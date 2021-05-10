Wanna sell a new Aussie drink called “Coca-Cola”?

Maybe taxpayers can help…
The multi-year battle over the ugg trademark began in 2016, when Deckers sued Mr [Eddie] Oygur and his company for selling a dozen ugg boots into the US.
In 2019, a Chicago jury found Mr Oygur and Australian Leather had infringed Deckers’ trademark.
Mr Oygur said he was facing the collapse of his business, owing $US450,000 ($572,629) in damages and millions in legal fees.
His lawyers, including former senator Nick Xenophon, were hopeful following last week’s hearing in the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington DC.
However, today they said they were “gobsmacked” after the appeal was rejected with no reasons given.
“I have no choice but to take this all the way to the US Supreme Court,” Mr Oygur said, calling for government support for his fight.
“It has cost thousands of Australian jobs because ugg boots should be made here rather than overseas, which is where Deckers makes them.”
Mr Oygur has turned a lazy attempt to make a quid on 12 pairs of boots into a multi-million dollar disaster. Now he wants the government to finance another seven (more likely, eight) figure bet. He missed his true calling as a submarine impresario.
His lawyers, including former senator Nick Xenophon … 🚨🚨🚨
Yes, just like the US Supreme Court when presented with election illegality – nah mate, not our problem. It’s functionally equivalent to a 3rd world Kleptocracy now. They should have used the lawyers fees to grease some Democrat palms.
Says everything you ever need to know.
The US is parochial and arrogant when it comes to business.
And Chicago especially ain’t a precinct where an Aussie can expect fair treatment.
It’s justice, it’s law, it’s the vibe
And ah, no that’s it, it’s the vibe.
I rest my case.
It’s easy to imagine Nick Xylophone saying these words, he even looks just like Dennis Denuto.
So, you’re saying that Australians appealing to Americans about Australian jingoism doesn’t work?
No sympathy with anyone who puts their money on any Australian politician, let alone Nick Xenophon.
It’s a bit more than the vibe, Davey.
Deckers owns the name according to law. End of story.
It’s functionally equivalent to a 3rd world Kleptocracy now.
The US is parochial and arrogant when it comes to business.
As I understand it, Deckers bought their US rights to the mark from Australians who had registered it in the US, and Deckers have been successful in defending the mark against other US companies.
So I’m not going to leap on a jingoistic bandwagon just because an Australian defendant got treated the same as US defendants have been.
It is a problem of course because with internet sales it may be difficult for a business not to sell into a market where there’s a prior registration, and I think the long standing US law on “foreign” words is outdated.
But if Oygur has only ever sold 12 pairs into the US, the impending collapse of his business has nothing to do with being blocked from the US market.
$US450,000… tell him and Nick I’ve got a bridge for sale.
I’d call sheepskin boots “Polar Bear Pads” to keep your feet from freezing and get the ‘MyPillow’ bloke to sell them in America.
You can hear the head explosions every step you take.
That will be $US5million thanks Mr Oygur.
Make the cheque payable to C.L.
I thought Nick Xenophon would’ve been able to convince the court that it was the vibe of the thing.
Or how about Sheep Skin Coats can become Koala Skin Coats – only harvested when Green Warmongers Burn The Bush so guaranteed to keep you warming – for ever.
That’s another US$5million you owe C.L, Mr Oygur.
I would be doubtful that there is a place in Australia where you could buy Australian made, as in treated in Australia, sheepskins.
Bring back ostracism.
Really?
Deckers really are the true owners of the brand.
Oygur and Xylofoam can go fund themselves.
This guy gets it.
Oygur and Xylofoam can go fund themselves.
Heheh…
This statement works in every single conceivable way you can interpret it.
Well done, Dot. 🙂
fair treatment? they got fair treatment
what they wanted was unfair treatment
they violated the Ugg boot owner’s trade rights in the USA, they deserve to lose
they are losing big, because they bet big, they should have walked when sprung in the first place – the website should not have alloweed sales outside Australia
arrogant pricks
He thinks that is going to concern an Australian government?
🤡🤡🤡