There’s A Bat In Our Soup Too

SHARRI Markson’s exclusive in the Weekend Australian reporting that Chinese military scientists discussed weaponising coronaviruses five years ago stops short of claiming COVID is their fantasy in action. But even if ‘final solution’ paperwork cannot be found – it is invariably elusive to history – we’re free to draw well-informed conclusions about the men running China and its laboratories. The revelation is not surprising: if there is one genuinely frightening trait of this manic gimcrack economy with nuclear bombs, it is the unmatched indifference to mass casualties, even – perhaps, especially – when sustained by the Chinese people themselves.

Markson’s follow-up today quotes from the same source. Allegedly written by PLA scientists and senior “public health officials” in 2015, it was “obtained” by the U.S. State Department during an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The document also essays the compelling cost benefit, manufacturing ease and psychological efficacy of coronavirus weapons. The question to ponder is whether the timing of these projections is far too heftily suspicious to outweigh a more ‘innocent’ exegesis; for example, that grim exercises in the unthinkable are ho-hum for military scientists. There are probably a thousand similar papers in the filing cabinets at the Pentagon.



If comparative bio-ethics becomes a new arena for polemics between Beijing and the United States, however, the latter is a Frankenstein without even a sewn-on leg to stand on. Far more disgraceful than anything being engineered in Chinese labs is the experimentation being carried out routinely in America using human fetuses and babies killed postpartum. Yes, this matters. In the ceaseless propaganda war against Beijing, the West claims the high moral ground – hitherto credibly. But it cannot be denied that bio-ethically, the United States and its allies have embraced a dark, amoral utilitarianism: abortion on demand, infanticide, euthanasia, gender mutilation.

Here is an article in peer-reviewed Scientific Reports about research at the University of Pittsburgh on ‘humanizing’ rats. Amongst other things, the authors scalped fetuses and stitched the skin onto rodents. Countermanding Donald Trump, Joe Biden has renewed the supply lines for such projects via the blood-stained offices of Planned Parenthood. Read the paper and ask yourself how China’s virus manipulations are any more Mengele-esque. Unlike invincibly ignorant Chinese communists, Western scientists are supposed to be heirs to a Judeo-Christian tradition wherein life is divinely authored and inviolable except in extremis. What remains of that grand inheritance after mustard gas and the Manhattan Project is being destroyed at our own peril.