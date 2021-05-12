Deft Con Won

Cuban Missile Crisis: 1 month, 4 days. Brittany Investigation: 2 months, 15 days & counting.
The mechanism to decide the most effective use for this capital is profits. The stock market bundles profits and is the divining rod of productivity, allocating capital in cycle after cycle toward the economy’s most productive companies and best-compensated jobs. And it does so better than any elite economist or politician picking pork-barrel projects and relabeling them as “investments.”— Andy Kessler
Shut the Australian Parliament down.
ABC trying to keep it going tonight on 7.30 thingy.
Brittany Inc 2021
Money for nothing and your dicks for free…
LOL. A lot of sav blanc has flowed under the bridge since that photo was taken.
Pay that one, Snoopy.
I wonder if it could be that Brittany is trying to develop some fame/followers, prior to a move into the adult entertainment industry
This young woman has learned all the wrong lessons from this sorry incident.
She’d be able to make a killing in the GFE market as it is.
That’s a large Scotch and a new keyboard you owe me…
I have wondered why it was taking so long to arrest the alleged perpetrator, especially since (as usual) another victim emerged. But there are 2 explanations circulating. First, that the CCTV and security guards do not corroborate a “rape”. And two , that the alleged perp has been admitted to psychiatric care. Either way, nothing has been announced. You can bet your left one that if it had been a perp on the other side of the political curtain (thin though it is these days) that Ms Higgins would have been given the Kathy Sharriff/ Tara Reade/ Monica L treatment.
She’ll have an Only Fans account in months.
Honestly.. just fuck off you attention seeking (you know the rest).
lucky for ASIO they have all those extremist right winger enemies to track down.
And to think we might actually have a “defense”?