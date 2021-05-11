Our population is increasing by “another Canberra every year”

That’s a scarily effective metric in Judith Sloan’s repudiation of “Big Australia” and its urgers.
-
Pandemic proves ‘Big Australia’ is a mistake.
Could not agree more.
But no doubt large scale immigration will continue due to vested interests.
We didn’t need a pandemic to prove that, but it’s been handy.
Labor will continue with a Big Australia because they want to destroy the old Australia which they despise.
The Liberals will do the same because they are beholden to big business who want lower wages and a more compliant workforce.
Alternatives for Australia, please.
So long as it is not another actual Canberra should be no big deal. Plenty of lower skilled jerbs going begging by all accounts. Australia has always relied on foreign capital – and foreign workers so it seems.
If you are living in Sydney or Melbourne your experience may not be typical of the rest of Australia. Sorry to break that to you.
Won’t hurt to bust the Treasury sponsored population Ponzi though.
Wouldn’t hurt to correct Dr Sloan’s name btw CL. Sorry to be picky.
I think migration is excellent, and a large migration intake would be very good for Australia. But it has to be selective for competence and industriousness.
We’ve had the points system for migration for a long time, but it seems to me this has been white-anted in the last decade or so, such that suddenly hairdressers are critically important professionals we need to import. And even students intending to study to become hairdressers. How crazy is that?
In that it becomes a double craziness, as Dr Sloan points out. Bringing in hairdressers to fill a gap in the economy is just saying that we can’t get Australians to become hairdressers. Why is this the case? Is it such a bad job that no one is willing to do it, or is the bureaucratic yoke around their necks too much to want to bother with? I think the latter.
So, although I very much like the idea of actually skilled migrant intake, especially of industrious people willing to work, I’d rather the door be shut than to bring in masses of “hairdressers” who weirdly never seem to actually cut anyone’s hair.
Roger says:
May 11, 2021 at 2:22 pm
Alternatives for Australia, please…
I suggest if you’re serious about fighting back on the migration intake you should lobby Mark Latham to exit the NSW LC and go federal. Then convince him to campaign like blazes to get back to holding the balance of power in the Senate with his flare for the necessary horse-trading on the topic. I can’t see anything like this happening or being remotely viable while Ms Hanson remains leader.
Immigrants themselves age? Who woulda thunk it?
Nevertheless, now that we have this astounding new information and in order to address the crisis that it entails we clearly need taxpayer-funded research projects to determine whether immigrants age at the same rate as native-born Australians.
Why, it’s almost as if the immigration program has not been properly thought out, or the justifications for it have been dodgy, or it has been hijacked by special interests. ‘Say it ain’t so, Joe!’
Same principle applies to the capital cities getting bigger – builders build more houses, governments get more stamp duty, urban infrastructure is cheaper than rural. But everyone gets to live in little Hong Kong in apartments, kids get short-sighted and overweight, and sports become difficult. Where are the sensible politicians?
At what age does the average Australian arrive?
How can migrants arrive earlier than conception?
Covid 19 has been a God send in stopping the immigration ponzi.
Long may it continue.
Bigger Australia is affecting our regional cities as well. We paid $33k for our beachside house at a stretch for young newlyweds as we were in 1975, our neighbours’ children have just sold the adjoining property for $3.2m to a developer. It is excruciating seeing good houses in our beachside knocked down in a day as elderly people die off and duplexes arise as the kids sell out.
Ours are a bit different, they work away in WA mining and defence, and love their surf, so we have deal with them to keep our 100yo home as a going concern into the future.
What would you call it when somebody with 10 years call centre work, that applies for call centre work, and the agency wont pass on the application, because you have been unemployed for a year after their employer closed down.
How many return home with an aussie pension, and then come back again to take advantage of medicare when they start becoming really decrepit?
Not mentioned here is the question of who we allow to immigrate.
Now that we have allowed over 400,000 from the RoP and over 1,000,000 Chicoms, perhaps we could pause and consider the national security implications of our non-discriminatory immigration policy.
Well yes and no because it all depends how it’s used and if used carefully and thoughtfully. Here’s why.
Several years ago a township or more like a outside burb of NYC was counted as the poorest in the country. If not the poorest, it was certainly up there. The assessment was made by the quantitative deduction of per capita GDP. Looking closer into the innards of the township it was found to be populated mostly by Hasidic j: ews. One unique feature of the group is that they have 10,000 per couple…. I’m exaggerating the number, but not by much -:) Spreading GGP around this group to figure out poverty rates is senseless and they certainly aren’t poor.
Now that we have allowed over 400,000 from the RoP and over 1,000,000 Chicoms, perhaps we could pause and consider the national security implications of our non-discriminatory immigration policy.
A genuine skills based program (excluding hairdressers and fingernail “technicians”) would exclude most of those, including the university students, who come to acquire skills (and residency), not with skills.
Maybe, but a discriminatory immigration policy would exclude 100% of them.
It certainly had an amazing effect on the Left, which went from wide open to every ratbag on the planet to totally shut because cooties. If we had Olympic gymnasts with that sort of ability we’d be rolling in medals.
Hey JC. I presume you meant to say 10,000 kids per couple.
Malthus was right. Just a century or two ahead of his time.
There is precisely zero need for immigration.
If business cant find labour they can either pay more or train people.
A million people on unemployment benefits, another million on the disability and we plan to import 300,000 third worlders per annum tells me we don’t have a labour shortage, we have something much worse.
They lie about a shrinking population.
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/BriefingBook43p/populationgrowth
Older study.
In 2009, Australia’s population grew by two per cent with Net Overseas Migration (NOM) accounting for 64 per cent of this growth and natural increase (births minus deaths) contributing 36 per cent. Migration flows are therefore a key factor contributing to population growth.
How many times have you seen it said ‘we need migration for population growth”.
What they mean is we need migration to help run the ponzi scheme.
There is precisely zero need for immigration.
If business cant find labour they can either pay more or train people.
A million people on unemployment benefits, another million on the disability and we plan to import 300,000 third worlders per annum tells me we don’t have a labour shortage, we have something much worse.
Agree 100%
A bit more from that link that demonstrates why unis are just migration markets.
Temporary migrants
Overseas students and business long stay (a) visa grants
Year Overseas students
Source: J Philips and M Klapdor, op cit.
2000–01 146 577
2001–02 151 894
2002–03 162 575
2003–04 171 616
2004–05 174 786
2005–06 190 674
2006–07 228 592
2007–08 278 180
2008–09 320 368
Mark Latham’s Outsiders
31 December 2017 at 16:40 ·
THE TOP FIVE POLICIES AUSTRALIA NEEDS IN 2018:
1. Reduce our immigration intake from 200,000 pa to the 20th century average of 70,000, to take the pressure off housing prices, jobs, wages and city congestion.
2. Big personal income tax cuts, reducing the top marginal rate from 49% to 35%, with other rates coming down to 25 and 15%. This would reboot the economy by giving businesses and workers extra incentive. They should work for themselves, not the taxman!
3. End Australia’s energy crisis and reduce prices by lifting all restrictions on energy production. We should be a global energy superpower, with abundant fossil, renewable and nuclear power.
4. Fight back against political correctness by abolishing Leftist sinkholes like the ABC, SBS and Human Rights Commission, and cleaning cultural Marxism out of our universities and schools.
5. Win the war on terror by introducing a Trump-style travel ban and locking up mentally-ill radicals who threaten public safety.
Mark really needs to be in national politics.
Mark really needs to be in national politics.
I agree.
Can someone in NSW persuade him of that?
His concerns are national issues, not state level matters.
Thanks, Bruce. Done.
———————
Agree, Roger.
He’s in a small arena fighting the big battles.
Go big, Mark.
Mark Latham is part way through an 8 year term.
Post that, odds on for another 8 years.
Outside of peak, he’s an hour from Macquarie street.
He marches to the beat of his own drum.
Why would he want to join the PHON circus in Canberra?
I remember watching a Panorama programme with my dad many moons ago. It was about crime and imprisonment. The egg-head Expert from the Howard Penal Reform League argued, passionately, that ‘putting people in prison doesn’t work ‘. My dad, equally passionate said ‘ because you keep letting the fuckers OOT!’.
It’s similar with immigration. Stop letting them in, or more sensibly have a smaller intake.
marxism uber ales!
finxgly!!
Hmmmmmmmmm – if we banned farm equipment we’d have zero unemployment.
Immigration = Invasion.
Demographics is destiny and culture don’t like mixing as bloodshed eventually abound.
eb yes, 10,000 kids per couple. 🙂
The student migration channel is by far the most productive for Australia.
It could/should be managed better.
But it shits over every other migration channel.
Hmmmmmmmmm – if we banned farm equipment we’d have zero unemployment.
Now that is a topic that deserves its own thread.
Along with trucks vs, trains.
It’s probably the worst thing that has ever happened to this country.
Has destroyed our tertiary education system, inner duties and filled our country with unwholesome grifters and spies.
Inner cities.
It has brought in the biggest cohort of pro family, property owning, capitalists that Australia has ever seen.
Chicoms are nothing of the sort. Don’t talk rubbish.
The post WWII Southern Europeans and poms added value. Nothing since has come close.
This problem would so easily be solved if we had a Labor Party which actually represented all working Australians (not just unionists, increasingly of the public sector variety) and a Greens Party which cared about the carrying capacity of the Australian environment (rather than spruiking for renewables rent-seekers and the victim industry).
In such a world, the Coalition would be under far more pressure to justify their Big Australia policies, and would have to scale immigration back to what is truly necessary for a sustainable economy (as opposed to the current Ponzi scheme) which does not rely on ever-increasing debt.
The waste of human capital – because immigration is so much easier – in Australia is a disgrace on moral and economic grounds. An education industry which can spend so much money, and still so badly fail to meet the nation’s skills needs, deserves special mention.
The federal Treasury, which seems to be the bureaucratic epicentre of the Big Australia bullshit, should be relocated from the salubrious climes of Canberra to western Sydney – then they’ll discover the true benefits of all the vibrancy and diversity which their policy crusading has produced. Likewise for the luvvies at the RBA, who clearly seem to be oblivious to the impact of insane housing prices on family formation and thus the birth rate which the pointy heads fret about so much.
The post WWII Southern Europeans and poms added value. Nothing since has come close.
The numbers of students who progressive to permanent residency are multiples of the post war migration.
In percentage terms of population at the time, I don’t know.
Not all post war migrants were as productive as the propaganda would have you believe.
Would that be because the unemployed were all working on farms….. or because they had all starved to death because the was not enough food ?
Just curious….
Yep. Complete scam. They are only at uni to grift citizenship and undermine our society.
A complete and total disaster for our country.
The question is do we take migrants, and the answer is yes.
The question becomes how do we do it.
My view is that the vast majority should come via student migration.
We have need for maybe 5 immigrants a year. All of them should be nuclear technicians.
You are adding people in their early twenties, mostly in professional roles, to the tax base.
And they pay our uni’s 50k per year, up front for the privilege.
It’s a virtuous circle.
Not sure if this was aimed at my comment, but the economic impact of herding wynemsis into the workforce is a below replacement birth rate. Short term gain for long term pain.
Yes. What could possibly go wrong with inviting another million Chicoms to live here?
Hmmmmmmmmm – if we banned farm equipment we’d have zero unemployment.
If we brought back the old British workhouse for the able-bodied unemployed, there would be no unemployment, because absolutely no one would want to go there!
Instead they wouldn’t be so pick and choosy about getting a job, any job.
I think migration is excellent, and a large migration intake would be very good for Australia. But it has to be selective for competence and industriousness.
The two biggest sources for a long time have been India and China.
It will get to the point there will be a demarcation line where they fight using medieval weapons.
This sounds like the sort of total and complete wank a libertarian think tank would put in their pamphlet.
University is a waste of time for 97% of graduates. If foreigners were smart they wouldn’t be coming to Australia for uni to start with. A complete scam to con your way into this dump.
Probably some combination of those two factors.
No – that would be a partial solution. Why go back to the 1950s to solve unemployment when we can go to the 1750s and achieve the same outcome?
University is a waste of time for 97% of graduates.
Yes & international students subsidise the Aussie students.
If foreigners were smart they wouldn’t be coming to Australia for uni to start with
If they want to pay $50k per year up front, good on them.
A complete scam to con your way into this dump.
Yes, but there are many scams & at least this one is cash flow positive for tax payers.
Who do you want?
Another 100k welfare seekers?