He was beaten to death for defying a communist regime

Solidarity: Blessed Jerzy Popiełuszko is actually a perfect hero for the United States in 2021.
Solidarity: Blessed Jerzy Popiełuszko is actually a perfect hero for the United States in 2021.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The Left fully understand that 18C’s purpose is really about banning right-wing ideas, while only the Left tend to get caught up by defamation laws. Hence they want to reform defamation laws.
The Cops treat it as an insult to the “Polish Community”. But the Stalinist and Leninist Graffiti suggests it was an insult to the “non communist community”, who are invisible to the establishment.
This is what children are now taught to do in school. Sickening.
No doubt smashed by Marxist/leftist vermin.
And so it continues…and it’s all rather productive…..all spurred on by progressive left filth and their filthy party…..the Democrats. This is a smidgen of what they have gifted the USA over the last twelve months…..a “summer of love”, churches and synagogues attacked and vandalised, statues smashed and a stolen November election. It’s all going well for them because they have a disgusting MSM and social media sewers running cover for them.
And whilst we’re on the subject of the MSM…if you want to know why the west is gone, it will be because of the MSM and social media.
Pingback: Just so you know who our enemies are – Adam Piggott
What’s the go with anti-Polish sentiment? Is it because they are religiously Catholic and prompted the fall of communism? I suspect Marxist racism, the root of all antagonism against us of the West, is behind it, poor buggers, they have had only short periods of peace in their homeland.
They repudiate the joys of communism, and were the domino that started the knocking over of the other communist regimes in Eastern Europe.
They are also annoying the EU that wants open borders. And resisting attempts by the EU to dissolve Polish identity so it can be replaced by a bland, tepid, and largely inert mass.
Mazurek Dąbrowskiego. They’re making a movie called The Unconquered that is soon to be released about the struggles of the Polish people. All 3d rendered I think, it looks quite promising.
They were very cruelly used by the Soviets at both ends of the war – at the start when Stalin and Adolf agreed to coordinate their attacks and share Poland between them, and at the end when the Soviets just sat back while the Polish resistance fought themselves to near annihilation against the Germans so they could come in afterward to take on a to engage further depleted Germans and assert rule over exhausted Poles.
There is a tendency to see the USSR as having a certain moral cred for how they suffered during the war but how much was due to what the Russians did themselves.
And I wonder if Hitler would have been as adventurous if he was worried about the Russians at his back rather than behind him kissing his ring.
Mother Lode
They repudiate the joys of communism, and were the domino that started the knocking over of the other communist regimes in Eastern Europe.
When the secret police who beat him to death went on trial, communist control of Eastern Europe was on the skids.