from Rebel in the last five days so they can’t fundraise using that medium now. Again, this is further proof of companies censoring and deplatforming right-wing media. Ezra is suing Paypal (he doesn’t turn the other cheek). David Rubin has uploaded a very good discussion he did yesterday with Ezra Levant from Rebel, Mikhaela Peterson (Jordan’s daughter) and Viva Frei….a youtuber (and lawyer) from Montreal. Here’s the link..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Yjvz-ySxCg
Last week there was an anti-lockdown demonstration in Montreal….probably up to 100,000 people attended…all far-right, neo-Nazi, white supremacist, conspiracy mongers and anti-vaxxers….of course.
All three state that the MSM in Canada (apart from Rebel and The Post Millennial) is in complete lockstep with the Trudeau fascist government and again, like here in Victoria, WA and QLD, the “conservative” opposition is just just echoes the government and is spineless (and has been for years)…..the notable exception being Maxime Bernier from Quebec who has his own party….he left the Canadian conservative party three or four years ago.
Canada under Fidel Jnr is a very depressing place. The Pastor should leave and return to Poland…more freedom there.
Paypal has closed Rebel News’ account.
Youtube has demonetised their videos
Youtube put a one-week banning of uploads by Rebel News.
Youtube later changed this to a 12-hours banning of any uploads.
This is why people were not upset when those cops got run over by the chicken van.
The social contract between the people and the police has changed.
Big Tech and Paypal in lockstep with totalitarian governments.
Trudeau is an utter disgrace.
Big Tech, Paypal, and the MSM in lockstep with totalitarian governments.
https://youtu.be/51t1OsPSdBc
Fuck tha Police.
Quite a few at the Cat were up in arms about it, and continued even after the Beak said “Enough!”
The usual suspects, tho.
https://youtu.be/LH8gUhDd6WE
Yep…which means we have to support alt-tech, alt-payment services and alt-media outlets.
Violence surely does work, see China v Uighur terrorists, and it would work against BLM/Antifa/FireBreathingImams.
The problem is having Police in the first place.
All the mayhem in the U.S. has the stamp of approval of the Security establishment, otherwise it wouldn’t be happening.
I never thought I’d see happy clappers at the vanguard of the resistance but there it is.
You’re a disgraceful dumb arse…you’re not even a good troll….just go away.
The one piece of good news is that the video does show the faces (albeit masked) and ID of at least one of the gestapo here. Thats important because these thugs are empowered by their anonymity
You can see at 2:18 the ID number 4057, and we know he works for the Calgary Police Dept.
left wing fascism in black face trudeau’s extremist Canada.
Disgusting
Following thesocialist pattern set by Hitler and Stalin ,it never fails ,socialism it Total Power withou discssion .
Ed’s off his meds again. Mad as a two bob watch.
Payment gateways are a civil right.
I know look forward to a bank or two banning PayPal from their ecosystem.
Any clergy that remain silent on this, I hope they get dragged out next.
It’s not like they’re running the risk of Dachau or a Siberian gulag.
Advertise the cops numbers so people can ostracise them like the filth they are .
This is pure revenge for him throwing the fascist bitch out of his church.
We need a populist revolution to cleanse the world of globalist filth and chinese fascists .
Every single one of those cops could have called in sick, done a random traffic stop of another punter, gone and got a doughnut.
But they carried out a fascist order.
You know what? The Imam’s should come out is support. The Mo’s should stand between the police and the worshippers.
It is fuckwittery of the lowest kind. Canada is officially a shithole.
Meanwhile in the same Provence at nearly the same time….
https://www.calgarycommongood.org/celebrating_ramadan
We had a wonderful celebration with our member the Anatolian Turkish Isppmic Centre of Calgary. They hosted a public Iftar – the breaking of the fast at the end of the day. It was a wonderful act of overcoming our divisions and building community.
It was wonderful to see Mpplim, Christians, Jppish, Indigenous Peoples, youth, elderly all eating together and celebrating peace. It was a magical evening.
Wow. Mole, just wow.
Yep….and please don’t try and tell me that there isn’t something sinister going on.
If theres any other public celebrations going on in leaf-land it would be interesting to see how many of them have proceeded as well.
Festival of the beaver
Day of the rake
Fall (and decline)
i cant access twitter from work, but Im betting Fidels sons account is showing some wonderful crowds for iftar.
No longer visible in my browser except in a private window (Brave). Somewhere, someone is tracking views.
But we already knew that, didn’t we?
Facebook is playing games with Rebel too. If I try to share the Rebel article, FB tells me my account is disabled for violating … stuff. Can still access FB account thru the IOS app tho’ so my account is not really disabled. This is really sick.
I just needed to refresh the page
Yes.
It astonishes me that the “contract” has appeared to be so tenuous in Canada, of all places.
The left wing putsch was meant to be sneaky and gradual. Fabian style I suppose. They didn’t count on Clinton failing to win in ’16 or Brexit getting up. Now it’s gloves off and boots in.
Who gives a shit about Paypal, you degenerate weaklings . This is an issue where the strong will rise up and eliminate all of the weak.
Also with the illusion of choice- tweedle dee or tweedle dum (SLF or Trumble, bLIAR or Major, O’bumma or Romney, Bush or the corpulent lawyer).
“This is really sick.”
That’s putting it mildly….and expect a lot more of it because they’re just sharpening their knives. Don’t forget Facebook has deleted Craig Kelly’s account…where’s the outrage? A democratically elected politician cancelled by a major social media platform. What do we get from the MSM and other politicians…..silence and not a word from the scumbag Liberals.
All of this was set in stone three and four years ago…after Trump’s win. The GOP had control of the house and senate for two years and sat on their bums and did nothing.
Why? Because they didn’t want to do anything. Everyone laughed when it happened to some fringe figures on the right…such as Tommy Robinson, Gavin McInnes, Laura Loomer, Milo, Stefan Molyneux and of course, the most famous and egregious example was Alex Jones….Jones was cancelled and erased from every mainstream social media platform in the space of twenty-four hours….at the behest of CNN who lobbied Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. I have no doubts Facebook is doing the work of the Canadian government and other Canadian MSM to destroy Rebel. I also have no doubt Facebook did the work of progressive politicians (I won’t name names) and the MSM here in Oz to silence Craig Kelly.
Now, some of the above personalities I personally don’t like and some I do but so what! As far as I’m concerned they’re all entitled to free speech and not one of them…I repeat not one of them….has ever spruiked or promoted violence…meanwhile you have the supreme leader of Iran on Facebook and Twitter calling for the annihilation of Israel, you have Antifa and BLM and many other far-left groups promoting insurrection and violence, you have suburban imans called for jihad against the Jooos and so on and so on….the double standards are endless.
Just watch Rebel next get erased from Youtube..however I’ll say this about Ezra Levant…he’ll fight and he’ll fight and he’ll fight.
A democratically elected politician cancelled by a major foreign social media platform.
It’s better to use your own URL like Trump is doing now instead of filthbook or twatter.
but make sure you do due diligence on the hosting service.
FIFY
Calgary police finally got their revenge against Pastor Pawlowski
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/05/calgary_police_finally_got_their_revenge_against_pastor_pawlowski.html
It is quite amazing that in 2000 years of so called enlightened civilization Christianity emerged from underground Churches to now have to go underground, again.
This video highlights that NAZIs have a long standing hatred of Poles
yep- amazon seems to control a fair bit of this I believe
https://www.bookdepository.com/Political-Ponerology-Andrew-M-Lobaczewski/9781897244258
Political Ponerology : A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes
Andrew M. Lobaczewski
Something about Polish people … they never give up.
(Solzhenitsyn)
+1 IT. I feel for the victims run down in Bourke St and their families, gone too soon largely as a result of VicPol incompetence. Yet I feel nothing for the VikPol victims of their own incompetence. Sad that it has come to that, but here we are.
ACAB. I’d rather the means to defend myself.
Kek. You should check out the lengths Josh had had to go to to keep Kiwifarms online; self-hosted off his own address space doing his own BGP. He’s been kicked out of multiple data centres that do co-location. He can’t get funding from anywhere either; every payment processor has banned him.
What are you talking about?
Disgusting. The tyrants always go for the strongest Christian communities first. After that the weaker ones fold, and the shephard and his flock join the oppressed sheeple of wider society.
Canadian Police will join Vicpol as an organisation which has thoroughly trashed its reputation
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8252039/amp/Eastern-Freeway-crash-Truck-driver-interviewed-police-recovering-hospital.html