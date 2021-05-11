Budget 2021 Open Thread

Posted on May 11, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

ABC budget cut by a mere $1 million – but more on the way.

31 Responses to Budget 2021 Open Thread

  1. feelthebern says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    Let me know if there’s a tax cut for me.

  2. feelthebern says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    If the tax free threshold was raised by a thousand bucks a year for the next 4 years, that would be smart policy.
    Everyone gets the tax cut.
    Plus it will reduce the amount of people having to lodge a return.

  3. Dave in Marybrook says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    Plibbersack getting in extra early with a Budget In Reply swipe. About as deep as any BIR, ie tweet length, but outflanked Albo, who must be spittin’ into his Pale Ale.
    Tell me she won’t be leader by Christmas?

  4. Turtle says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    Spend!

  5. custard says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:32 pm

    G’Day Dave

  6. C.L. says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    The mental illness budget, if you believe The Australian earlier today.

    I see that receipts from our mining goodies are unexpectedly higher than forecast and therefore the budget deficit is considerably smaller. Reports today said Sco-Jo is already planning on a pre-election spend with those monies.

    They’re like degenerate gamblers who just found a fiver on the TAB floor.

  7. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    $161 Billion deficit.

    Magnificent work, dickheads.

  8. Snotball says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Roll out the barrel!

  9. custard says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Josh is outlining how he saved us all from the ChinaVirus that has a 99.6% chance of survival if you actually catch it.

  10. Turtle says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Spot on CL

  11. MPH says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    Cancelled due to lack of interest?

  12. Turtle says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    The Yarts

  13. custard says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    There is another thread…

  14. Dr Faustus says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    Tax relief for small brewers and distillers.
    Grog led recovery.

  15. Herodotus says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:47 pm

    Calli, how did you ever make it without a budget boost as just announced by Mr. Fry?

  16. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    Lots of spending on not much that will be useful. I haven’t read the thing and digested it yet. It’s dinner time around here. And no-one is on the edge of their seats in anticipation with this Labor-lite spendathon.

  17. H B Bear says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    Praise the McGowan codpiece.

  18. Pedro the Loafer says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:51 pm

    Frydeggburger droning away on Sky.

    I’m off to the pub.

  19. Gorilla Dance Party says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:54 pm

    A simple reform I would like to see (that would never happen), is politicians being legally obliged to phrase spending bills and promises a certain way. They wouldn’t be allowed to say, “I’m giving you…” or “The Labor/Liberal Party is giving you…” or “The Government is giving you…”. They would have to phrase it as “We will allocate tax revenue…” or something closer to the truth. Not doing so would get them fined a huge sum of money for every violation.

    It is a little thing but it could make a big difference. It would at the very least be entertaining watching them try to get around it. The sophistry they’d need to employ to get rid of it would be something else.

  20. Turtle says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    I’ve got it on in the background.

    I’ll summarise.

    Fryburger: drone drone drone spend drone spend drone drone drone drone spend spend
    Et cetera

  21. Old School Conservative says:
    May 11, 2021 at 8:36 pm

    Geeze Turtle, way to ruin my late night viewing of the recorded speech.

  22. Cardimona says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:04 pm

    Squanderfest

  23. Joanna Smythe says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:13 pm

    Budgets are just a load of spin. Everything is in 3 years this will happen, in four years this will happen, on and on into eternity. Load of rubbish because next budget it all changes again. I used to believe what adults told me then I grew up.

  24. feelthebern says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:14 pm

    Sooo do I get my tax cut ?

  25. Neil says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    I miss the Howard/Costello budgets. They would predict a surplus budget but the prediction was always wrong. The surplus prediction was correct but the surplus was always bigger than predicted

  26. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:26 pm

    garn git farked

    Despite a bold prediction Australia is still on track to fully vaccinate the population by the end of the year, the budget warns that the borders will remain largely closed until mid 2022.

  27. Terry Pedersen says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    Margy Osmond is dressed like a serving wench tonight.

  28. Tim Neilson says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    I’ve got it on in the background.

    I’ll summarise.

    Fryburger: drone drone drone spend drone spend drone drone drone drone spend spend
    Et cetera

    Shouldn’t you have prefaced that with “Spoiler Alert!”?

  29. Dr Faustus says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:07 pm

    Despite a bold prediction Australia is still on track to fully vaccinate the population by the end of the year, the budget warns that the borders will remain largely closed until mid 2022.

    It’s an election-facing budget.
    The whole mission is to try to declare Victory over Rona as close as possible to a May 2022 election.

  30. luke73 says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:30 pm

    Borders closed until mid next year?? What the hell, why isn’t their a bigger outcry about this, why are we so behind in the vaccine roll out?

  31. Lazlo says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:55 pm

    Not the slightest bit interesting. Budget night used to be, in the time of Keating and Costello. These people are in La La Land and completely irrelevant (except for their ability to wreck the economy).

