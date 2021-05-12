Deft Con Won

Posted on May 12, 2021 by currencylad

Cuban Missile Crisis: 1 month, 4 days. Brittany Investigation: 2 months, 15 days & counting.

This entry was posted in Fake News, Federal Politics, History. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Deft Con Won

  1. FlyingPigs says:
    May 12, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    Shut the Australian Parliament down.

  2. Wallace says:
    May 12, 2021 at 8:49 pm

    ABC trying to keep it going tonight on 7.30 thingy.

  3. a happy little debunker says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:08 pm

    Brittany Inc 2021
    Money for nothing and your dicks for free…

  4. Snoopy says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:09 pm

    Brittany Higgins quit her job as a staffer in the government earlier this year.(Supplied)

    LOL. A lot of sav blanc has flowed under the bridge since that photo was taken.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:12 pm

    LOL. A lot of sav blanc has flowed under the bridge since that photo was taken.

    Pay that one, Snoopy.

  6. Hasbeen says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:24 pm

    I wonder if it could be that Brittany is trying to develop some fame/followers, prior to a move into the adult entertainment industry

  7. Crossie says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    a happy little debunker says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:08 pm
    Brittany Inc 2021
    Money for nothing and your dicks for free…

    This young woman has learned all the wrong lessons from this sorry incident.

  8. Salvatore, King of Jobkeeper Covid Cash says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    I wonder if it could be that Brittany is trying to develop some fame/followers, prior to a move into the adult entertainment industry

    She’d be able to make a killing in the GFE market as it is.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    She’d be able to make a killing in the GFE market as it is.

    That’s a large Scotch and a new keyboard you owe me…

  10. Jock says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    I have wondered why it was taking so long to arrest the alleged perpetrator, especially since (as usual) another victim emerged. But there are 2 explanations circulating. First, that the CCTV and security guards do not corroborate a “rape”. And two , that the alleged perp has been admitted to psychiatric care. Either way, nothing has been announced. You can bet your left one that if it had been a perp on the other side of the political curtain (thin though it is these days) that Ms Higgins would have been given the Kathy Sharriff/ Tara Reade/ Monica L treatment.

  11. Infidel Tiger says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:49 pm

    She’ll have an Only Fans account in months.

  12. duncanm says:
    May 12, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    Ms Higgins originally met with the AFP shortly after the incident but asked officers not to pursue an investigation in April 2019.

    But on Friday she revealed she would re-engage with police, saying she had “waited a long time for justice

    Honestly.. just fuck off you attention seeking (you know the rest).

  13. FlyingPigs says:
    May 12, 2021 at 10:37 pm

    lucky for ASIO they have all those extremist right winger enemies to track down.

    And to think we might actually have a “defense”?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.