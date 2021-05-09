Two and a half cheers for Khalid. No, they do not “mean well”

FOLLOWING UK Labour’s total electoral disaster, Kashmir-born Birmingham Opposition MP Khalid Mahmood has resigned from Labour’s frontbench with this statement:





While the Hartlepool result is noteworthy, I don’t think Labour’s debacle is as consequential as this lament implies. A setback for Keir Starmer’s Opposition and weeding the woke are not the same thing. Far from marking a reversal for leftism, the win for Johnsonism can as logically be seen as an endorsement of its most egregious manifestation since the 1970s.