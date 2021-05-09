Two and a half cheers for Khalid. No, they do not “mean well”

FOLLOWING UK Labour’s total electoral disaster, Kashmir-born Birmingham Opposition MP Khalid Mahmood has resigned from Labour’s frontbench with this statement:
While the Hartlepool result is noteworthy, I don’t think Labour’s debacle is as consequential as this lament implies. A setback for Keir Starmer’s Opposition and weeding the woke are not the same thing. Far from marking a reversal for leftism, the win for Johnsonism can as logically be seen as an endorsement of its most egregious manifestation since the 1970s.
It’s amazing that despite everything Boris has got wrong, he has still wooed yet more of the traditional Labor voters. Imagine if he stood for something how well he’d do…
“….helping people pull themselves up in the world…..” Mr.Mahmood doesn’t get it ……it’s not about helping people pull themselves up ….firstly, are you sure you are up and they are down? Secondly, do they want to be pulled up to be like you ? Thirdly, are you happier than them ?
Which all means to say is that the parties need to listen to people.
My argument is that it’s disturbing that left-of-centre Britons have flocked to Johnson. But not surprising; he is, after all, running a police state.
It’s Tony Abbots success as well.