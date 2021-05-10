Groucho was around a century ahead of his time, but the point is evident now at every turn. The left, the media and the academic world have gone mad. Whatever was once sane and mainstream, they’re against it. In that spirit, let me take you to this: Americans sleepwalking into a socialist nightmare. I think most Americans are perfectly aware of what is happening, but are unable to do a thing. The political process that was designed to protect them, is now their enemy. This is how the article ends, but it’s all worth a read.
We are witnessing a slew of progressive Democrats’ economic policies, which are disconnected from economic reality, wedded with a drive to consolidate as much power in the hands of Washington politicians and bureaucrats while creating ever greater dependence on the government for free money and more social programs. These are the ingredients for a top-down imposition of socialism on a country still struggling to recover from a pandemic that dealt a body blow to its economy. Mr. Biden’s proposals might very well be the knockout punch that flattens it.
Whatever might have been sound policy up until now, those at the top are against it. Who knows what is to follow, but nightmare might capture it exactly. To which might be added this: Disney Pushing Critical Race Theory Training On Employees, where this may be found:
SCOOP: The Walt Disney Corporation claims that America was founded on “systemic racism,” encourages employees to complete a “white privilege checklist,” and separates minorities into racially-segregated “affinity groups.”
I've obtained internal documents that will shock you.🧵
The notion of individual achievement, the basis for our wealth and freedom, is now being utterly discarded. You are whatever group someone else decides to include you in along with whatever blame that imposed identity group must bear.
US M1 money supply has increased from $4.0T in Feb 2020 to $18.4T in Feb 2021.
Bank of America are talking about transitory hyperinflation.
This dangerous money printing and increase in debt is funding these lunatics, and the end to the criminality, corruption and lunacy must be close at hand. Of course we could just be beginning.
US M1 money supply has increased from $6.75T in Jan 2021 to $18.7T in Mar 2021.
A majority of Americans did not vote last November for the nightmare now happening to their country. A majority of Americans will never vote for socialism or for the systematic disenfrashisement now being implemented, issue by issue, by the faceless activists now running the White House behind their cardboard-cutout fake president.
Biden is in the White House because of massive, systemic ballot rigging by state Democratic Party officials in swing states and nothing will change until election-rigging is illegalised again.
The faceless White House cabal don’t fear voters because they removed them from the democratic façade.
The only thing different about this totalitarian regime — compared to, say, Venezuela or Cuba — is the comparatively low death toll as the army has stayed in its barracks, leaving the streets to the fascist anarchists of Antifa.
The founders ensured the population would be armed for emergencies like this.
