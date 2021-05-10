There’s A Bat In Our Soup Too

SHARRI Markson’s exclusive in the Weekend Australian reporting that Chinese military scientists discussed weaponising coronaviruses five years ago stops short of claiming COVID is their fantasy in action. But even if ‘final solution’ paperwork cannot be found – it is invariably elusive to history – we’re free to draw well-informed conclusions about the men running China and its laboratories. The revelation is not surprising: if there is one genuinely frightening trait of this manic gimcrack economy with nuclear bombs, it is the unmatched indifference to mass casualties, even – perhaps, especially – when sustained by the Chinese people themselves.
Markson’s follow-up today quotes from the same source. Allegedly written by PLA scientists and senior “public health officials” in 2015, it was “obtained” by the U.S. State Department during an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The document also essays the compelling cost benefit, manufacturing ease and psychological efficacy of coronavirus weapons. The question to ponder is whether the timing of these projections is far too heftily suspicious to outweigh a more ‘innocent’ exegesis; for example, that grim exercises in the unthinkable are ho-hum for military scientists. There are probably a thousand similar papers in the filing cabinets at the Pentagon.
If comparative bio-ethics becomes a new arena for polemics between Beijing and the United States, however, the latter is a Frankenstein without even a sewn-on leg to stand on. Far more disgraceful than anything being engineered in Chinese labs is the experimentation being carried out routinely in America using human fetuses and babies killed postpartum. Yes, this matters. In the ceaseless propaganda war against Beijing, the West claims the high moral ground – hitherto credibly. But it cannot be denied that bio-ethically, the United States and its allies have embraced a dark, amoral utilitarianism: abortion on demand, infanticide, euthanasia, gender mutilation.
Here is an article in peer-reviewed Scientific Reports about research at the University of Pittsburgh on ‘humanizing’ rats. Amongst other things, the authors scalped fetuses and stitched the skin onto rodents. Countermanding Donald Trump, Joe Biden has renewed the supply lines for such projects via the blood-stained offices of Planned Parenthood. Read the paper and ask yourself how China’s virus manipulations are any more Mengele-esque. Unlike invincibly ignorant Chinese communists, Western scientists are supposed to be heirs to a Judeo-Christian tradition wherein life is divinely authored and inviolable except in extremis. What remains of that grand inheritance after mustard gas and the Manhattan Project is being destroyed at our own peril.
Without a doubt, this is true.
Long gone those days, I’m afraid.
Can never understand how the abortion ‘doctors’ sleep at night. They must be psychopaths or autists.
shocking
Thought-provoking in those links. What I love about the Cat.
These sicko abortionists now have the full protection of the state. No protection for the unborn though?
Isn’t it economically beneficial for a socialist state to have a virus that wipes out the older, less productive members, especially a state with demographics like China? If you are entirely amoral.
Who was this Dr Geoffrey Davis?
Geoffrey Davis (died 3 October 2008) was an Australian doctor and director of the International Abortion Research and Training Centre.[1] In the early 1960s Davis had two clinics in the Potts Point and Arncliffe suburbs of Sydney where he carried out discreet terminations up until 1971, when abortion was legalised in New South Wales. Though Davis was originally an anaesthetist, he is known for his work with late term abortions. Davis had worked with Population Services International, the International Fertility Research Program, and International Planned Parenthood Federation in the 1960s.[2][3] Davis also did research on prior induced abortion.[4]
Davis is best known for his work in performing late-term abortions following the mass rapes during the Bangladesh Liberation War. Davis worked in a victim relief programme in Dhaka in the year following the liberation war at the request of the World Health Organization and International Planned Parenthood Federation.[5] In conjunction with Leonard Laufe, Davis set up “industrial scale procedures” of abortion in the year following the war. Between them they carried out 95 percent of terminations which had resulted from the mass rapes.[6] Davis also travelled for months in remote areas to carry out terminations.[7] Davis has estimated that up to 400,000 women and children had been raped by the Pakistani armed forces and their collaborators, the Al-Badr (“the moon”) the Al-Shams (“the sun”) and the Razakars.[3][8] In addition to carrying out terminations Davis also worked with international adoption agencies in trying to find families for the children who were unwanted due to cultural beliefs.[9] Davis died on 3 October 2008 in Australia.[10]
Very much the view of Mao- people were just play things to him. A Great Leap Forward here, a Cultural revolution there.
Makes me feel sick.
Just remember the attempts to redesign our economy coming out of treasury and other Canbra institutions isn’t much different from the “great” leap forward.
Are we the baddies??
Because I mean we are getting to the ‘rats anus” stage of moral development.
Aborted baby scalps grafted onto rats at US university, baby hair growth observed
Well, when you have a population of 1.3 billion or so a few 10s of millions down the drain are nothing. Especially as they don’t get a say on who is in control. As long as it isn’t you or your families getting the chop. Which is why you make yourself president for life and kill off anyone who might challenge you. As for the west using foetal tissue for research, disgusting and I question the reasons for some of that so called research.
A recent report indicated that soviet demorat Dr Fauci’s NIH was funding research in WUHAN which was banned in the US, back in 2014
Don’t kid ourselves that the soviet democrats are friends of the west
Article in Hun today ,I believe as I have not read it yet, is claiming the vaccines to date are not working on Covid strain in India .
Baddies vs baddies as someone once said in his Speedos. The obvious common factor of course is both the CCP and the abortionists are lefties. Lefties love to say how much they care even as they insert the needle of green liquid into your arm.
Min, that doesn’t surprise me. Considering one of the not vaccines is a new and untested gene theropy not a vaccine. Also I’ve read that people who have been vaccinated are being infected. Now the powers that be are discussing a third booster shot. As I’ve said before rushed program with not enough testing. The track record for COVID counter-measures doesn’t inspire confidence. If this thing was bioweaponised as suspected than the people doing it may have considered making it difficult to come up with a counter.
Precautionary principle says glass China.