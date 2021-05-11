Budget 2021 Open Thread

ABC budget cut by a mere $1 million – but more on the way.
In recent decades democracy has inflated its powers too soon, too far and too long.— Arthur Seldon
Let me know if there’s a tax cut for me.
If the tax free threshold was raised by a thousand bucks a year for the next 4 years, that would be smart policy.
Everyone gets the tax cut.
Plus it will reduce the amount of people having to lodge a return.
Plibbersack getting in extra early with a Budget In Reply swipe. About as deep as any BIR, ie tweet length, but outflanked Albo, who must be spittin’ into his Pale Ale.
Tell me she won’t be leader by Christmas?
Spend!
G’Day Dave
The mental illness budget, if you believe The Australian earlier today.
I see that receipts from our mining goodies are unexpectedly higher than forecast and therefore the budget deficit is considerably smaller. Reports today said Sco-Jo is already planning on a pre-election spend with those monies.
They’re like degenerate gamblers who just found a fiver on the TAB floor.
$161 Billion deficit.
Magnificent work, dickheads.
Roll out the barrel!
Josh is outlining how he saved us all from the ChinaVirus that has a 99.6% chance of survival if you actually catch it.
Spot on CL
Cancelled due to lack of interest?
The Yarts
There is another thread…
Tax relief for small brewers and distillers.
Grog led recovery.
Calli, how did you ever make it without a budget boost as just announced by Mr. Fry?
Lots of spending on not much that will be useful. I haven’t read the thing and digested it yet. It’s dinner time around here. And no-one is on the edge of their seats in anticipation with this Labor-lite spendathon.
Praise the McGowan codpiece.
Frydeggburger droning away on Sky.
I’m off to the pub.
A simple reform I would like to see (that would never happen), is politicians being legally obliged to phrase spending bills and promises a certain way. They wouldn’t be allowed to say, “I’m giving you…” or “The Labor/Liberal Party is giving you…” or “The Government is giving you…”. They would have to phrase it as “We will allocate tax revenue…” or something closer to the truth. Not doing so would get them fined a huge sum of money for every violation.
It is a little thing but it could make a big difference. It would at the very least be entertaining watching them try to get around it. The sophistry they’d need to employ to get rid of it would be something else.
I’ve got it on in the background.
I’ll summarise.
Fryburger: drone drone drone spend drone spend drone drone drone drone spend spend
Et cetera
Geeze Turtle, way to ruin my late night viewing of the recorded speech.
Squanderfest
Budgets are just a load of spin. Everything is in 3 years this will happen, in four years this will happen, on and on into eternity. Load of rubbish because next budget it all changes again. I used to believe what adults told me then I grew up.
Sooo do I get my tax cut ?
I miss the Howard/Costello budgets. They would predict a surplus budget but the prediction was always wrong. The surplus prediction was correct but the surplus was always bigger than predicted
garn git farked
Margy Osmond is dressed like a serving wench tonight.
Shouldn’t you have prefaced that with “Spoiler Alert!”?
It’s an election-facing budget.
The whole mission is to try to declare Victory over Rona as close as possible to a May 2022 election.
Borders closed until mid next year?? What the hell, why isn’t their a bigger outcry about this, why are we so behind in the vaccine roll out?
Not the slightest bit interesting. Budget night used to be, in the time of Keating and Costello. These people are in La La Land and completely irrelevant (except for their ability to wreck the economy).