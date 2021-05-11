No.

Posted on May 11, 2021 by currencylad
You wanna hang out with us?”

Michelle Obama. Sounding like a mother overseeing her children’s introduction to Brussels sprouts, she goes on to explain that to enjoy her and Mr Obama’s company, you must not only “Get your vaccine,” but “Get all of it” and “Finish it up.”

  1. m0nty says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:16 am

    So in this scenario you are the recalcitrant child. A natural fit for you, lad.

  2. mh says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:23 am

    mUnty always ready to lick the boot of fascists.

  3. twostix says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:25 am

    If they’ve had the ‘vaccine’ why would it matter if you haven’t had it?

  4. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:32 am

    Just hang out with them in their $20 million mansion?

  5. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:34 am

    Ghastly and very nasty woman…ghastly and very nasty couple.

    And who would want to “hang out with them?”

  6. H B Bear says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:39 am

    “Hi I’m Harry. Have you met my wife, Meghan?”

  7. mh says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:44 am

    If Monty was hanging out with Barry it would look like the number 10.

  8. twostix says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:45 am

    haha, ole’ lickspittle m0nty.

    “yethhhh mask me, ‘jab’ me, yettthhh, humiliate me!’
    – m0nty dreams of a date with obamas…or his average thoughts when reading the Guardian

  10. Zatara says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:01 am

    We’d rather you hung by yourselves.

    Like Mussolini.

  11. candy says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:03 am

    It’s always a bit hard to take advice from folks living in 20 million dollar homes.
    They can probably pick and choose who they see, where they go, private jet etc, if they are so afraid of the virus even though they are vaccinated and healthy.

    Live in a bubble and so on if they want to. Others can’t.

  12. duncanm says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:05 am

    yeh, nah.

  13. notafan says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:11 am

    Good to see Monty always ready to pounce on a CL thread with a handy zinger.

  14. Mother Lode says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:16 am

    I see what she is saying makes sense, but it reads as if she believes people want to hang around her and wobbly marionette husband of hers.

  15. Richard says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:16 am

    Oh well. I never really liked these dudes anyway. . .

  16. mh says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:16 am

    twostix says:
    May 11, 2021 at 9:25 am
    If they’ve had the ‘vaccine’ why would it matter if you haven’t had it?

    That’s a good question for monty.

  17. Mother Lode says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:17 am

    Good to see Monty always ready to pounce on a CL thread with a handy zinger.

    Zinger being a KFC chicken burger, right?

  18. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:23 am

    It should be the same rule as smoking in the house with children.
    Don’t.
    Keep them safe.
    Send them outside.

  19. Leo G says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:26 am

    “Because, you know, when you have a responsible, mature president in office, it makes it even easier for us to move on to the next phases of the work that we do … because we’re not sitting and worrying every day about what’s gonna happen next …” – Obama

    Sklaverei macht frei

  20. dover_beach says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:29 am

    There isn’t an order of the Globalist Regime that monty would defy.

  21. calli says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:34 am

    The vaccine is the passport to the club, regardless of whether it works or not.

    Can’t make it any plainer.

  22. mh says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:36 am

    Monty’s in the club?

  23. Terry says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:46 am

    ‘to enjoy her and Mr Obama’s company, you must not only “Get your vaccine,” but “Get all of it” and “Finish it up.”’

    Yeah, nah. I’m all good thanks. [as if one needed a second reason].

  24. Joanna Smythe says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:50 am

    The big Covid/vaccine scam is about to be exposed. The big push is on to make as much money for Big Pharma and their backers before the bubble bursts.

  25. mh says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:53 am

    “Get all of it” and “Finish it up.”’

    No thank you

  26. Rex Anger says:
    May 11, 2021 at 10:58 am

    Monty’s in the club?

    M0nty is the club.

    He makes an entertaining squeaky noise and deforms hilariously when struck against something.

    Kinda like one of these, but with better fascist NPC talking points…

  27. Dinky says:
    May 11, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Is monty a troll? If so, why does everyone feed it?

  28. Leland says:
    May 11, 2021 at 11:26 am

    The problem with CCS is the long term liability the storage company takes on for storing the carbon.

  29. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 11, 2021 at 11:28 am

    The vaccine is the passport to the club, regardless of whether it works or not.

    Yep.

    The Psychology of Masks as Tribal Identity (Daniel Greenfield, 10 May)

    As a society we’ve fallen into a dysfunctional pattern of virtue signaling and reaction formation in which people do things for tribal reasons and other people make a point of not doing them for tribal reasons in a cycle of identarian contempt.

    That’s a fancy way of saying that everything is about the culture war and nothing is about whether it’s a good idea in and of itself.

    Mask adoption was about identity. The medical benefits were negligible at best. And now some people like this new identity.

    Must do the rituals or you’ll be cast out of the new religion into the outer darkness where there will be weeping and gnashing of dentures. It’s all very Maoist.

  30. Mark M says:
    May 11, 2021 at 11:54 am

    I once heard the magic pocs actually slowed the rise of the seas.

    Of course, if 8-9 inches of sea level rise (21 -24 cm) since 1880 is flooding the sunken floors in your $20M dollar mansion at Martha’s Vineyard, you’re living way too close to the beach … and you failed to slow the rise of the oceans.

    NOAA: https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-global-sea-level

  31. Gluteus Maximus Octavius says:
    May 11, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    I love my gubmint. Mask me, jab me, tell me it is a privilege to leave the country on my own dollar. We have fallen down the rabbit hole and the Hatter is worse than mad.

  32. Luke73 says:
    May 11, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    I very much doubt anyone who wants to meet the Obama’s is someone who doesn’t want to get the vaccine (as stats show the anti-Covid vaxxers are overwhelming GOP folks) , so what’s the problem here?

    I mean I could understand the disagreement/problem if he was still the POTUS and she the FL but they are just private citizens now.

  33. Luke73 says:
    May 11, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Correction: “overwhelmingly”.

  34. The Sheriff says:
    May 11, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Who would want to hang out with those losers when you can buy a Mar-a-Logo membership instead?

  35. Mother Lode says:
    May 11, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    Is monty a troll? If so, why does everyone feed it?

    Monty is an empty space, ringed by a doughnut, buried within ample tissues, and enveloped in sheets of sweat.

    He is a joke.

    Everyone enjoys a joke.

  36. Ozman says:
    May 11, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    OBAMAGATE is still to make the headlines. Looking forward to Obama being sued for crimes of humanity and for not handing back his Nobel Peace Prize–now known as the “Ignoble” Peace Prize after Obama dropped more bombs than Bush, killed tens of thousands of people, and supplied ISIS arms.

    First things first, though. Reiner Fuellmich is suing for crimes against humanity those promoting the fake coronavirus, the fake tests and the fake vaccines.

    A team of over 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts led by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich have begun legal proceedings against the CDC, WHO & the Davos Group for crimes against humanity.

    No Australian names are included….oh bumma!

  37. Leo G says:
    May 11, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Is monty a troll? If so, why does everyone feed it?

    More of a nymph troll shackled to the blog who trolls in the hope of transforming Cats into progressives.

  38. Perfidious Albino says:
    May 11, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    She’s a man, baby!

  39. H B Bear says:
    May 11, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    More of a nymph troll shackled to the blog who trolls in the hope of transforming Cats into progressives.

    I’ve always thought of mUnty as more of a Gimp troll. With a nasty reverse pivot. Unless he has been working on that.

  40. Dinky says:
    May 11, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    after Obama dropped more bombs than Bush, killed tens of thousands of people, and supplied ISIS arms.

    and it was Trump who cleaned up that particular mess.

  41. TailgunneR says:
    May 11, 2021 at 2:28 pm

    because we’re not sitting and worrying every day about what’s gonna happen next
    The truth slips out.

  42. Jock says:
    May 11, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    The IEEEFA, besides sounding like a corrupt football league, appear to be analyst enablers for renewables subsidy harvesters.

  43. Boambee John says:
    May 11, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    Luke 1773

    I mean I could understand the disagreement/problem if he was still the POTUS and she the FL but they are just private citizens now.

    Has anyone told them? Are you going to?

  44. m0nty says:
    May 11, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    If they’ve had the ‘vaccine’ why would it matter if you haven’t had it?

    It is obviously too much for you to comprehend, 26, that people could be concerned for people other than their own family and race.

  45. m0nty says:
    May 11, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    And many thanks to the rest of you for proving my point about you lot operating at the mental level of children.

  46. Rex Anger says:
    May 11, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    And many thanks to the rest of you for proving my point about you lot operating at the mental level of children.

    [M0nty] makes an entertaining squeaky noise and deforms hilariously when struck against something.

    *Squeaky*

    Wassat you said, m0nty?

    *Squeaky Squeaky*

